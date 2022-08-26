 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Religion News Service)   Church Pastor, "I have no obligation to report child sexual abuse if someone approaches me in a repentant manner about committing it"   (religionnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Pastor, Child abuse, Sexual abuse, Priest, CFC churches, Child sexual abuse, Minister, Rick Sinclair  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 12:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The f*ck you don't, you sick f*ck.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then that is obstruction, and conspiracy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As a "pastor" he's probably doing at least half of the molesting and grooming.

Pastor = molester and you will never go wrong remembering that for your entire life.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So the "Quiverfull" clown car folks are pro-child sexual abuse, huh? Like the Duggars?

How about that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Y'all aren't Catholic. In fact, Catholic confessionals shouldn't have that protection either.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It helps to be forgiven if you bring him videos of the act too, repentantly.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No, doesn't work that way
 
JerkStore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, I guess the 5th amendment does protect him from self-incrimination.
 
eagles95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


I bet his browser history is fun
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder what politicians they vote for.
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I wonder what politicians they vote for.


the ones with the biggest budgets and deep pockets of course, and if that don't work, then they'll try the corrupt ones who attend church.
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did I have sex with that child?

Absolutely.

Will I do it again?

Sure, why not?

Am I repentant?

Yes.

Church Pastor; "This is fine."
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is one of the most vile things I've read in quite some time.  Even the comments to the article have apologists saying it's "Fake news". What a disgusting bunch of Christ-fluffing pedos.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Powerful protect the abuse of the Powerless, you say?

Women and children are the property of the Masters.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Former CFC members told RNS the community can seem idyllic if you follow the CFC prescription for Christian living, which includes approval of corporal punishment - CFC pastors taught spanking techniques

It doesn't matter where they live or what flavor of christian horse shiat they subscribe to, the underlying purpose of the church is get their hands on some child ass.
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: the underlying purpose of the church is get their hands on some child ass.


Well, how old was Mary when God raped her?

its a story as old as the hills....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Y'all aren't Catholic. In fact, Catholic confessionals shouldn't have that protection either.


All "religious counselors" have that protection, de facto, if not officially.  It's part of the American system of preferring religious organizations, because they're religions and obviously can do no wrong.

They can rape, extort, intimidate, coerce, exploit the vulnerable... all with impunity, because they're ministers. They have immunity, like cops. Makes me sick.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wouldn't clergy privilege apply here?  This doesn't seem to fall under a secular purpose communication so spiritual counseling is an absolute defense to failure to disclose.

/Not a lawyer (yet) but I am an ordained minister for two churches
//ahh, I see you are also an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church and the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Former CFC members told RNS the community can seem idyllic if you follow the CFC prescription for Christian living, which includes approval of corporal punishment - CFC pastors taught spanking techniques

It doesn't matter where they live or what flavor of christian horse shiat they subscribe to, the underlying purpose of the church is get their hands on some child ass.


And money and property.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Begoggle: I wonder what politicians they vote for.

the ones with the biggest budgets and deep pockets of course, and if that don't work, then they'll try the corrupt ones who attend church.


Wrong, it's Republicans only.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And these are the people trying to smear homosexuals as "groomers"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The bigger issue I'm seeing is that it took 7 years for a prosecutor to decide that they REALLY should prosecute assault, abuse, rape and sexual abuse of children. Who knows how many children these Fs have abused in the last 7 years. 18 seems low.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"she was so dazzled by the church's close-knit, spirit-filled community that she moved north from Massachusetts to call it home."
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: And these are the people trying to smear homosexuals as "groomers"


But what if a biological male goes into the women's bathroom?
That's the #1 problem facing America, and what we really need to focus on.
Also gas prices.
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Wrong, it's Republicans only.



I stand corrected then.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Religion of Peace.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Confession excuse.
As usual, Catholics are way ahead of christian factions.
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Begoggle: But what if a biological male goes into the women's bathroom?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even if the abuse is ongoing? God wants you to just let it slide?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bible says something about obeying the laws of the land in which you reside. He might want to read it sometime.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.