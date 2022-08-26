 Skip to content
(WWLTV New Orleans) Perseverance Hall no longer preserved
FrostbiteFallsMN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh, the jazz community is taking a huge hit these past couple of weeks.  Perseverance Hall, Joey DeFrancesco and a while back Butch Thompson all passed on.  My local jazz station ( http://www.jazz88.fm/ ) in the Twin Cities will be in morning.
 
slepygryhnd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline says Preservation, but this is Perseverance. This needs to be fixed before it hits the main page.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: The headline says Preservation, but this is Perseverance. This needs to be fixed before it hits the main page.


Welcome to Fark.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's an idiot
 
Misch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: The headline says Preservation, but this is Perseverance. This needs to be fixed before it hits the main page.


There's a link after the comments that says:
Report this link to admins (link/headline related issues: bad link, bad headline, repeats, etc.)

Click it.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Misch: slepygryhnd: The headline says Preservation, but this is Perseverance. This needs to be fixed before it hits the main page.

There's a link after the comments that says:
Report this link to admins (link/headline related issues: bad link, bad headline, repeats, etc.)

Click it.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to see a show there a few years ago, it was great!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fixed now.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: It's fixed now.


Now it makes even less sense.

LOL
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrKevvy: It's fixed now.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Sheesh, the jazz community is taking a huge hit these past couple of weeks.  Perseverance Hall, Joey DeFrancesco and a while back Butch Thompson all passed on.  My local jazz station ( http://www.jazz88.fm/ ) in the Twin Cities will be in morning.


Late or early morning?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interruption of Perseverance is the name of my Enigma/Testament mix-tape.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby fails at reading article headline and article. 

...or succeeds at just being a jerk.

Preservation Hall is fine, some 50 year old church that once was a  jazz house fell. FTFA: Last year, the rear portion of the building collapsed during Hurricane Ida... The building has been a church since 1949. " God strikes again. 

Historically significant, yes.  A historic performance venue I'd take my family to so we can hear some amazing jazz, not likely unless the church was letting it be a performance hall at night.

Perseverance hall no longer persevering.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: MrKevvy: It's fixed now.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 338x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


I didn't fix it. I'm only a liter pleb, I swear. ;^)
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: The headline says Preservation, but this is Perseverance. This needs to be fixed before it hits the main page.


When I first skimmed the news headlines a few days ago when the story broke, I made the same mistake. Perseverance Hall is a big loss, but losing Preservation Hall would be a huge blow to the city. I was especially confused when reading the article the first time when it said it fell over because of Ida...I don't live in Louisiana anymore, but I knew they was NO WAY in hell anyone would let Preservation Hall just fall over.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preservation Hall...........still preserved.

Perseverance Hall........gave up the ghost.


King Oliver....ftw!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will George Bush care?

thesource.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Farkers don't even know the name of the place. The Original Headline was correct.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Looks like Farkers don't even know the name of the place. The Original Headline was correct.


Your headline sucked and it was wrong
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline makes me think one of us may have mild dyslexia.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

slepygryhnd: The headline says Preservation, but this is Perseverance. This needs to be fixed before it hits the main page.


Even after the fix, I still read Preservation and was like, "How the hell did a staple of the French Quarter get that far into disrepair?"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baorao: That headline makes me think one of us may have mild dyslexia.


it's pronounced lisdexia thanks
 
ottebx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the original headline preserves!
 
ottebx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baorao: That headline makes me think one of us may have mild dyslexia.


This comment makes me think one of us may not have read the previous comments.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: baorao: That headline makes me think one of us may have mild dyslexia.

it's pronounced lisdexia thanks


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess that's the difference between preservation and perseverance.

In my neck of the woods they'd use the partial collapse to raise a bunch of money for restoration, talk a lot about Our Local Heritage, exploit the nostalgia to its fullest, then not do anything at all and hope nobody asks any questions about the money when the whole thing comes down.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You go little buddy.
 
