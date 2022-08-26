 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Can't you see you're not making Christianity better, you're just making raves worse?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flirty fishing?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flirty_Fishing
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Flirty fishing?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flirty_Fishing


Damn, I was born a decade too late to experience that, SO much more useful than the purity BS the cults were using when I grew up.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A British Christian cult

I could've sworn that a big part of the cult definition means "not based on my good, white Western religions!" Otherwise it makes the Protestants uneasy.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What, and I cannot stress this part enough, the actual fark, Canada?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kudos to a guy who knows his audience.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How can you make raves wor-

*reads TFA*

...oh.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait!  Christian groups connected to sex crimes?  Well I never . . .!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't believe that more christians are caught up in sex crimes. I'll keep my eyes on those drag queens though, I don't want to get groomed.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A British Christian cult

I could've sworn that a big part of the cult definition means "not based on my good, white Western religions!" Otherwise it makes the Protestants uneasy.


it's all fun and games until you're saying Jesus carried an AR-15 unironically and throwing Sarin-filled lightbulbs on the Tokyo subway
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: UltimaCS: A British Christian cult

I could've sworn that a big part of the cult definition means "not based on my good, white Western religions!" Otherwise it makes the Protestants uneasy.

it's all fun and games until you're saying Jesus carried an AR-15 unironically and throwing Sarin-filled lightbulbs on the Tokyo subway


At that point, it just becomes fun.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: What, and I cannot stress this part enough, the actual fark, Canada?


We worship with rattlesnakes in the US. We can't say sh*t
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Inb4 3 hour long christian EDM mix by ishkur
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: What, and I cannot stress this part enough, the actual fark, Canada?


Yeah, goddammit Canada!

/I have no idea what Canada has to do with this but I love a good dogpile
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: Inb4 3 hour long christian EDM mix by ishkur


:3

05 Jumping In The House Of God - The World Wide Message Tribe and Friends
Youtube HHapmsYUrdw
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: spongeboob: Flirty fishing?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flirty_Fishing

Damn, I was born a decade too late to experience that, SO much more useful than the purity BS the cults were using when I grew up.


Which decade? My ex, whom I am on good terms and friends again hooked up with a Joel Osteen level evangelical family in AZ. Sounded good when you are only 19 and stupid. And you have a toddler.

The guy I thought was the better man than me is due out of prison in 2 months after 12 counts of child rape of a 9 year old and did 25 years for it. It was my own daughter. It is hard to write this post, but it might be my last if he showed up in my town today.

/not a csb
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh.  Oh wow.

So I haven't listened to that in a long time and I remember it wasn't ever good, but somehow it's gotten even worse.

I'm almost sorry for sharing that.  Almost.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Flirty fishing?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flirty_Fishing


They Caught a Big Fish with Glenn Schwartz
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I can't believe that more christians are caught up in sex crimes. I'll keep my eyes on those drag queens though, I don't want to get groomed.


You're not fooling anyone.  You like drag, just admit it.

You can trust us.  We're your friends.  Mostly.  We won't mock you unless you continually confuse drag shows and drag races.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christian cult

Isn't that redundant?
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a person with one 1200 left and all my old Chicago ghetto house and a deep collection of hard banging acid techno vinyl in my room, I honestly am happy to read this story. Why? Because they're describing these weirdos as Christians and not as fake Christians. All Christians are real Christians and the scummy people who call others who are also scummy Christians, except in a different flavor, are just saying that garbage because they can't handle the fact that they might be responsible for the actions Christendom does as a whole. Communal responsibility is for Jews, Muslims, pagans, brown and black people, and the queers. Every Christian is a pristine individual who isn't responsible at all for their neighbors or their culture. No sirree, Bob.

If you don't like techno, that's fine. If they're listening to old skeezy 90s Euro club crap, or its spiritual descendants, even though I think that stuff's nasty, I don't care, so long as they're having a good time. The sexual assault, I care about, nobody should go through that, but that's the entirety of Western Christendom at fault for that crap and not one bunch of loonies with a church and Intellibeam setup.

Listen to whatever you like, if you enjoy it, nobody can tell you you're wrong for it. It's all disco anyway.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
this happened in the 1980's and mid 1990s... and they are just now 'investigating crimes'?  WTF??!!
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it still a "rave" if EVERYONE knows about it more than 4 hours beforehand?
I mean, fark jebuses' throng and all that, but do real raves still exist?
You can't schedule what was originally a spur-of-the-moment improvised event.
Lame on two counts at least.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
<scrolling>
<skimming>

"rave culture"
"alleged sex offenses"
"questionable activities"
"young women"
"bikini-clad dancers"
"provocative bumps and grinds"

<end of article>

BUT WHERE ARE THE PICTURES???
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
two bikini-clad dancers performing what one Christian journalist described as "provocative bumps and grinds."

So they were standing still.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: robodog: spongeboob: Flirty fishing?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flirty_Fishing

Damn, I was born a decade too late to experience that, SO much more useful than the purity BS the cults were using when I grew up.

Which decade? My ex, whom I am on good terms and friends again hooked up with a Joel Osteen level evangelical family in AZ. Sounded good when you are only 19 and stupid. And you have a toddler.

The guy I thought was the better man than me is due out of prison in 2 months after 12 counts of child rape of a 9 year old and did 25 years for it. It was my own daughter. It is hard to write this post, but it might be my last if he showed up in my town today.

/not a csb


Jesus. Almost glossing over the cult aspect, may you truly find solace with what must be an insurmountable anger, and may your daughter truly find at least a sense of justice or closure from her trauma. Please don't let your soul be destroyed by anger, farker, for it could be easily found in that situation...
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lurkey: Is it still a "rave" if EVERYONE knows about it more than 4 hours beforehand?
I mean, fark jebuses' throng and all that, but do real raves still exist?
You can't schedule what was originally a spur-of-the-moment improvised event.
Lame on two counts at least.


Huh? Raves were regularly scheduled things in the 80's when my older brother was into them and it was a new thing. He also held gorilla raves where they took a generator and some PA speakers and had a rave in an abandoned warehouse and there was no pre-notice, but flyers going out a week or more beforehand was a staple of the rave scene pretty much from the very beginning with promoters having heated battles for who could create the coolest flyers.
 
skinude1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: robodog: spongeboob: Flirty fishing?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flirty_Fishing

Damn, I was born a decade too late to experience that, SO much more useful than the purity BS the cults were using when I grew up.

Which decade? My ex, whom I am on good terms and friends again hooked up with a Joel Osteen level evangelical family in AZ. Sounded good when you are only 19 and stupid. And you have a toddler.

The guy I thought was the better man than me is due out of prison in 2 months after 12 counts of child rape of a 9 year old and did 25 years for it. It was my own daughter. It is hard to write this post, but it might be my last if he showed up in my town today.

/not a csb


WOW is all I can say.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lain the Wary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: LewDux: Inb4 3 hour long christian EDM mix by ishkur

:3

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HHapmsYUrdw]


"50 dollars or more"? DHS? 

Oh wait, that's the kind of track you would NEVER hear at a Christian rave. Which doesn't make me upset, it's the Christians' loss, because THAT SHIAT BE BANGING.

DHS - The House Of God (Surgeon Remix)
Youtube 1KnLVDvLCds
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: HotWingConspiracy: I can't believe that more christians are caught up in sex crimes. I'll keep my eyes on those drag queens though, I don't want to get groomed.

You're not fooling anyone.  You like drag, just admit it.

You can trust us.  We're your friends.  Mostly.  We won't mock you unless you continually confuse drag shows and drag races.


Wait you're telling me they aren't the same thing? I've been avoiding race tracks.
 
