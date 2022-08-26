 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Well, Lou, the video went viral. I guess we are going to have to arrest that woman from last night after all"   (scroll.in) divider line
    More: Murica, United States, video of her assaulting, US state of Texas, Hate crime, group of Indian-American women, Esmeralda Upton, Wednesday night, Texas  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And her lawyer, Cognitive Dissonance.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, the lady's people may have been there before there was a Texas, so she might almost have a case, if she was also yelling at white folks too.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up near Lawrence, MA, an immigrant city.  There were just waves and waves of different folks coming through, over the centuries, kind of assimilating, finally being accepted into the community, climbing out of that hole, and immediately pulling up the ladder behind them to shiat on the newest wave of immigrants.


It's a circle of derp.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Jesus this country is so farked.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video shows Upton, who identified herself as a Mexican-American, saying that she hates Indians. "Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country."

Just a daily reminder that the idea of America becoming majority minority won't save you from this kind of shiat.  The notion of whiteness always expands.  Benjamin Franklin didn't even consider the Swedes and Germans to be white, but the idea of whiteness always expands.  When your parents were kids, the Italians weren't white.  The majority just expands who gets to be in the majority rather than share anything with the minority.
 
spleef420
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Sweet Jesus this country is so farked.


We've gotten so blatantly racist that even the Mexicans are getting in on the action.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank.

I bet she's not a realtor for California Federal Bank as of today.
 
Zipf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh my.  This article is much worse:  https://www.fox4news.com/news/plano-woman-arrested-possible-hate-crime

"Go back to India. You curry-assed people are ruining this country".
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I got mine. The rest of you get farked."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
""Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country.""

WTF are the Indians doing to this country?

/besides running 80% of the gas stations
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good grief.  Weird charges.  This should be prosecuted as harassment.  That aside, on whose behalf is this crazed women speaking for with her statement "We don't want you here"?  I've known many Indian people in my lifetime, and only one was a complete a-hole.  The Indian people have some of the best food in the world, so that's a a major reason I want Indian people in the US.
 
spleef420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: WTF are the Indians doing to this country?


Taking jobs that Mexicans don't want.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's gonna have to be another civil war at some point.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.


No kidding.

I would never have expected such violent, racist behavior from somebody who calls themselves a Christian and attends church on a regular basis.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ""Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country.""

WTF are the Indians doing to this country?

/besides running 80% of the gas stations


Right?!? Indian-Americans are generally so farking awesome that I have trouble imagining why anyone would be upset about them.

Also: As a gringo who grew up in SoCA it is profoundly weird to watch a Mexican go full-on racist like that. Like WTF.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The video shows Upton, who identified herself as a Mexican-American, saying that she hates Indians. "Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ""Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country.""

WTF are the Indians doing to this country?

/besides running 80% of the gas stations


Staffing all the rural medical positions.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Has she pulled a "this video of me doing things I do isn't who I am!!!" yet?
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Has she pulled a "this video of me doing things I do isn't who I am!!!" yet?


I'm betting on "medication made me do it!"
 
kokomo61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From the other article - saying the woman tried to apologize (after the police officer arrived).

"You know what. You are right. Ma'am, I am sorry. I am sorry," she said. "You know what, peace. Ok, f**k you! Peace. I overstepped my bounds."

It reminds me of an idiom that I hear in the office - when there's a heated conversation, a speaker frequently will hold up their hand and say "Peace" before going back to talking. What it really means is -

"Shut the f**k up, I'm still talking" - which the woman says much more clearly.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.


Not really. She needs to be shamed everywhere she goes. Especially church.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.

Not really. She needs to be shamed everywhere she goes. Especially church.


I thought it was a great detail included solely for the sake of irony.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: "I got mine. The rest of you get farked."


One of the things that keep me up at night. Women like this, and the Trumper Latina in South Texas bound for the house of representatives.

If Latinos start down the hard right "got mine fark you" path, we will be boned.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.

Not really. She needs to be shamed everywhere she goes. Especially church.


Yeah right. They'll give her terrorist fist bumps for her racist bullshiat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I grew up near Lawrence, MA, an immigrant city.  There were just waves and waves of different folks coming through, over the centuries, kind of assimilating, finally being accepted into the community, climbing out of that hole, and immediately pulling up the ladder behind them to shiat on the newest wave of immigrants.


It's a circle of derp.


I saw a documentary on afghanistan where a guy is talking to a police chief who was rounding up boys to bring to the station at night for his guys to screw. He asked the chief why he was doing that and why didn't he think it was wrong.
The chief points towards his guys and says "When they were boys, their asses got used. Now it's their turn to use someone's asses. It's only fair."

I guess that's what people are basically saying when they say "fark the immigrants." I guess getting dicked is the American way.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: WTF are the Indians doing to this country?


They're building landing strips for gay Martians, I swear to God.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief.  Weird charges.  This should be prosecuted as harassment.  That aside, on whose behalf is this crazed women speaking for with her statement "We don't want you here"?  I've known many Indian people in my lifetime, and only one was a complete a-hole.  The Indian people have some of the best food in the world, so that's a a major reason I want Indian people in the US.


It's more than harassment. There's video from another of these women where she reaches in her purse and threatens to shoot her.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video"

and later they investigate themselves and found nothing wrong...
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Has she pulled a "this video of me doing things I do isn't who I am!!!" yet?


She was just arrested yesterday, so I assume the statement to be released through her lawyer will come later this afternoon. And I expect it to follow the template.

- "I am as shocked as everybody else by my behavior in that video."
- "That video is not representative of who I really am as a person."
- "Those who know me can tell you that I am one of the least racist people imagineable."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: EBN-OZN: "I got mine. The rest of you get farked."

One of the things that keep me up at night. Women like this, and the Trumper Latina in South Texas bound for the house of representatives.

If Latinos start down the hard right "got mine fark you" path, we will be boned.


You ever look at politics in the former Spanish colonies? Plenty of racism and classism from white folks.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief.  Weird charges.  This should be prosecuted as harassment.  That aside, on whose behalf is this crazed women speaking for with her statement "We don't want you here"?  I've known many Indian people in my lifetime, and only one was a complete a-hole.  The Indian people have some of the best food in the world, so that's a a major reason I want Indian people in the US.

It's more than harassment. There's video from another of these women where she reaches in her purse and threatens to shoot her.


If it's one of the Indian women who had the gun, then she has my full support.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Oh my.  This article is much worse:  https://www.fox4news.com/news/plano-woman-arrested-possible-hate-crime

"Go back to India. You curry-assed people are ruining this country".


Not true. They are ruining the break room at work. Indian food is farking delicious, but it was not meant to be heated in a microwave at the office.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So much stupid to unpack here.
 
fireside68
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The video shows Upton, who identified herself as a Mexican-American, saying that she hates Indians. "Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country."

Just a daily reminder that the idea of America becoming majority minority won't save you from this kind of shiat.  The notion of whiteness always expands.  Benjamin Franklin didn't even consider the Swedes and Germans to be white, but the idea of whiteness always expands.  When your parents were kids, the Italians weren't white.  The majority just expands who gets to be in the majority rather than share anything with the minority.


The notion of whiteness always expands.

On repeat. From every speaker available. It's systemic.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: gilgigamesh: EBN-OZN: "I got mine. The rest of you get farked."

One of the things that keep me up at night. Women like this, and the Trumper Latina in South Texas bound for the house of representatives.

If Latinos start down the hard right "got mine fark you" path, we will be boned.

You ever look at politics in the former Spanish colonies? Plenty of racism and classism from white folks.


It's part of the human condition. That's what worries me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.


I need to know where she does her grocery shopping and what nail salon she visits.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: gilgigamesh: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief.  Weird charges.  This should be prosecuted as harassment.  That aside, on whose behalf is this crazed women speaking for with her statement "We don't want you here"?  I've known many Indian people in my lifetime, and only one was a complete a-hole.  The Indian people have some of the best food in the world, so that's a a major reason I want Indian people in the US.

It's more than harassment. There's video from another of these women where she reaches in her purse and threatens to shoot her.

If it's one of the Indian women who had the gun, then she has my full support.


Sorry, other way around. The Latina reaches in her purse and threatens to shoot the Indian lady.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: EBN-OZN: "I got mine. The rest of you get farked."

One of the things that keep me up at night. Women like this, and the Trumper Latina in South Texas bound for the house of representatives.

If Latinos start down the hard right "got mine fark you" path, we will be boned.


How do you think we got the Florida Tag and DeathSantis?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: ""Go back to India," she says. "You...people are ruining this country.""

WTF are the Indians doing to this country?

/besides running 80% of the gas stations


Aren't they a disproportionate number of your doctors too?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Sweet Jesus this country is so farked.


No way. Have you seen the quality of our Indian restaurants the last decade?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kokomo61: From the other article - saying the woman tried to apologize (after the police officer arrived).

"You know what. You are right. Ma'am, I am sorry. I am sorry," she said. "You know what, peace. Ok, f**k you! Peace. I overstepped my bounds."

It reminds me of an idiom that I hear in the office - when there's a heated conversation, a speaker frequently will hold up their hand and say "Peace" before going back to talking. What it really means is -

"Shut the f**k up, I'm still talking" - which the woman says much more clearly.


It seemed that once she realized the cops were in fact coming, she wanted them to forgive her and not actually tell the cop what had happened.  When they rebuffed her handshake motion and "peace" comment, she got pissed off all over again - like she knew she was going to face consequences.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: EBN-OZN: "I got mine. The rest of you get farked."

One of the things that keep me up at night. Women like this, and the Trumper Latina in South Texas bound for the house of representatives.

If Latinos start down the hard right "got mine fark you" path, we will be boned.


I'm sure a good number of them will go that way.  They've been terribly mistreated, so they will figure its their turn to do the mistreating.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So much easier to harass other people instead of taking stock of your own behavior, admitting that you've done wrong, and working to improve yourself.

That's the kind of introspection and deep thinking that I expect from modern Republicans racists.
 
scanman61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.


"Where do you worship?" is a standard question in some areas of Texas.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In fairness, the lady's people may have been there before there was a Texas, so she might almost have a case, if she was also yelling at white folks too.


It think it doesn't matter who was where first. Nobody is allowed, or even almost allowed, to act like that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
she is a realtor

Well there's a surprise.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is she gonna hold a press conference at the four seasons total landscaping like the couple? I kinda want to see that.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Chief Superintendent Lookout: gilgigamesh: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief.  Weird charges.  This should be prosecuted as harassment.  That aside, on whose behalf is this crazed women speaking for with her statement "We don't want you here"?  I've known many Indian people in my lifetime, and only one was a complete a-hole.  The Indian people have some of the best food in the world, so that's a a major reason I want Indian people in the US.

It's more than harassment. There's video from another of these women where she reaches in her purse and threatens to shoot her.

If it's one of the Indian women who had the gun, then she has my full support.

Sorry, other way around. The Latina reaches in her purse and threatens to shoot the Indian lady.


I was being facetious, yet I would still have supported the Indian women had either possessed a gun.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scanman61: Zipf: She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.

That is an odd detail.

"Where do you worship?" is a standard question in some areas of Texas.


"At the bar.  Services at 7 and 7s."
 
