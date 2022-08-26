 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   Hello Muddah, hello Faddah. Here I am at Camp Grenada. Camp is very entertaining. And they say we'll have some fun when my monkeypox is waning   (fox29.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New Jersey, probable case of monkeypox, N.J. - Officials, Influenza, Camden County, New Jersey, Camden County Health Department, health department officials, cases of monkeypox  
9 Comments     (+0 »)
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could get... awkward
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox 29 news 2nd and 3rd story of the day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be the gummies talking but that seems HOTY material to me
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Could be the gummies talking but that seems HOTY material to me


It's Friday night gummy time! Awwww yiss!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Yolanda Squatpump
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alan Sherman? Man you're old. Like me.
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well done, subby. Well done
 
