(Austin News KXAN)   Texas launches gritty Love Boat reboot   (kxan.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  Now I'm picturing a woman on a luxury ocean liner having an abortion administered by Gritty while Captain Stubing tries valiantly to misdirect a nosy Texas ranger.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.


Unless Texas wants to get involved with piracy at sea, there's nothing they can do about this sort of thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come aboard. We're expecting youuuuu!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SS Wire Hanger?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.


And even that's only a temporary measure intended to last only until a federal abortion/contraception ban can be forced on the country.

They expect the Alabamafication of the US to continue unhindered.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Walker: Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.

Unless Texas wants to get involved with piracy at sea, there's nothing they can do about this sort of thing.


Well, the people involved generally have to return to shore eventually...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gritty, a year after a cruise on the Love Boat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Come aboard. We're expecting youuuuu!

[pbs.twimg.com image 453x680]


I would definitely watch this reboot.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Once that boat is in international waters, Texas can go fark themselves bloody with a chainsaw. Ain't nothing they can do.
Also, Texas has no way to stop women from going sailing either. Or leaving the state for that matter.
Nor can Texas arrest a doctor for performing abortions in international waters.
Basically there's nothing Texas can do here other than complain.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So this is where we're at

As long as your invisible sky wizard is satisfied, I guess
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The saddest part of that is that it's necessary at all....
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Julie!  No!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Best part is, after the procedure you get two free Pina Coladas.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Weaver95: Walker: Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.

Unless Texas wants to get involved with piracy at sea, there's nothing they can do about this sort of thing.

Well, the people involved generally have to return to shore eventually...


And they still won't have jurisdiction over anything that happens across state lines or in international waters. Only the federal government would have jurisdiction via interstate commerce.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grttney just wasn't ready to be a mother...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Are you not somebody who is exploiting this situation though?" Washington asked.

"Of course I am," Kimbro said. "That's what I'm saying."

You gotta admit, at least he's open about it.
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love exciting and new
come aboard and we'll abort you!

The Abortion Boat
exciting and new
come aboard and we'll abort you!

It's love, love, love
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kimbro admits he's been accused of fraud multiple times but emphasized he's never been convicted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the size of the dolphin pod following that boat...
 
Northern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Once that boat is in international waters, Texas can go fark themselves bloody with a chainsaw. Ain't nothing they can do.
Also, Texas has no way to stop women from going sailing either. Or leaving the state for that matter.
Nor can Texas arrest a doctor for performing abortions in international waters.
Basically there's nothing Texas can do here other than complain.


I do wonder if the state could yank their medical license on ethical grounds though.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They did this in Ireland years ago.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Northern: Weaver95: Once that boat is in international waters, Texas can go fark themselves bloody with a chainsaw. Ain't nothing they can do.
Also, Texas has no way to stop women from going sailing either. Or leaving the state for that matter.
Nor can Texas arrest a doctor for performing abortions in international waters.
Basically there's nothing Texas can do here other than complain.

I do wonder if the state could yank their medical license on ethical grounds though.


Then all the doctor will do is change his home of record to 'not Texas' and get another license via another state.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They did this in Ireland years ago.


Yup...and the Catholic Church was livid. Nothing they could do tho, and believe me they tried a bunch of dirty tricks.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Great.  Now I'm picturing a woman on a luxury ocean liner having an abortion administered by Gritty while Captain Stubing tries valiantly to misdirect a nosy Texas ranger.


Good thing Issac is there with the drinks and anesthesia. I guess that means Doc, Gopher and Julie are doing the abortions!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kimbro has no medical experience, he confirmed. But he said he decided to create the business after the leak of the Supreme Court opinion that overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent.

"No, I should not be running any sort of medical facility," Kimbro said.

I like your style, dude.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is found in Abbott's attempt to make Mexico out to be a toxic place and to insert his agenda into even federal border crossings.

Catholic Mexico has geared up to provide safe abortions to American refugees.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: I guess that means Doc, Gopher and Julie are doing the abortions!


and Vicki will administer the free complimentary bottle of water and makes sure the patient has a ride home after they dock.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I spoke to somebody yesterday that asked me... Why would you even advertise this?" Kimbro said. "I was like, well, I wanted to see how much trouble I'd get in before really, I put a lot of money in this."
Oh. Yikes.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Love...
Exciting and new.
Fark around...
You'll find out it's true.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.


They'll arrest them on return.  These states have made it clear they don't care if the alleged "crime" happens off their territory.  This will go up to the Supreme Court eventually, who will find some excuse to rubber stamp it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Ragin' Asian: They did this in Ireland years ago.

Yup...and the Catholic Church was livid. Nothing they could do tho, and believe me they tried a bunch of dirty tricks.


And now abortion is legal in Ireland.  There's restrictions to be sure, but it's no longer explicitly banned in their Constitution.
 
btraz70
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doing Gods work that man is.  Good for him.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Walker: Yes, Texas will find a way to stop this. They (and other red states) are already trying to stop women from even going to other states to get abortions.

They'll arrest them on return.  These states have made it clear they don't care if the alleged "crime" happens off their territory.  This will go up to the Supreme Court eventually, who will find some excuse to rubber stamp it.


Then don't dock the boat anywhere in Texas.
Problem solved!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unfortunately even helping women get to a place where they can get an abortion is a crime in Texas now. That should be unconstitutional, but this SC doesn't care about the Constitution.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Christians praying for an ocean storm that drowns the lot of them in 3...2...1...
 
