(CBS News)   Spraying people with gasoline and looking for a lighter is no way to treat someone for speaking Spanish   (cbsnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the guy at the gas station didn't call the cops?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Depends.  Did someone use "Tú" and not the formal "Usted"?
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


et tu Maria?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aw, look at that big ol' cross on him.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Um...

This guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


is threatening Spanish-speaking people???
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In Aurora!?!  Butt, it's such a beautiful city.


/ sarcasm is lost in print.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???


No hate like self hate.
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moroning: REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???

No hate like self hate.


Yeah. Once your immigrant family births you in the US, you are entitled to shiat on new, nonassimilated immigrants.

It's the Chicago way.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
assets2.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


How ...uh, Christian of him.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Brains: Moroning: REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???

No hate like self hate.

Yeah. Once your immigrant family births you in the US, you are entitled to shiat on new, nonassimilated immigrants.

It's the Chicago way.


This was in Aurora, Colorodo.  Unfortunately, the article didn't make that very clear.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The Brains: Moroning: REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???

No hate like self hate.

Yeah. Once your immigrant family births you in the US, you are entitled to shiat on new, nonassimilated immigrants.

It's the Chicago way.

This was in Aurora, Colorodo.  Unfortunately, the article didn't make that very clear.


Colorado, I mean..sorry for the typo.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks fun to me...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: So the guy at the gas station didn't call the cops?


Nah he told the victims to leave, that's been my experience, too.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But... the politicians said he could!
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man spray Gasoline on would be ROBBERS (no one got hurt)
Youtube ymK_vty6dTE

I was expecting this one....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a question.  Why is Peacock showing me, almost exclusively, Spanish language advertisements?  Aside from four years of high school, I don't speak Spanish.  I'm not of any Spanish-speaking lineage.  I fit into zero Spanish-language cohorts.  I don't mind it.  I enjoy how similar they are to English-language ads.  "Treinta dolares por linea!  Solamente con Verizon!"  You don't have to be fluent to understand most of them and I am not changing the channel when Camila Cabello is on.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Only a cop in Aurora CO can get away with something like that
 
Sentient
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: Moroning: REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???

No hate like self hate.

Yeah. Once your immigrant family births you in the US, you are entitled to shiat on new, nonassimilated immigrants.

It's the Chicago way.


It's the LA and San Diego way as well. I swear the people out there with the worst attitude toward Mexican migrants are the ones who got amnesty under the Reagan plan.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size


is threatening Spanish-speaking people???


Doesn't work -- just looking the part.   I tried dressing up in Spanish, but I still had to go to school and learn the language.  Same with German, Italian, Greek, Irish, Dutch (great story about my thumb), Welsh, French, and Swiss German.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chuck87: The Brains: Moroning: REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???

No hate like self hate.

Yeah. Once your immigrant family births you in the US, you are entitled to shiat on new, nonassimilated immigrants.

It's the Chicago way.

This was in Aurora, Colorodo.  Unfortunately, the article didn't make that very clear.


Right!?!  Anytime day I have to go to Aurora is a bad day.
 
NutWrench
‘’ less than a minute ago  
" . . .second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and several bias-motivated crimes."

Any reason why he's not being charged with attempted murder? Did he actually have to set the gasoline on fire?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can think of many places that guy ought not travel in this country.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Um...

This guy:

[Fark user image 620x561]

is threatening Spanish-speaking people???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
