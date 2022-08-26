 Skip to content
(Liverpool Echo)   "Woman denies murdering talented musician." So she's saying he was a drummer?   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad, Liverpool, Cheryl O'Callaghan, last year, 46-year-old, Stanton Crescent, Liverpool Crown Court, Adrian Swift, morning of March  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's the last thing the drummer in a rock band says?

"Let's do one of my songs."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do you tell if the stage is perfectly level? The dummer drools out of both sides of his mouth.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure if drummers knew how to read, they'd be very upset.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What do you call a drummer with no girlfriend? Homeless.
 
