hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bird, fruit, or people?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope he caught a good Māori curse.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kiwi!
Youtube sdUUx5FdySs
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He died of shame for being a douche?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Bird, fruit, or people?


Yes.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


100% true.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jimmy, you were nothing but a piece of trash and while I would not wish death upon scum like yourself I cannot deny that the world is a slightly better place without you in it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good riddance, you were an arrogant a-hole..
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How nature says don't approach:

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 615x411]
[Fark user image 651x735]

100% true.


Anytime you see someone in person making duck lips just yell out, "AFLAK!" at them.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He looks like he's wearing eyeliner in that pic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Please try to revive him again. Some people deserve to die more than once, and this douchenipple screams skipping record.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Especially when they shoot lasers out of their eyes.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jimmy's cause of death is currently unknown.

The last thing he saw

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jimmy's cause of death is currently unknown.

The last thing he saw

[Fark user image 370x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


A single kick from those talons would disembowel anybody.
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good.
 
gaspode
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We dont know what you are talking about.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Bird, fruit, or people?


Orcs.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pity he didn't die on the North Island, air shipment rates for the dead are quite a bit higher than normal tickets.
 
