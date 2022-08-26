 Skip to content
(NYPost)   NY Governor Hochul to the States 5.4 million Republicans: Take a bus to Florida where you belong, and don't come back   (nypost.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of wish that for just about all Republicans.  Except it's not Florida where they belong, it's Moscow.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why pick on Florida. Give it a break. Send them to Russia; most seem to love Putin.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't send them to a state that's even marginally purple. Ship them to Wyoming or Mississippi or some other conservative urine soaked hellhole.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im kindve ok with this.. except I live in Floriduh.


/not a Republican
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The love it or leave it people can't believe you told them to love it or leave it.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That helps things.  Nice job, stupid.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just love how the post says this comment is "disgusting," but is utterly silent about Texas ACTUALLY putting people on busses and shipping them to New York.

/I suppose they'd first have to classify immigrants as "people"
//yes, I know a bus is not a ship so it's not really shipping
///unless you are crossing the flooded Heartland of Texas, where every conveyance is a boat right now.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot have moved to PA already so they can vote for Dr. Oz the snakeoil salesman
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you can move beyond the frankly disgusting political partisanship and intolerance, her message is fiscally irresponsible, even dangerous"

Awwwwww,
*about f*cking time. Every single Republican is a piece of human garbage. Enough of their treason.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lot of pearl-clutching going on in that article
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post calling for civility. Is that the joke?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, what's her Fark handle?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I come up there in exchange?

As long as rents are more reasonable than 1600/mo for a studio
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to put partisanship aside

You first, a**holes.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd rather fark your feelings than that woman.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol get out of society in general and also go fark yourselves ya whining little fascist biatches.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an interesting new tactic, The guy in Florida running against desantis kind of did the same thing
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does that mean that us Blue Floridians can move into the mansions and penthouse apartments that they leave behind?

Cool
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Has the writer even been paying attention to the vile and hate coming from Republicans. But then Republicans have taken hypocrisy to an art form.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They just want to succeed from the US.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funny the quote was no where in the "article"

Found it

"We're here to say the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro -- just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK?" Hochul said, according to a transcript of the rally. "Get out of town." Hochul said the Republican candidates do not "represent our values."
"You are not New Yorkers," she said. "We come from a long line of people who fought for women's rights that happened here first. We fought for environmental justice that happened here first. We fought for labor rights that happened here first. We fought for LGBTQ rights that happened here first."

Interesting that the NY Post decided that meant 5.4 million New Yorkers.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post can fark right off with this bullshiat
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be more cost effective to have them ride the busses back to Texas in a swap for the illegal aliens being sent to New York by Greg Abbott.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If Republicans keep being charge, Florida in general isn't long for this world, so personally it works for me.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did he tell all the new Republicans in Florida to go back to New York? I imagine he'd find Hochul's plan personally disadvantageous.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish you farking republican asshats would leave Fark.com, nevermind wherever the fark you live in real life.

At this point, ANYONE who willingly puts an "R" next to their name is an irredeemable shiatstain.  The last 6 or 7 years are MORE than enough to show just what you people truly are, and none of it is good.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, Fark's "independent" brigade is really working overtime to cancel Hochul, I see...
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WWG1WGA, like sheep to the slaughter.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This^^^

Send them to some place that already goes 75% Red Hat.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They're awful vocal about this after having nothing negative to say about conservatives have this same attitude for the last 6 or so years. Maybe the NYT should sit this one out before they have their "this you?" moment.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NYP but whatever
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What happened to "if you don't like it, you can geeeeeiiiiit out!"

It was such a sound policy then, it's just as good now.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It would. Build a wall on Georgia's border and give the assholes a one way ticket.

They can drown or turn into mermaids when climate change hits.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Not even close. Secede is the word you were stumbling for.
The vote is in and...
User name fits
 
Iowan73
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is a good example of why we need to stop treating Republicans as if they are arguing in good faith.

This person isn't offended. No Republican is offended. They supported a president who attacked anyone who disagreed with him in personal, vulgar terms. They loved it.

The same goes for the pearl-clutching about Biden saying last night he doesn't respect MAGAs. I'm glad he said it. It needed to be said. We don't have to pretend we have an honest difference of opinion. We don't. If you're a Trump supporter, you're just a shiatty person and a shiatty American, and it's time someone said it.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Couldn't we just kick Florida out, and replace them with Puerto Rico?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I looked that up too.  Hey, they were only off by 5,399,998 New Yorkers.  Trump has already left, hasn't he?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
NY post?

fark off subby and EABOD
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are empty busses leaving Manhattan, going back to Texas.  Just realize, than children can carry loaded guns in public there as of today.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reverse psychology?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The last thing we need in Floriduh is more Republicans. Let's just send them all off to camp in sunny Guantanamo. The Republicans seem to be fond of that place.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, what a pathetic exercise in phony indignation.
A Republican Governor is actively shipping refugees from his state to New York - and this asshole has the brass balls to write this asinine editorial.
The GOP is like a pissy old whore defending her long lost viture.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So much for the tolerant left
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Republicans from NY and NJ saw their own party block disaster aid for their states after a devastating storm and thought it was fine to remain a member. Fark those worthless aholes.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MVEAlpha
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Send them to Wyoming, Lots of room out there. 

/Oh, so -now- political partisanship is disgusting?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sure are a lot of MAGA submitters today.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you can move beyond the frankly disgusting political partisanship and intolerance, her message is fiscally irresponsible, even dangerous. The governor probably already knows this, but the state's extensive public sector is heavily reliant on personal income taxes paid by residents, and with nearly $14 billion in projected budget gaps over the next five years, it can't afford to lose any taxpayers, let alone 5.4 million of them.

If you take your stupid asses down to Florida, why would you care about NY's budget deficit?
 
