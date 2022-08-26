 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Take a minute to read this rhyme and ask yourself if you would dine on a steak aged so long a time   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Bison, Alaska, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Biltong, Gold miners, Jerky, 2005 singles, Meat  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 2:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eating Mummified Steak is like having sex with Marjorie Taylor Green

When you've been starved your whole life even crab foot is fine.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Eating Mummified Steak is like having sex with Marjorie Taylor Green

When you've been starved your whole life even crab foot is fine.


And both of them can be cooked with Jewish Space Lasers.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mummified then eaten. I can only hope for such a fate.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go vomit now that somone erroneously suggested MTG was capable of having sex

/demonstrating foot-in-mouth disease
 
PvtStash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
and this is why yo can rest assured, we know which animals are delicious and which ones are not.
If it was delicious, it'd been on the shelf at the grocer already.

Like take penguin for example. We know we can eat it, cause arctic expeditions of the past did, they had to.
We can also deduce that it's not very tasty, or we'd seen it in the meat counter growing up.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh.  I'll eat just about anything and if it isn't mush I'd try it but...

just...

huh....
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: I'm gonna go vomit now that somone erroneously suggested MTG was capable of having sex

/demonstrating foot-in-mouth disease


and immediately after lunch, this is just not right
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For me to consume an ice-age bison
You'd have to get me incredibly high, son.
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Huh.  I'll eat just about anything and if it isn't mush I'd try it but...

just...

huh....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
laid back w/bud light
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
AHHHH, well done.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I found a steak at the bottom of my deep freeze once, and it had to be at least 5 years old, It was covered in freezer burn, so being the idiot that I am, I decided to thaw it out and grill it.  I seasoned it with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and left it to rest until it reached room temp.

It tasted exactly like you'd expect a 5 year old freezer burned steak would taste.  Chalky, cardboardy texture, with whatever the hell freezer smell is, and nothing else.  Not even the faintest hint of its former bovine origins.

Also, that Steve MRE guy would certainly chow down on 55,000 year old bison.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: I'm gonna go vomit now that somone erroneously suggested MTG was capable of having sex

/demonstrating foot-in-mouth disease


Remember how she campaigned on being a good Christian, then it was revealed she was farking her yoga instructor?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A long dry age.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mummy Jerky
Youtube a-mYK5KpXLw
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think I could swallow a prehistoric bison steak more easily than the iambic meter of TFA's poetry.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This thread never had a chance when the Weeners is about politics.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Be polite walk on the right: I'm gonna go vomit now that somone erroneously suggested MTG was capable of having sex

/demonstrating foot-in-mouth disease

Remember how she campaigned on being a good Christian, then it was revealed she was farking her yoga instructor?


no, all I remember about her being elected was the inbreds in her state harassing her opponent into submission
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would have got in line for a nibble.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.