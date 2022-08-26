 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Ukraine President Zelensky: The world 'narrowly avoided a nuclear radiation disaster' when the Russian-occupied nuclear plant was disconnected from Ukraine's power grid   (metro.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, Nuclear power, Russian-occupied nuclear plant, Electricity generation, Ukraine's power grid, International Atomic Energy Authority, Three Mile Island accident, Nuclear safety  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Aug 2022 at 5:55 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happy NATO?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How long before the Orcs do it again?
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just like orcs to try and turn Minas Ithil into Minas Morgul
 
Secret of Manajuana
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's definitely a conflict between what Kiev is reporting and the IAEA. Probably just general confusion.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: There's definitely a conflict between what Kiev is reporting and the IAEA. Probably just general confusion.


What does a furniture chain have to do with this?

What? Oh...
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So... how was it disconnected? Did the Russians destroy the switching station? If so, good luck getting it reconnected in the next year in a war zone.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: ArkPanda: There's definitely a conflict between what Kiev is reporting and the IAEA. Probably just general confusion.

What does a furniture chain have to do with this?

What? Oh...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Happy NATO?


The insinuation that this is NATO's fault?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Won't the prevailing winds blow most of it into Russia? It would be pretty dumb for Russia to play fark-around here. But Russia is dumb. I hope they die.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably not true but things would have gotten pretty bad if it stayed off for weeks or months.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I want the IAEA inspection to tell us whether that lunatic general really mined the place like he claimed. A threat deliberately to turn a big swath of Europe into an uninhabitable radioactive wasteland sounds NATO-worthy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Night Train to Wakanda: Happy NATO?

The insinuation that this is NATO's fault?


Yeah some of these Russia lovers like to come on Fark and say we should have told Ukraine to surrender and let Russia take over their country because cuddly funsies or some stupid care bear shiat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now that we've avoided a nuclear radiation disaster, we just have to prevent a nuclear freezing disaster.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: So... how was it disconnected? Did the Russians destroy the switching station? If so, good luck getting it reconnected in the next year in a war zone.


They set something on fire that burned the high tension lines.
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So if a nuclear meltdown happened in China would it be a US Syndrome?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

neongoats: Won't the prevailing winds blow most of it into Russia? It would be pretty dumb for Russia to play fark-around here. But Russia is dumb. I hope they die.


Let's never forget these are the folks who dug in to the fallout zone in Chernobyl and were burning radioactive trees for warmth and cooking.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I want the IAEA inspection to tell us whether that lunatic general really mined the place like he claimed. A threat deliberately to turn a big swath of Europe into an uninhabitable radioactive wasteland sounds NATO-worthy.


What the fark are you blabbering about?
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: So... how was it disconnected? Did the Russians destroy the switching station? If so, good luck getting it reconnected in the next year in a war zone.


Oh I see the line conductors were burned.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Russian official said Ukraine was to blame.

Lick my scrotum, orc filth.
 
MyMindIsGoingDave
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So Russia aggression, potential nuclear disasters, inflation and expensive gas.

Feels like the 80's, kids.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: jjorsett: I want the IAEA inspection to tell us whether that lunatic general really mined the place like he claimed. A threat deliberately to turn a big swath of Europe into an uninhabitable radioactive wasteland sounds NATO-worthy.

What the fark are you blabbering about?


S/he is a long time parrot of Russian war propaganda. "If it's bad it's the fault of the Westm if the West does it it's bad. Defend The Soviet UnionMother Russia!"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, maybe the world shod he doing more to help.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol, #should be.
 
Luse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

neongoats: Won't the prevailing winds blow most of it into Russia? It would be pretty dumb for Russia to play fark-around here. But Russia is dumb. I hope they die.


Every contamination map I've seen shows it spreading west over Europe, same for Chernobyl.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse: [Fark user image image 425x425]
So if a nuclear meltdown happened in China would it be a US Syndrome?


Why is she always at places about to blow up?
 
Luse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: Geotpf: jjorsett: I want the IAEA inspection to tell us whether that lunatic general really mined the place like he claimed. A threat deliberately to turn a big swath of Europe into an uninhabitable radioactive wasteland sounds NATO-worthy.

What the fark are you blabbering about?

S/he is a long time parrot of Russian war propaganda. "If it's bad it's the fault of the Westm if the West does it it's bad. Defend The Soviet UnionMother Russia!"


Not on my list as such and the way I'm reading it they're calling Putler the madman who'd have mined it in order to create a nuclear wasteland in Europe which is the sort of thing that NATO should probably step in and fix.
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I was in the Ukrainian government and tasked with coming up with ways to get more international assistance, I would not overlook intentionally causing a scare at a nuclear power station.

-Most of the world doesn't believe anything Russia says so pinning it on them would be pretty easy.
-Any amount of radiation leakage that affects Europe would likely draw a lot more NATO assistance into the war.

There are definitely risks that are probably too big to take but I would at least be prepared to take advantage of any incident at the facility to get more assistance against Russia.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: If I was in the Ukrainian government and tasked with coming up with ways to get more international assistance, I would not overlook intentionally causing a scare at a nuclear power station.


If you were in the Ukrainian government, you would have learned rule number 1: Do NOT fark around with a Soviet-designed nuclear reactor.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anuran: Geotpf: jjorsett: I want the IAEA inspection to tell us whether that lunatic general really mined the place like he claimed. A threat deliberately to turn a big swath of Europe into an uninhabitable radioactive wasteland sounds NATO-worthy.

What the fark are you blabbering about?

S/he is a long time parrot of Russian war propaganda. "If it's bad it's the fault of the Westm if the West does it it's bad. Defend The Soviet UnionMother Russia!"


Well, I gathered that.  But saying a NATO general mined the area around the nuke plant is beyond ordinary levels of crazy.  We've gone to Plaid here.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm beginning to suspect that, like all of Russia's current weaponry failures, Putin's nukes, or more likely, the delivery systems are also largely non-operational, so Pooty's trying to start a nuclear war using the nuke plant.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.