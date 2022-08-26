 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Jerome Powell: Some of you will feel pain as we take action to fight inflation. But that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make   (cnbc.com) divider line
40
    More: Creepy, Monetary policy, Inflation, Central bank, Federal Reserve System, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Interest rate, Money supply, price stability  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Aug 2022 at 5:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking at Jackson Hole, he means that the oligarchs will have to slow down buying up homes to turn into rental properties.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're about to get Jackson Holed.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July.


See? Whatever he's doing is working!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is the day. POWELL! Right in the kisser!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?


Trump's waistline.  Inflation is out of control!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey...poor people who now have way less purchasing power can rest easy knowing that the ultra wealthy are taking advantage of real estate funds.
 
Hobodeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MUSE - WE ARE FUCKING FUCKED (Official Performance Video)
Youtube ac4E_UsmB1g
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Speaking at Jackson Hole, he means that the oligarchs will have to slow down buying up homes to turn into rental properties.


Oligarchs will be able to buy up all the distressed properties Powell is going to create by destroying poor and working class jobs.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?


There was zero *increase* in inflation rate. It's still high as fark and not much sign of going down to the desired 2% anytime soon.  Just didn't increase. But, that's the part that Joe Biden wanted everyone to hear. "Zero" and "inflation" and forget about the "increasing" part of it.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?


All that means is that the prices stayed high in July. If prices went back down to before, there would be deflation, and Democrats don't actually want that.
 
Tankerbell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hobodeluxe: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ac4E_UsmB1g]


Gotdam, I needed to hear some new Muse today. Thank you!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?

All that means is that the prices stayed high in July. If prices went back down to before, there would be deflation, and Democrats don't actually want that.


All Democrats? Senate Democrats? House Democrats? Democrat voters?

That's a really wide brush you got there Sparky.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As opposed to actually noticing and fighting the fact that a great deal of inflation is corporate profit grabbing and gouging...
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Record profits for corporations And Jerome Powell says " I will punish the working class until corporations charge more reasonable prices ."
 
D135
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Got to keep inflation down or else bread becomes too expensive and the poors will riot (see Arab Spring)

But Jerome can't raise interest rates too much or else rich people can't service their debt and/or assets used as collateral fall below the loan amount causing asset prices to spiral downwards in cascading liquidations.  At which point they will get bailed out.

I guess that inflation wasn't transitory and you should have tightened sooner.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Raise corporate/investment taxes. Start breaking up to big to fail companies. Go after the for profit housing market and turn it back in to something affordable for the people struggling at minimum wage again.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Making it impossible (for normal people and any entity not a bank) to borrow money will certainly be just the thing to really set this dumpster ablaze.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The economy is in the weirdest place right now.  Unemployment is still amazingly low, and is actually still dropping.  But everything else looks horrible.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the other hand, I saw gas for $3.05/gal this afternoon.  Dark Brandon did that.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People are panicking too much over this.  The inflation rate is more or less expected based on circumstances, and reflects general recovery in the economy.  It's a little like you got a lifetime supply of candy but now you're panicking over cavities.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?


Depends on if you are comparing month to month; or month to same month in the previous year.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like the DNC lips are still wrapped firmly around the shmekele of the oligarchs
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?

Depends on if you are comparing month to month; or month to same month in the previous year.


Considering everything else, having zero inflation is absolutely amazing.

Also, the two percent is arbitrary, due to the fact that inflation js incredibly hard to measure. The problem is that farkface McRepublicans need something tangible because we they have zero imagination.

The same issue surrounds the national debt. It simply does not matter as long as we have a fiat currency and owe debt in dollars. The federal government creates dollars therefore if China asks for dollars, that's fine.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: On the other hand, I saw gas for $3.05/gal this afternoon.  Dark Brandon did that.


I have a book of gas prices I had paid in a log book (for work purposes) In April of 2020 right before the pandemic started to kick in I had an entry of gas for $3.02 a gallon. week before that it was $2.96. MAGA's seem to forget all that cheap gas under Trump was when no one was buying it and Big Ass Gas Corps. were losing money.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kahnzo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?

There was zero *increase* in inflation rate. It's still high as fark and not much sign of going down to the desired 2% anytime soon.  Just didn't increase. But, that's the part that Joe Biden wanted everyone to hear. "Zero" and "inflation" and forget about the "increasing" part of it.


And here I thought the dumbest thing I read all day would be Alien Robot defending Trump.  Alas, twas not to be.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

snapperhead: whither_apophis: Speaking at Jackson Hole, he means that the oligarchs will have to slow down buying up homes to turn into rental properties.

Oligarchs will be able to buy up all the distressed properties Powell is going to create by destroying poor and working class jobs.


there are no distressed properties in Jackson Hole.  There are some large log cabins up there with 5 or more chimneys that are someone's 4th or 5th home.
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?

There was zero *increase* in inflation rate. It's still high as fark and not much sign of going down to the desired 2% anytime soon.  Just didn't increase. But, that's the part that Joe Biden wanted everyone to hear. "Zero" and "inflation" and forget about the "increasing" part of it.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Welcome to short attention span America.  Would you like to return to the fanciful glory days of the Trump administration?
 
Jormungandr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

D135: Got to keep inflation down or else bread becomes too expensive and the poors will riot (see Arab Spring)

But Jerome can't raise interest rates too much or else rich people can't service their debt and/or assets used as collateral fall below the loan amount causing asset prices to spiral downwards in cascading liquidations.  At which point they will get bailed out.

I guess that inflation wasn't transitory and you should have tightened sooner.


Guess that means his rich buddies have finished getting out of vulnerable securities.
 
kahnzo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kahnzo: Tom-Servo: hoodiowithtudio: There was zero inflation in July. What inflation is he fighting?

There was zero *increase* in inflation rate. It's still high as fark and not much sign of going down to the desired 2% anytime soon.  Just didn't increase. But, that's the part that Joe Biden wanted everyone to hear. "Zero" and "inflation" and forget about the "increasing" part of it.

And here I thought the dumbest thing I read all day would be Alien Robot defending Trump.  Alas, twas not to be.


And, my apologies to Tom-Servo if he just didn't know that July's inflation was nominally zero instead the the rate being unchanged.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In the 80s a CD was a pretty decent investment. Paying around 10%. How do we get back to those days. Can we? When banks wanted your money and could pay a good return rather than negative interest rates for the privilege of you letting the bank use your money as they see fit.
We'll let you have some of your money peasant, but not all of it.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After the CDC jumped into the pocket of capitalism and told workers to STFU and GBTW, I'm pretty much done listening to what should be neutral and objective government agencies offer "warnings" about "pain ahead" in whichever crisis we're going through.

I just assume they're going to screw over the low and middle classes and blow the 1% even harder. So far, that prediction has been accurate.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: After the CDC jumped into the pocket of capitalism and told workers to STFU and GBTW, I'm pretty much done listening to what should be neutral and objective government agencies offer "warnings" about "pain ahead" in whichever crisis we're going through.

I just assume they're going to screw over the low and middle classes and blow the 1% even harder. So far, that prediction has been accurate.


Every single time.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: In the 80s a CD was a pretty decent investment. Paying around 10%. How do we get back to those days. Can we? When banks wanted your money and could pay a good return rather than negative interest rates for the privilege of you letting the bank use your money as they see fit.
We'll let you have some of your money peasant, but not all of it.


Seriously. i have discussions with my boomer dad about this exact thing when he tells me I should be putting some of my money into CDs like he did in the 80s. It's absurd the rates they were getting. Must have been all the cocaine.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: Looks like the DNC lips are still wrapped firmly around the shmekele of the oligarchs


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: In the 80s a CD was a pretty decent investment. Paying around 10%. How do we get back to those days. Can we? When banks wanted your money and could pay a good return rather than negative interest rates for the privilege of you letting the bank use your money as they see fit.
We'll let you have some of your money peasant, but not all of it.


At the start of the 80s inflation was also double digits (13.5% in 1980). It took Volker doing what Powell is doing now, but even more extreme, to end that.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: farkitallletitend: In the 80s a CD was a pretty decent investment. Paying around 10%. How do we get back to those days. Can we? When banks wanted your money and could pay a good return rather than negative interest rates for the privilege of you letting the bank use your money as they see fit.
We'll let you have some of your money peasant, but not all of it.

Seriously. i have discussions with my boomer dad about this exact thing when he tells me I should be putting some of my money into CDs like he did in the 80s. It's absurd the rates they were getting. Must have been all the cocaine.


Check out the rates on the mortgages. You could use the interest from a 60k  cd to pay an 18 percent mortgage payment.

Basically the higher rates came hand in hand with a high rates at the time. Also l, the banks were running low on cash so they had a super interest in keeping as much if your cash as possible.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.