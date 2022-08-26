 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   They did not make a shiat ton of money   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
45
    More: Florida, Joe Biden, Aimee Harris, U.S. President Joe Biden, United States district court, Robert Kurlander, daughter Ashley Biden, United States magistrate judge, Jill Biden  
•       •       •

2339 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Aug 2022 at 11:50 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they better not be the only ones going to prison.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who else can you think of that has recently done interstate transport of stolen property?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

snocone: Who else can you think of that has recently done interstate transport of stolen property?


U-haul, but most likely not to the level of "willful blindness" but that's not important right now. Why are you bringing up nonsense?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What did they think would be in there?

"Dearest Diary, today was an awesome day.  Me and Hunter and Dad got together and did some crimes.  We love to do crimes.  Dad promised to take us criming next week.  Crimes!'
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The pair will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain."

No, it's Becky.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A member of Trump's campaign, however, shot the purchase down and said they should turn the ill-gotten goods over to the FBI.

Wait, what? Who said this now? This can't be true.
 
czei
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And they better not be the only ones going to prison.


If Project Veritas encouraged them to steal more items I don't see how Veritas can hide behind 1st amendment protections.  As far as I can remember from Civics Class, the 1st amendment doesn't give you a right to steal other people's stuff.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But hopefully they do receive a shiat ton of finding out.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And they better not be the only ones going to prison.


This.


Project derpitas actively bought and arranged to buy more stolen goods.


Lock them up.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JerkStore: A member of Trump's campaign, however, shot the purchase down and said they should turn the ill-gotten goods over to the FBI.

Wait, what? Who said this now? This can't be true.


Low level staffer. Coffee fetcher. Hardly knew them.
 
czei
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What did they think would be in there?

"Dearest Diary, today was an awesome day.  Me and Hunter and Dad got together and did some crimes.  We love to do crimes.  Dad promised to take us criming next week.  Crimes!'


They are alleging sexual abuse:

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/alleged-showers-with-my-dad-president-joe-bidens-daughter-reportedly-writes-of-abuse-in-diary/
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JerkStore: A member of Trump's campaign, however, shot the purchase down and said they should turn the ill-gotten goods over to the FBI.

Wait, what? Who said this now? This can't be true.


They probably asked an attorney affiliated with the campaign, and not Trump and his closest cronies themselves.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?


Who gives a shiat?


No, seriously.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They did not make a shiat ton of money

They're probably going to have to pay a bunch though.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?


Well given that a conservative organization has it.... If there was actually anyting in you would have heard about it already.  Instead all you have is BS rumours on the internet.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I can't wait to show you what Mama has to bring Papa."

Ew. People actually talk to each other like that outside of bad porn?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What did they think would be in there?

"Dearest Diary, today was an awesome day.  Me and Hunter and Dad got together and did some crimes.  We love to do crimes.  Dad promised to take us criming next week.  Crimes!'


It was written by her after going through rehab or something....  it had a lot of "i think i was molested but I'm not sure" kinds of stuff...  "used to shower with dad, probably inappropriate"... 
you can google image it and find some pages, if they're real.....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"...and even returned to take more of the victim's property when asked to do so"

Wouldn't that make the people who run Project Veritas co-conspirators to felony theft and interstate sales of stolen goods?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Project V is trafficking stolen property?  Say it ain't so.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "I can't wait to show you what Mama has to bring Papa."

Ew. People actually talk to each other like that outside of bad porn?


Don't call my home movies bad
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Who gives a shiat?


No, seriously.


Let me clarify.


Who gives a shiat what project veritas claims?


They could have made up anything.  Like hunters laptop.

If Biden has actually committed crimes then of course I would want him to be culpable.

But project veritas' claims of information they got from an admittedly stolen item aren't really trustworthy.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: What did they think would be in there?

"Dearest Diary, today was an awesome day.  Me and Hunter and Dad got together and did some crimes.  We love to do crimes.  Dad promised to take us criming next week.  Crimes!'


They thought it would weaken Biden by attacking his daughter. There is no deeper thought than that. Seeing his daughter's secrets and struggles with addiction aired in public would piss off and embarrass Biden, therefore Veritas wanted it. All the care about is hurting Democrats and helping Republicans.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He has a daughter?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
seems a lot of fark independents are really in the know about what is written in that diary.

🤡🤡🤡
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Quinzy: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Well given that a conservative organization has it.... If there was actually anyting in you would have heard about it already.  Instead all you have is BS rumours on the internet.


I watched an interview with one of the head guys of Veritas and he basically said they couldn't confirm authenticity and that's why they didn't release.

Who knows, obviously plenty of people don't care if she was sexually assaulted or molested from the comments.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

czei: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: And they better not be the only ones going to prison.

If Project Veritas encouraged them to steal more items I don't see how Veritas can hide behind 1st amendment protections.  As far as I can remember from Civics Class, the 1st amendment doesn't give you a right to steal other people's stuff.


Somehow a bunch of people got their hands on "Hunter Biden's laptop" with no repercussions so far. What is it with wingnuts and stealing shiat, ever since Nixon?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: IRestoreFurniture: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Who gives a shiat?


No, seriously.

Let me clarify.


Who gives a shiat what project veritas claims?


They could have made up anything.  Like hunters laptop.

If Biden has actually committed crimes then of course I would want him to be culpable.

But project veritas' claims of information they got from an admittedly stolen item aren't really trustworthy.


Fair, otherwise it seemed a little callous
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: Who else can you think of that has recently done interstate transport of stolen property?


Governor of Texass
 
Windswept and Interesting
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Projectile Vomitus
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JerkStore: A member of Trump's campaign, however, shot the purchase down and said they should turn the ill-gotten goods over to the FBI.

Wait, what? Who said this now? This can't be true.


They wanted $17,760,000 for it.
That's Hunter Biden Laptop prices!
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

czei: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise:
If Project Veritas encouraged them to steal more items I don't see how Veritas can hide behind 1st amendment protections.  As far as I can remember from Civics Class, the 1st amendment doesn't give you a right to steal other people's stuff.


Probably during attempts to verify it they got caught and the higher ups claimed they had no idea it was stolen and threw whomever specifically purchased it under the bus.

Even though they absolutely knew.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: He has a daughter?


Why is she NOT his top advisor with highest security clearance?? Something's not right.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Licinius Crassus: JerkStore: A member of Trump's campaign, however, shot the purchase down and said they should turn the ill-gotten goods over to the FBI.

Wait, what? Who said this now? This can't be true.

They wanted $17,760,000 for it.
That's Hunter Biden Laptop prices!


Yeah, but you can get a bulk rate on those which really cuts down the price
 
Penguin_named_Nori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: They did not make a shiat ton of money

They're probably going to have to pay a bunch though.


Yeah, I love how they got $40k for it and then bail was set at $50k. Each.

That didn't work out the way you thought it would, did it?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Under the first amendment, the "press" can receive material that may have been gotten illegally and that's fine. But when they ask people to get material illegally that's not protected. It's legerdemain but that's the current rule.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Quinzy: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Well given that a conservative organization has it.... If there was actually anyting in you would have heard about it already.  Instead all you have is BS rumours on the internet.

I watched an interview with one of the head guys of Veritas and he basically said they couldn't confirm authenticity and that's why they didn't release.

Who knows, obviously plenty of people don't care if she was sexually assaulted or molested from the comments.


It's going to take a better source than people who stole it, sold it, and it was given to a group who actively lie and edit videos to make up more lies about democrats.

"Caring if she was sexually abused" has to come from a reliable source. Like herself.

I don't care what a bunch of fascist enablers say or think. They routinely scream pedophile at everyone they don't agree with.

It's all a pathetic distraction from trump, who actually committed crimes.
 
Spego
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pet Shop Boys - Opportunities
Youtube di60NYGu03Y
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, Project Veritas... we have a Latin name which shows that we very clever и мы културни...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet they will get a stern talking-to and told not to commit any more crime.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Who gives a shiat?


No, seriously.


You'd think you guys would after all that  huffing and puffing  over an awkward family photo of Trump and Ivanka.

Thougj, you guys still believe the "pee tapes"  after it's been proven to be completely fabricated, so reality might not be your thing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: IRestoreFurniture: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Who gives a shiat?


No, seriously.

You'd think you guys would after all that  huffing and puffing  over an awkward family photo of Trump and Ivanka.

Thougj, you guys still believe the "pee tapes"  after it's been proven to be completely fabricated, so reality might not be your thing.


Oh look, a Trumper I haven't seen before.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And once again Project Veritas breaks laws and nothing happens to them.

Must be fun having that kind of immunity.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: WillofJ2: Quinzy: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Well given that a conservative organization has it.... If there was actually anyting in you would have heard about it already.  Instead all you have is BS rumours on the internet.

I watched an interview with one of the head guys of Veritas and he basically said they couldn't confirm authenticity and that's why they didn't release.

Who knows, obviously plenty of people don't care if she was sexually assaulted or molested from the comments.

It's going to take a better source than people who stole it, sold it, and it was given to a group who actively lie and edit videos to make up more lies about democrats.

"Caring if she was sexually abused" has to come from a reliable source. Like herself.

I don't care what a bunch of fascist enablers say or think. They routinely scream pedophile at everyone they don't agree with.

It's all a pathetic distraction from trump, who actually committed crimes.


Maybe this will sound stupid, but when I was a little kid, I remember showering with my mom or dad and they'd often bathe my brother and I in the same tub.  There was no touchie touchie outside of cleaning with a rag.  I think sometimes they might have showered with us just to save time.  I've also seen criticism from people about how kissy huggy Biden is, but some families are just like that.  The first time I went over to my wife's best friend's house for dinner with her family, they were like that.  Lots of hugs and kisses between parents and the siblings.  Lots of I Loves You's spoken.  My grandmother was like that, but my parents are not, so it was a little weird.  At no point though was it ever sexual.  I think Biden's family is like that, too.  Maybe more so because of the losses they suffered.
 
Bazolar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

big pig peaches: IRestoreFurniture: WillofJ2: The issue seemingly confirms the diary was real. Then what about the claims on the content?

Who gives a shiat?


No, seriously.

You'd think you guys would after all that  huffing and puffing  over an awkward family photo of Trump and Ivanka.

Thougj, you guys still believe the "pee tapes"  after it's been proven to be completely fabricated, so reality might not be your thing.


One awkward family photo?  C'mon, there's a bunch of them.  Not to mention Trump calling his daughter a "piece of ass" on radio and bragging that if she weren't his daughter, he'd be dating her.  He farking said it himself, with his own farking mouth, and it's out there for all to hear.  And don't give me any shiat about context, because it's exactly in context.  He was also known for barging into the dressing rooms of underage beauty contest contestants and we know this because again, HE FARKING SAID IT HIMSELF.  He BRAGGED about it, like it was an awesome perk of being the contest owner.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.