 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Finally something that remained unfazed and untarnished by Brexit: It's spider season in the UK (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Creepy, Spider, Giant house spider, sight of ginormous spiders, Male spiders, search of females, Insect, giant spiders, Entomologist Brian Eversham  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 3:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man, these things are great. They're fast, and can skitter away into surprisingly small gaps so that when you turn your back to get something to squash it with it can disappear in seconds. Best but is they grow by molting, so someone will see a stationary "spider" and either kill it or be thankful it's dead already, but really it's just the discarded skin and there's a very much alive, even bigger, spider nearby.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Man, these things are great. They're fast, and can skitter away into surprisingly small gaps so that when you turn your back to get something to squash it with it can disappear in seconds. Best but is they grow by molting, so someone will see a stationary "spider" and either kill it or be thankful it's dead already, but really it's just the discarded skin and there's a very much alive, even bigger, spider nearby.


That explains the spider skeletons around my home. We have a live and let live policy. No breeding allowed and you can't bite me, but otherwise Spidey can chill.

I had a giant house spider who lived behind my bookshelves. We called it Frankie 7 legs (obvious reasons). One time the neighbours' wasps (same nest for 7 years now) invaded my home. 8 wasps came in, Frankie got 4 of them. Frankie was a better friend to me than 90 % of the humans I've met.
RIP Frankie
Unlike me, spiders hate mr. Nonsense. The other night he went to go to bed, turned on the light, and the ceiling was moving. 100s of baby spiders hatched out of a sac on the ceiling light in his room. I tell him he sucks at cleaning and nature provided the proof.
(Yeah we sleep separately; it's awesome)

As for keeping creepy crawlies out, I rub citronella essential oil on door frames and windowsills. It's smelly and caustic so most things won't crawl across it. But don't get it undiluted on your skin or ingest it.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.