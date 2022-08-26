 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Man sets up a camera to check on his dogs when he's not home - stunned to find poochie love   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
15
15 Comments     (+0 »)
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell aren't they fixed?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Why the hell aren't they fixed?


What makes you think they aren't fixed?  Neutered animals like to hump stuff too.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Barbara Lewis - Puppy Love
Youtube t_RJEnNV43Q
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently this guy has never looked at his dogs before.  My 2 fixed male dogs hump all day long.  They bang into furniture, they knock things over, they are a endless source of amusement.  Almost everyone I know with 2 male dogs have to watch dog humping all day long.   Oddly when I had 1 of each the girl would not allow any humping... the was 100% against that.

Part of it is dominance the other is... well it's just fun to do.

I would say this guy should spend more time with his pets but this is the SUN so I now question whether or not pets exist.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: kermit the forg: Why the hell aren't they fixed?

What makes you think they aren't fixed?  Neutered animals like to hump stuff too.


We call it a floor show.

It happens while we're having dinner, there's musical tones (a squeaky toy being chomped to each of the humps), the dog bed is danced across the room and back, and at the end a happy dog is looking for praise.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Why the hell aren't they fixed?


Someone's obviously never had a housepet (neutered, of course)
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: kermit the forg: Why the hell aren't they fixed?

What makes you think they aren't fixed?  Neutered animals like to hump stuff too.


/
Al Bundy being the only exception.
((Drum roll))
😆
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First doge there buddy?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stunned? Really?

I'm a mammal. If they had a camera on me and the chick I lived with, that's what they'd get too.

This article just outed an alien posing as a human. Possibly one of those Repitlians from government.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Doggy style!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sigh... Zip
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: What makes you think they aren't fixed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The dogs fixed the cable?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

