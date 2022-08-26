 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Do not tell the Austin supervillains where to put their lair   (kxan.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have relatives who live right by an extinct volcano here in Virginia, it's one of the youngest on the east coast. Looks cooler than the one in Austin:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mole_Hill_(Virginia)
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the only extinct volcano in town. I believe Blinn Park next to St. Edwards University has the trail that leads you to what was the top of the old volcano.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I have relatives who live right by an extinct volcano here in Virginia, it's one of the youngest on the east coast. Looks cooler than the one in Austin:

[Fark user image 850x495]
[Fark user image 850x375]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mole_Hill_(Virginia)


You're making a mountain out of a Mole Hill.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the murdochs up to now?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would be the backstory of an Austin supervillan?  Failed Kombucha brewer, gained to power of embitterment through the prolonged exposure?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Texans. No wonder they hate the northwestern states like Washington and Oregon. At least those places have active volcanoes and not some extinct flaccid pitiful excuse for one. I guess that's why Texans  all carry guns. Eruption envy.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something in Barton Springs that can go off at any time - ME.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: What would be the backstory of an Austin supervillan?  Failed Kombucha brewer, gained to power of embitterment through the prolonged exposure?


Trying to corner the state's propane and propane accessory industry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might ask Douglas Powers if he was ever able to obtain sharks with laser beams attached to their heads
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BFletch651: What would be the backstory of an Austin supervillan?


Very well, where do I begin?  My father was a relentlessly dour dentist from Dallas with low grade narcissism and a penchant for ignoring me.  My mother was an alcoholic housewife with Tourette's.  My father would womanize, he would dance with a lampshade on his head at parties, he would make outrageous claims like the John Birch Society had valid points of view.  Sometimes he would accuse minorities of being lazy, the sort of general malaise that only the racist possess and decent people lament.

My childhood was typical, summers in Waco, Goebbels propaganda lessons.  In the spring, we'd write fan letters to David Koresh and Timothy McVeigh.  At the age of 22 I started my first radio show.  At 25, I founded InfoWars and let Ron Paul shave my testicles.  There really is nothing like a shorn scrotum, it's breathtaking.  I suggest you try it.  Steven Crowder and I take turns shaving each other every weekend.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will: There's something in Barton Springs that can go off at any time - ME.

When I went there..I always wondered if there was some sort of monster lurking in the deep end near the
dam...The water was murky green and really cold.. Hardly anyone hung out down there...Most people stayed toward the middle area.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Portland, Oregon...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry, I couldn't find one picture with all of them in it.  There are lots more (74 in the area in and around Portland) but these are the ones I had pictures of and know about.  You can find Mt. Tabor, Kelly Butte, Powell Butte and Rocky Butte on Wikipedia.
 
