Original [TotalFark]
Original Tweet:
 
offacue [TotalFark]
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?


A child oblate who's never seen a woman naked? Likely!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
Death by motorboating.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Farking Clown Shoes: Death by motorboating.


Ambitwistor
Redh8t: [Fark user image 425x318]


Hickory-smoked
FlashHarry: Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?

A child oblate who's never seen a woman naked? Likely!


To be fair, you haven't seen many more anatomically correct centaurs than he did.
 
johnphantom
offacue: [Fark user image 304x166]


Actually from the pic it looks like 14.
 
Habitual Cynic
I miss the Boobies tag in its original context.
 
Ambitwistor
Hickory-smoked: FlashHarry: Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?

A child oblate who's never seen a woman naked? Likely!

To be fair, you haven't seen many more anatomically correct centaurs than he did.


Few have. But some.

Harry Wagstaff
That's way too many tits for a horse/human hybrid.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?


(1) Medieval art was not concerned with realism.  It dealt with allegory and power relationships.  If you were to go back and tell them "That doesn't look like what it really looks like", they would regard you like you were mentally defective.  They were quite aware what they were making was not photo-accurate and didn't give a toss.

(2) They had cultural memes just like we do.  And we know that there are stock images that occur that must have some meaning lost to time simply because the same thing appears in many different places.  This is probably based off some story that we just don't know because it was either never written down or the recorded instances did not survive.  Imagine someone several centuries from now seeing a meme template but having no other context for what they are seeing.  Mama All-Teats probably comes from some song sung in the local tavern or as part of a folktale.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
Oysterman
Glitchwerks
Someone get Matty in here to point to where this is on the furry chart.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
TWX
Harry Wagstaff: That's way too many tits for a horse/human hybrid.


If one accounts for the number of tits being essentially balanced against the size of a litter and required output to sustain that litter, yes it is.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
I'm not greedy

TWX
Glitchwerks: Someone get Matty in here to point to where this is on the furry chart.


No need, this is in the "you sick fark" region.
 
Fano
phalamir: Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?

(1) Medieval art was not concerned with realism.  It dealt with allegory and power relationships.  If you were to go back and tell them "That doesn't look like what it really looks like", they would regard you like you were mentally defective.  They were quite aware what they were making was not photo-accurate and didn't give a toss.

(2) They had cultural memes just like we do.  And we know that there are stock images that occur that must have some meaning lost to time simply because the same thing appears in many different places.  This is probably based off some story that we just don't know because it was either never written down or the recorded instances did not survive.  Imagine someone several centuries from now seeing a meme template but having no other context for what they are seeing.  Mama All-Teats probably comes from some song sung in the local tavern or as part of a folktale.


doctorguilty
johnny_vegas: I'm not greedy

[live.staticflickr.com image 500x450]


Ah, the salad days.
 
Ktonos
Artemis/Diana of Ephesus would like a word...

Two16
johnny_vegas: I'm not greedy

[live.staticflickr.com image 500x450]


Ahhh... The Good Old Days...
 
Two16
Also:

snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Move over Fark squirrel, we might have another mascot.

danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
Someone shooped this different take on a lady centaur in 2005ish, but it's NSFW.

There's an image archive, but it's also NSFW. Keep reaching for the stairs, and excelsior!
 
Adam64
I wish I had seven sets of hands, so I could give those titties 14 thumbs down.
 
Hickory-smoked
Oysterman: [creators-images.vice.com image 850x477]


Should I recognize these people?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Nursie is a sad, insane old woman with an udder fixation.
 
rainbowbutter
Ktonos: Artemis/Diana of Ephesus would like a word...

[Fark user image 571x1024]


she wants to know who farked up her horses?
or were they centaurs too?
 
macadamnut
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
Harry Wagstaff: That's way too many tits for a horse/human hybrid.


No such thing as too many titties.
 
id10ts
Hickory-smoked: FlashHarry: Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?

A child oblate who's never seen a woman naked? Likely!

To be fair, you haven't seen many more anatomically correct centaurs than he did.


Mukster
Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?


One handed no less.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
Count_Crackula
This would totally work as a "haters gonna hate" meme. Her hands and facial expression kinda sell it as such. Not to mention her boobie abundance.
 
id10ts
danceswithcrows: Someone shooped this different take on a lady centaur in 2005ish, but it's NSFW.

There's an image archive, but it's also NSFW. Keep reaching for the stairs, and excelsior!


I don't care where the 'gina is...
(eye wood, get it?)
WelldeadLink
Harry Wagstaff: That's way too many tits for a horse/human hybrid.


What about a horse×human hybrid?
 
GnomePaladin
Oysterman: [creators-images.vice.com image 850x477]


Is that Amy Pohler and Mark Normand?
 
khatores
phalamir: Martian_Astronomer: I'm assuming this was drawn by a monk, yes?

(1) Medieval art was not concerned with realism.  It dealt with allegory and power relationships.  If you were to go back and tell them "That doesn't look like what it really looks like", they would regard you like you were mentally defective.  They were quite aware what they were making was not photo-accurate and didn't give a toss.

(2) They had cultural memes just like we do.  And we know that there are stock images that occur that must have some meaning lost to time simply because the same thing appears in many different places.  This is probably based off some story that we just don't know because it was either never written down or the recorded instances did not survive.  Imagine someone several centuries from now seeing a meme template but having no other context for what they are seeing.  Mama All-Teats probably comes from some song sung in the local tavern or as part of a folktale.


Yeah, but...still pretty awesome.
 
Ragin' Asian
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x499]


cannibalparrot
johnny_vegas: I'm not greedy

[live.staticflickr.com image 500x450]


Tell me you've been on fark forever without telling me you've been on fark forever.
 
gnosis301
We've com a long way since then if you remember the Ultima VI opening.
 
