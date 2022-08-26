 Skip to content
(CNN)   Moderna takes a jab at Pfizer and BioNtech, suing both companies over patent infringement. Vaccine preventing lawsuits heading to trial in a few months   (cnn.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It wouldn't prevent anything, just require a licensing fee. If anyone recalls, they announced at the begging of the pandemic that they would forego pursuing claims while the pandemic lasted. I thought they had said they would go by the WHO but the WHO has not declared the pandemic to be over.
 
gbv23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You go girl!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
huma474
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Because of the requirements of the pandemic its very likely that one of the government information sharing programs will prevent this lawsuit from accomplishing very much. Even if Moderna wins the abiltiy to start forcing licensing from the other companies they've now made it so that people will only see them with a side eye going forward since they were the first ones to try and force a profit out of the pandemic like this.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wademh: It wouldn't prevent anything, just require a licensing fee. If anyone recalls, they announced at the begging of the pandemic that they would forego pursuing claims while the pandemic lasted. I thought they had said they would go by the WHO but the WHO has not declared the pandemic to be over.


But that could take years and they want their money now, dammit!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They should all be sued by Verizon for stealing their 5G technology.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Get farked, corporations made up of ghouls.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For-profit health care strikes again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wademh: It wouldn't prevent anything, just require a licensing fee. If anyone recalls, they announced at the begging of the pandemic that they would forego pursuing claims while the pandemic lasted. I thought they had said they would go by the WHO but the WHO has not declared the pandemic to be over.


The US Government gave Moderna $1 billion dollars to design the vaccine, then another $1.5 billion to produce it, the patent should be considered public with those facts.
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: wademh: It wouldn't prevent anything, just require a licensing fee. If anyone recalls, they announced at the begging of the pandemic that they would forego pursuing claims while the pandemic lasted. I thought they had said they would go by the WHO but the WHO has not declared the pandemic to be over.

The US Government gave Moderna $1 billion dollars to design the vaccine, then another $1.5 billion to produce it, the patent should be considered public with those facts.


The patients predate COVID, and are generizable to a lot of different things, including vaccines, but not limited to them.  The government paid them to use that existing tech to make a vaccine for covid.
 
hagopiar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"heading to trial"

I see what you did there

/golfclap
 
