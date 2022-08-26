 Skip to content
"You got the affidavit?" "No, I got alladavit"
629
•       •       •

Original
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
██ ██

█     █

█       █
█████
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTUS.


That is all.
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it mean TFG is going to jail yet?

Asking for a friend.

/the friend is me
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TS/SCI/HCS/SI

Ol' boy done farked up real good now
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's so f*cked.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the cannoli.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lyger: Does it mean TFG is going to jail yet?

Asking for a friend.

/the friend is me


Yes. They have him f*cking dead to rights.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HCS? HUMINT Control System...

Shiat, he stole human intelligence reports from the CIA
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THERE'S A SALE AT PENNY'S
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: HCS? HUMINT Control System...

Shiat, he stole human intelligence reports from the CIA


Yup

and they really don't like that shiat
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: TS/SCI/HCS/SI

Ol' boy done farked up real good now


OMG/WTF/BBQ
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad Libs: Mar-A-Lago version
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lyger: Does it mean TFG is going to jail yet?

Asking for a friend.

/the friend is me

Yes. They have him f*cking dead to rights.


I'll believe it when I see it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So they already have some good witness tampering evidence specific to TFG.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: HCS? HUMINT Control System...

Shiat, he stole human intelligence reports from the CIA


We really shouldn't be surprised when people steal the very thing they lack.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hungry
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*skims document file*
Oh dear. Donald should definitely have not let this hit public domain. He took above TS/SCI level docs and left them in an unsecured location for at least a year.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Take the cannoli.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kash Patel gets an honorable mention:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, not looking good for Obama?
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FYI, the slightly less interesting markings:
ORCON = originator controlled, i.e., original classification authority makes all distribution decisions
NOFORN = no foreign nationals not now not ever
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a Friday that will live in infamy...

Like many Fridays this summer, and a few Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursday, and even Saturdays and Sundays.

I hope it burns to the core Donny
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lyger: Does it mean TFG is going to jail yet?


Any day now.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well, well.....I sooooo want to read the unredacted version now.
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mkelly1082: OTUS.


That is all.


......F

P

O

T

U

S
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: somedude210: HCS? HUMINT Control System...

Shiat, he stole human intelligence reports from the CIA

We really shouldn't be surprised when people steal the very thing they lack.


If the words "reports from the CIA" wasn't there that would've been funnier. Dammit. I'm gonna blame the Covid for this one.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going from:
President Of The United States

To:
Prisoner Of The United States
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how quickly true patriotic law abiding and supporting republicans are ok with this clown screwing around like this and compromising human lives in intelligence agencies
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: *skims document file*
Oh dear. Donald should definitely have not let this hit public domain. He took above TS/SCI level docs and left them in an unsecured location for at least a year.


Mixed in with other files as well.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NOFORM is going to take on a lot of heat especially with the below article.

https://newsinteractive.post-gazette.com/anna-de-rothschild-trump-mar-a-lago-security-fbi-investigation/
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the stuff Donald stole has mandatory actions if it's ever stolen or compromised.
That might explain a few things....and no, I'm not going to explain anything else about that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States

and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States

and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Well, well, well.....I sooooo want to read the unredacted version now.


And of the Mueller report.  And of... dang, so much.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: NewportBarGuy: Lyger: Does it mean TFG is going to jail yet?

Asking for a friend.

/the friend is me

Yes. They have him f*cking dead to rights.

I'll believe it when I see it.


Oh they have him, the question is whether they pull the trigger
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Let's see how quickly true patriotic law abiding and supporting republicans are ok with this clown screwing around like this and compromising human lives in intelligence agencies


They only care about trite slogans and the color of the hat you wear.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a new nickname... "FPOTUS"  Perfection!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The redactions kick in on page 9.  Based on the previous few pages, I think it's along the lines of, "We looked at the stuff he gave us and determined he was full of shiat.  We knew he still had X, Y, and Z, but refused to return them."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Silverman Thompson is a law firm you hire when guilty as shiat right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: FYI, the slightly less interesting markings:
ORCON = originator controlled, i.e., original classification authority makes all distribution decisions
NOFORN = no foreign nationals not now not ever


ORCON means if they were declassified or given to Trump there would be a record saying so with the originating authority.

I'm willing to be there are no such records.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Let's see how quickly true patriotic law abiding and supporting republicans are ok with this clown screwing around like this and compromising human lives in intelligence agencies


Defending trump now means making enemies of the FBI and CIA.
😳
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he'll do some live tv interview and have a stroke while we watch. I mean, I hope not because then people would feel sorry for him and all this FO stuff would probably stop completely.

Plus it's not nice to wish strokes on people. Also not nice to wish them on Trump either.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rage froth from FPOTUSBURG will be great.  May it consume him and soon.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They included one of his "official statements".  LOL.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user image
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Some of the stuff Donald stole has mandatory actions if it's ever stolen or compromised.
That might explain a few things....and no, I'm not going to explain anything else about that.


Yeah, the overzealous staffer who checked those documents out of the library for him is farked.
 
