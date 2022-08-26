 Skip to content
(Netscape)   Award-winning student newspaper at Nebraska school publishes its latest edition with LGBTQ articles and editorials. Guess what happens afterwards   (isp.netscape.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school's award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship.

Do those "leading press freedom advocates" think that any school official who did this would give a tinker's fart what they think?

"It sounds like a ham-fisted attempt to censor students and discriminate based on disagreement with perspectives and articles that were featured in the student newspaper," said Sara Rips, an attorney for the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

That's only because it IS a ham-fisted attempt to censor students and discriminate.  What's your section of the ACLU going to do about it?  shiat like this is why I pay dues.

"The decision by the administration to eliminate the student newspaper violates students' right to free speech, unless the school can show a legitimate educational reason for removing the option to participate in a class ... that publishes award-winning material," Kautsch [Nebraska Press Assoc. lawyer] said. "It is hard to imagine what that legitimate reason could be."

"Because I said so" is usually the reason, for school boards and administrators. And you know what?  They get away with it. If you don't like it, put your fancy credential and JD to good use.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"most people were upset" with it.

Right
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?


A page on Netscape.com with a Yahoo copyright and a help page that takes you to AOL.com.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how it's always these "Muh freedums" types that are always looking to for ways to take away the freedoms of others. That is, if they can't find a way to murder them first... you know, for Jesus. Almost makes you think they don't value freedoms or Democracy at all
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess what happens afterwards


After fixing the cable, the two female cable repair ladies had incredible lesbian sexy time in the back of the van?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone wealthy reads about this through the Barbara Streisand effect and cuts the students a nice big check to endow a fully independent "student" newspaper going forward.

These assholes really think they can stop the tide that is coming...young people will not be denied--you can try but you will die first.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always preferred the Netscape Captain. He was always so much more dominating...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered the school's award-winning student newspaper just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues, leading press freedom advocates to call the move an act of censorship.

Do those "leading press freedom advocates" think that any school official who did this would give a tinker's fart what they think?


Yes.
And they will.
"I don't care what you think!" tough guy talk comes just before "I deeply regret any offense I may have caused".
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These kids should absolutely start their own underground publication which the school has zero control over. In my experience those tend to be more popular than official publications anyway.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a link to the online edition of the school paper. Doesn't have the censored article. Digging around for it. Hope to see these kids' names on bylines in major publications in the future.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?

A page on Netscape.com with a Yahoo copyright and a help page that takes you to AOL.com.


Holy fark this site. What am I looking at? Who maintains this!? Who do they work for!?
Some server closet and its troll managed to survive every re-org and merger?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Here's a link to the online edition of the school paper. Doesn't have the censored article. Digging around for it. Hope to see these kids' names on bylines in major publications in the future.


Oops. Wrong state. It looks like they shut down the online edition of the publication in question.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sees source banner*

*rubs eyes*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

overzelus: foo monkey: khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?

A page on Netscape.com with a Yahoo copyright and a help page that takes you to AOL.com.

Holy fark this site. What am I looking at? Who maintains this!? Who do they work for!?
Some server closet and its troll managed to survive every re-org and merger?


I half expect someone to start submitting links from usenet and mIRC.

/farkit time for some nostiolga.
//cranking Lithium on SXM.
///Whos up for some LoTRD or TW2002?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bong Hits 4 Jesus v2.0?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x571]


If you look at the menu bar, almost nothing has changed.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got my AOL cd in the mail, I'm so excited. I can have internets
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: that takes you to AOL.com.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: I just got my AOL cd in the mail, I'm so excited. I can have internets


I used to be a contractor working for AOL back in 1993. I had two walls of my office covered in those CD's.

I think I still have a couple somewhere in the closet. Problem is I don't own a PC with a CD drive in it!
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle Nebraska shut it down?  No way....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: I just got my AOL cd in the mail, I'm so excited. I can have internets


it will be fun to explain to my kids how we had to pay for the internet BY THE HOUR!

/long distance rates?
//10-10-321
///call waiting interrupting the connection
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically the decision you'd expect from a bunch of Wisky Tango hicks. The students should form an independent "newspaper" club with no school affiliation and then they can publish what they want online with no editorial oversight from the inbred evangelicals. Just be sure not to share the names of the "club members" when the school or school board asks.

I'm sure there would be ample adults available to advise and they could probably use the news of the paper being shut down as an opportunity to fundraise.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnd... another article like this:

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered ....

"Shuttered" is as far as I get. Then I stop reading. I will not put up with that locution and anyone who uses it can go to blazes.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: foo monkey: that takes you to AOL.com.

[Fark user image 850x516]


the day I learned how to add the code (*8)? in front of the dialing number to mute the modem was a great day in my life.

I may be mixing things up, maybe the code disrupted the call waiting and some other settings made the modem not screech like a banshee late at night.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: steklo: foo monkey: that takes you to AOL.com.

[Fark user image 850x516]

the day I learned how to add the code (*8)? in front of the dialing number to mute the modem was a great day in my life.

I may be mixing things up, maybe the code disrupted the call waiting and some other settings made the modem not screech like a banshee late at night.


My ringtone is the 56K modem connecting sound.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?

A page on Netscape.com with a Yahoo copyright and a help page that takes you to AOL.com.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Annnd... another article like this:

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Administrators at a Nebraska school shuttered ....

"Shuttered" is as far as I get. Then I stop reading. I will not put up with that locution and anyone who uses it can go to blazes.


That locution is one nefarious madman ain't he.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?


In fairness, given the rate of social progress in Grand Island, NE Netscape makes perfect sense.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?


Needs vintage tag.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?


Ok, but hear me out, that was the easiest to read article with the fewest ads that I've been linked to in awhile.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why not. This should be obligatory.

STNNNG - Grand Island, NE
Youtube V5OEAFqGCe8
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My ringtone is the 56K modem connecting sound.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The cowards should be ashamed of themselves.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How dare those kids show the school board is made of bigoted A-holes.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy crap, I hope the students sue the school, especially Marcus, for censorship and hate crimes. I hope the kids actually start sending out anti-school propaganda.

Seriously...What in the everloving fark?!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: foo monkey: My ringtone is the 56K modem connecting sound.

[Fark user image 453x352]


Don't forget to disable call waiting before connecting with that 110/300 baud speedster!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Netscape still exists?
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?


I think subby deserves props for revealing that Netscape is still a thing, apparently.
 
karl2025
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Here's a link to the online edition of the school paper. Doesn't have the censored article. Digging around for it. Hope to see these kids' names on bylines in major publications in the future.


About that...

"The paper's demise also came a month after its staff was reprimanded for publishing students' preferred pronouns and names... That decision directly affected Saga staff writer Marcus Pennell, a transgender student, who saw his byline changed against his wishes to his birth name of "Meghan" Pennell in the June issue."
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?

A page on Netscape.com with a Yahoo copyright and a help page that takes you to AOL.com.


Sounds legit
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rfenster: Don't forget to disable call waiting before connecting with that 110/300 baud speedster!


CSB

1993 or so, my wife leaves town to attend a business training class in FLA. I'm left home alone in MD.

So, I jump on AOL around 8PM and check out the chat rooms...

at 2:30AM there's a knock on my door. It's my next door neighbor.

"Er, Stek, your wife has been trying to call you since 9PM tonight. Says the line is busy...and for you to get off the computer and call her!"
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Board vice president Zach Mader directly cited the pro-LGBTQ editorials, adding that if district taxpayer had read the last issue of the Saga, "they would have been like, 'Holy cow. What is going on at our school?'"

What's going on is that LGBTQ people exist and want to be treated like everyone else, you bigoted sack of shiat.

These excrement caked ballbags are doing their best to teach their kids to be just as shiatty of human beings as they are.
 
northgrave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Hopefully someone wealthy reads about this through the Barbara Streisand effect and cuts the students a nice big check to endow a fully independent "student" newspaper going forward.

These assholes really think they can stop the tide that is coming...young people will not be denied--you can try but you will die first.


It will be hilarious when the school board tries to block the new online paper or tries to prevent students from exercising free speech outside of school hours and grounds.

I suspect that this might come down to parental support. I'm sure that they will have to deal with threats, suspensions, and possible legal action from the school board.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh, Netscape still exists.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: khitsicker: Netscape.. Really? Subby, did you just wake up from a 21 year long coma?

A page on Netscape.com with a Yahoo copyright and a help page that takes you to AOL.com.


That's hilarious...at first I wasn't sure if you were joking or not about the help page.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The victims here are the children, and I'm not blaming them.

But to all you adults in these shiat hole states who keep electing shiat hole politicians and shiat hole school board, enjoy your shiat holes. When climate change turns your shiat hole into a dust bowl, I wouldn't even waste the moisture it'd take to spit on you.
 
