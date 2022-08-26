 Skip to content
(The Sun) Vladimir Putin humiliated again as 200 Russian paratroopers are 'killed in Ukrainian missile strike on makeshift hotel HQ'
    Russia, Russian paratroopers, Ukraine, Russian-occupied city of Kadiivka, Russia's disastrous invasion, military airborne troops of the Russian Federation, nuclear plant, eastern Ukraine  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Putin cares. At all.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.


Not about the lives lost, but he does not like being humiliated by Ukraine.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
40,000 KIA, 120,000+ injured on top of that....

Not to mention the whole Covid thing.

One wonders how much more Russia can take.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Russians may know where Ukranian forces are to be found on the battlefield, but they don't know about the Ukranian gandmother with a cell phone who knows where the Russian troops are located.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.

Not about the lives lost, but he does not like being humiliated by Ukraine.


Who's gonna tell him?
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GOOD! stack 'em up like garbage and let them rot in the sun.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tell me your invasion is not Popular with the locals. Without telling me your invasion is not popular with the locals.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
beth_lida [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.


Not his kids.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.


He only cares in that it makes HIM look bad or incompetent, he doesn't give a crap about any of those who lost their lives in his service.

No wonder trump thought he was his buddy.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 40,000 KIA, 120,000+ injured on top of that....

Not to mention the whole Covid thing.

One wonders how much more Russia can take.


No wonder they have been conscripting inmates and just rolled out an order to sign up a huge number of troops. Who knows what will happen if no one wants to sign up.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Local official Serhii Haidai said those killed were from the Russian Elite Airborne unit

At this point I think we should take 'Elite Russian Airborne Unit' the same way we take 'Giant Shrimp' or  'Compassionate Conservative'
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What are 200 dead russians in a shiatty motel? A good start to the Friday evening news cycle, that's what.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's the Sun, and not even terribly well sourced by their standards, so it might be nothing. If true, it shows that the Ukrainians are getting crafty with their use of the HIMAR rockets. Good. Even if, well, fanciful, it is encouraging to think that these are the sorts of stories that the Sun thinks Sun readers are interested in.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Excelsior: edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.

He only cares in that it makes HIM look bad or incompetent, he doesn't give a crap about any of those who lost their lives in his service.

No wonder trump thought he was his buddy.


Well Ukraine better win this before the US Election.
Because if the Tangerine Tyrant gets reelected. All that Ukraine miney will be sent to Russia, all the special ops intelligence we have will go to Russia and all our extra weapons will go to Russia as repayment for giving Trump a second term.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Who knows what will happen if no one wants to sign up.


I seem to recall reading about... WWII? And the Russians were trying to attack a city that was on fire, but also had snipers picking off the incoming troops. The order was to advance, but some of the kids that had been conscripted were freaking out and running away, so the Russian officers just shot them as a warning to the others.

So yeah... they'll just go out and round young men up and force them to fight, cuz they don't gaf.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They saw Gritty working the front desk and thought nothing of it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: iheartscotch: 40,000 KIA, 120,000+ injured on top of that....

Not to mention the whole Covid thing.

One wonders how much more Russia can take.

No wonder they have been conscripting inmates and just rolled out an order to sign up a huge number of troops. Who knows what will happen if no one wants to sign up.


They'll start leaning hard economically on non-Russian ethnic groups and promise them better lives if they sign up.

If that doesn't work...forced conscription.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Because if the Tangerine Tyrant gets reelected.


Trump is the only candidate that Biden can certainly beat at this point
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gawdzila: iheartscotch: 40,000 KIA, 120,000+ injured on top of that....

Not to mention the whole Covid thing.

One wonders how much more Russia can take.

No wonder they have been conscripting inmates and just rolled out an order to sign up a huge number of troops. Who knows what will happen if no one wants to sign up.

They'll start leaning hard economically on non-Russian ethnic groups and promise them better lives if they sign up.

If that doesn't work...forced conscription.


They're already recruiting largely from non-slavic regions, like the far eastern end in Asia, and we've seen Chechen units right from the outset.

Some have claimed a deliberate attempt to reduce through attrition the numbers of these populations, leaving slavic Russians as an ever greater proportion of the population.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: TotallyRealNotFake: Because if the Tangerine Tyrant gets reelected.

Trump is the only candidate that Biden can certainly beat at this point


:/

When the Republicans were polling before the primaries and they asked which candidate I preferred, I told them Trump because I thought there was absolutely no way he could win.

He won.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.

Not about the lives lost, but he does not like being humiliated by Ukraine.


Are you sure? Because he keeps doing it.
 
willabr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
USA money at work in the Ukraine
https://lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/high-mobility-artillery-rocket-system.html
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would like to think that there are fed up Russians inside their high command who are feeding intel to the Ukrainians about things like, where the "elite" troops are landing/staying/fixing to die, etc...

Would also accept the fact that the Ukrainians are just farking good at this stuff.

Anyway, keep dying dumbshiat Russian forces.  How ever you want to do it is fine with me.  You could die trying to kill Vlad and at least your name will be remembered in history.  If that doesn't work for you, then just die already.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Target acquired.  All batteries fire on position xxxx by yyyyyy.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: TotallyRealNotFake: Because if the Tangerine Tyrant gets reelected.

Trump is the only candidate that Biden can certainly beat at this point


BIden's not gonna run again.  He's over it.  I'd want to spend my last years with my family too. Versus being the President, that ain't no choice at all.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

willabr: .

USA money at work in the Ukraine
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Keep
Killing
Russians
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they filmed Red Dawn today the Russian paratroopers in the beginning probably would have fallen out of the sky because some supply sergeant sold their parachute silk.
 
petec
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: GOOD! stack 'em up like garbage and let them rot in the sun.


compost the orcs
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.

Not about the lives lost, but he does not like being humiliated by Ukraine.


As long as he controls the narrative in his own country, and has a pretty good influence in other ones like America, Australia, UK, France, etc, he's good.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Excelsior: edmo: I don't think Putin cares. At all.

He only cares in that it makes HIM look bad or incompetent, he doesn't give a crap about any of those who lost their lives in his service.

No wonder trump thought he was his buddy.


He's worse than Trump. He's just as corrupt and dishonest as Trump. But at least Trump genuinely can get a real crowd of the worst people in a given local area to show up of their own volition to attend his rallies. Putin has to threaten public sector employees with losing their jobs to get a crowd for his. They don't want to be there and it's obvious. One look at the bins outside afterwards makes that clear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cargo 200 order for 200!
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've said it before, and I'll say it again:

Putin seriously underestimated the Ukranians' resolve.
 
