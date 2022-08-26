 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ukrainian Alarm Clock does not have a snooze button   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foxholes work.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He'll never sleep again.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Missed it by that much.
 
BigChad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Leaves his gun - that's some fine soldiering work there Lou...

This is my rifle.
There are many like it, but this one is mine.
My rifle is my best friend.
It is my life.
I must master it as I must master my life.
My rifle, without me, is useless.
Without my rifle, I am useless.
I must fire my rifle true.
I must shoot straighter than my enemy who is trying to kill me.
I must shoot him before he shoots me.

/Probably didn't have ammo for it anyways...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigChad: Leaves his gun - that's some fine soldiering work there Lou...

This is my rifle.
There are many like it, but this one is mine.
My rifle is my best friend.
It is my life.
I must master it as I must master my life.
My rifle, without me, is useless.
Without my rifle, I am useless.
I must fire my rifle true.
I must shoot straighter than my enemy who is trying to kill me.
I must shoot him before he shoots me.

/Probably didn't have ammo for it anyways...


The guy with the ammo will be by shortly to pick up the rifle.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The trick is you need to smack the snooze function HARD, and BEFORE the alarm goes off.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Foxholes work.


Yep, the blast and projectiles went over him. If it would have dropped in the hole, he would not have survived. A great way to demoralize the Russian troops though. You are no safe anywhere.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: BigChad: Leaves his gun - that's some fine soldiering work there Lou...

This is my rifle.
There are many like it, but this one is mine.
My rifle is my best friend.
It is my life.
I must master it as I must master my life.
My rifle, without me, is useless.
Without my rifle, I am useless.
I must fire my rifle true.
I must shoot straighter than my enemy who is trying to kill me.
I must shoot him before he shoots me.

/Probably didn't have ammo for it anyways...

The guy with the ammo will be by shortly to pick up the rifle.


Too bad the guy with the clean pants got himself blown up by a HIMARS rocket last week.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems less effective than the Palestinian alarm clock.

Family Guy - Palestinian Alarm Clock
Youtube NZkStSdlh3c
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

heavymetal: edmo: Foxholes work.

Yep, the blast and projectiles went over him. If it would have dropped in the hole, he would not have survived. A great way to demoralize the Russian troops though. You are no safe anywhere.


How do you demoralize an army with no morals?
 
