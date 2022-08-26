 Skip to content
Flight passenger shares video of what can happen if the gremlins aren't cleaned off of a plane's wing
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Polish Airlines? Isn't there supposed to be a screen door or something?

My Catskills repertoire is a bit thin, apologies...
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you have seatbelts and oxygen masks.  It'll be cold and windy for a bit, but you'll be fine.   Just don't stick your head outside.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's like three panes of glass in those windows with air gaps in-between them. All would have to fail to be any loss of pressure.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't bother clicking through to the mirror to watch the terrible TikTok video.  All you're missing is a lady screaming at the top of her lungs "Window broken" until a flight attendant arrives.

god damn do I hate these farking tiktoks or shorts - 2 minute long videos without the video controls to jump to an arbitrary time.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Polish Airlines? Isn't there supposed to be a screen door or something?

My Catskills repertoire is a bit thin, apologies...


Dammit! Beat me to it! I had a good one, too!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had that problem with my aircraft. No windows.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: That's why you have seatbelts and oxygen masks.  It'll be cold and windy for a bit, but you'll be fine.   Just don't stick your head outside.


You're not the boss of me! I do what I waaaaaaaaannnn....
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if they saw this, it might be scary...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you pay extra for that.  Dark Brandon makes sure you get a refund, so it's free.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: That's why you have seatbelts and oxygen masks.  It'll be cold and windy for a bit, but you'll be fine.   Just don't stick your head outside.


Username checks out
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Usually you pay extra for that.  Dark Brandon makes sure you get a refund, so it's free.


Honey, do you smell toast?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What do you call a bunch of Polish pilots plotzing around on the corner while wearing turbans?
A Pakofstanleys .

I will get the door...
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Gremlins have been busy this week:

Plane's engine catches fire on flight from Mexico to Los Angeles | ABC7
Youtube R-kU5zFFfx0
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wouldn't this be an example of the system working as designed? Cracking slowly instead of explosively blowing out causing a much faster decompression? Sort of like a crumple zone on a car.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: That's why you have seatbelts and oxygen masks.  It'll be cold and windy for a bit, but you'll be fine.   Just don't stick your head outside.


If you're sitting next to a window that blows out, you are not given the choice of keeping your head inside the plane.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Warthog: That's why you have seatbelts and oxygen masks.  It'll be cold and windy for a bit, but you'll be fine.   Just don't stick your head outside.

If you're sitting next to a window that blows out, you are not given the choice of keeping your head inside the plane.


Confirmed by the woman from a Southwest flight a few years ago.
 
