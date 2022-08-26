 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Heavy monsoon rains washing the common sense out of peoples brains   (krqe.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Poison, Eating, Fungus, New Mexico's meteorologists, cases of mushroom poisoning, Agaricus bisporus, Amanita muscaria, lot of different mushroom varieties  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 1:31 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste. You hardly need Monsoon rains, a light shower would have been more than enough. Hell a Shout Wipe is enough for most people.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you hire your 'Shroom expert off Craig's List, expect a few bumps in the road.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That may be a pre-existing condition...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No such thing as common sense. Except for a pamphlet by Thomas Paine.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One rule of thumb when consuming foraged mushrooms... Cook them. Always.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wild mushroom foraging can be very rewarding, but it's inherently dangerous. While I don't forage for mushrooms, I respect those that do, as well as those who forage for other foods from the wild. Calling them idiots or claiming they lack cooking sense only shows the person leveling such insults as the toxic and truly ignorant person they are
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why I don't eat mushrooms of any sort.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: No such thing as common sense. Except for a pamphlet by Thomas Paine.


Really - why do they call it "common" sense when it's so f**king scarce?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I don't eat mushrooms of any sort.


I get my mushrooms from the grocery store or pizza place, as god and nature intended.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Wild mushroom foraging can be very rewarding, but it's inherently dangerous. While I don't forage for mushrooms, I respect those that do, as well as those who forage for other foods from the wild. Calling them idiots or claiming they lack cooking sense only shows the person leveling such insults as the toxic and truly ignorant person they are


What? I doubt that people who are familiar with mushrooms are eating any random one that shows up in their backyard. How is this not stupid? "Mushrooms can poison you" is pretty much common sense to anyone older than 10.
 
steklo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

browntimmy: pretty much common sense to anyone older than 10.


Trust me, at 10 years old?  I had no idea mushrooms were poisonous.

I think it wasn't until I was in my 20's that the right ones could send you on a trip...
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are people so desperate to try magic mushrooms that they're willing to gobble up any fungus they find in their path?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Santa Fe here. The weather is bananas and it's raining on and off as I type this.

Heaviest rain since 2015 and the heaviest flooding in over a century, from what I've read. The latter is because we are in a hard, HARD drought. The good news is, this is digging us partly out of the drought. The bad news is, there's road washouts and this utter friggin stupidity.

We have one river at FOUR TIMES its normal height, and another river almost goddamn dry to the point they've had to intervene to save the fish.

Absolutely coocoo for cocoa puffs.

And I mean, even with all this water, look at this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So I say MOAR. MOAAAAARRRR.

Fark user imageView Full Size


MOAR. ITS NOT ENOUGH UNTIL WE LEAVE DROUGHT.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course the rains wash away common sense.  That's why Arizona has a Stupid Motorist Law.  And yes, they use that name in the PSAs they air at the start of the monsoon season.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.