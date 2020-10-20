 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Anarchy at the airport as tussle on train turns into a brawl near a baby, sluggers step off, go their separate ways   (ktla.com)
19
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Someday, love will find them.
 
Bslim
1 hour ago  
That was more of a donnybrook.
 
Big_Doofus
1 hour ago  
I love the headlines that suggest there is a video, but you just don't get to see it.
 
Dodo David
1 hour ago  
FTA: "Passenger Audrey Giger told Nexstar's KDVR that the train was traveling from the main airport terminal when two people, who seemed drunk, began to instigate a fight."

Two drunks instigated a fight? I wonder what their Fark handles are.
 
Snort
1 hour ago  
That is what the Illuminati intended with that Airport design.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
A drunken meleé?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: I love the headlines that suggest there is a video, but you just don't get to see it.


It's there but you have to watch a commercial.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
54 minutes ago  

Snort: That is what the Illuminati intended with that Airport design.


This sounds like me asking the waiter about the menu.  Hey! I'll have one those!
 
Big_Doofus
53 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Big_Doofus: I love the headlines that suggest there is a video, but you just don't get to see it.

It's there but you have to watch a commercial.


That's even worsererer!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
53 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Snort: That is what the Illuminati intended with that Airport design.

This sounds like me asking the waiter about the menu.  Hey! I'll have one those!


This is not at all the comment i meant to respond to.
 
El_Dan
49 minutes ago  
I'd blame this on free RTD month, but it's already been effectively free RTD month for the past 2.5 years anyway.
 
cyberspacedout
47 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Someday, love will find them.


Just a bunch of cranky British tourists who just got off a long overnight flight, and haven't yet had their breakfast in America. Low blood sugar will cause you to do illogical things.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
That jaunty little tune the train plays at every stop always cheers me up.
 
Stud Gerbil
32 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they have that massive underground FEMA internemt camp nearby.
 
frankb00th
29 minutes ago  
Black t shirt with backpack throwing cheap shots like candy.
 
Kyle Butler
24 minutes ago  
Air travel in the 60's


rarehistoricalphotos.comView Full Size


Air travel now

media.npr.orgView Full Size



Future air travel

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  
Denver airport is a lot less confusing than Logan Airport though.  It's like Logan is deliberately designed to irritate you by the time you get to your damn gate.
 
hegelsghost
21 minutes ago  
Maybe they should not confuse the airport terminal with the train station?
 
SurelyShirley
2 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Big_Doofus: I love the headlines that suggest there is a video, but you just don't get to see it.

It's there but you have to watch a commercial.


Fark user image
 
