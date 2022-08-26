 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   China's President Xi 'is ready to act' on war with Taiwan, just waiting for Russia's evil Putin's assured 'victory' in Ukraine   (thesun.ie) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pig trifecta now complete.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think Ukraine plays into it at all. If Xi thinks he can take the island with minimal damage to their means of production, he's going to do it.

He wants what they have.

If they threaten to blow everything up, he'll have a blown up island and a world of sanctions and the world would plunge into economic chaos.

IF he takes the Island and all their production remains intact? The world will say "meh" and there will be very little formal (official) protest.

Because the world runs on those little chips.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saber rattling and nothing more.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taiwan: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what XI said?!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That "Victory" in Ukraine will depend on a technical metric -- the level of radiation in downtown Berlin vs the level of radiation in downtown Moscow.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean since everyone else is getting in on this action...
I say it's high time we take their strategic maple syrup and cheap life saving medicine reserves.
 
TWX
It may also depend on how much Beijing is willing to risk the mainland region across the strait from Taiwan.  That coast is incredibly built-up, tens of millions of people living there and a lot of economic output comes from there.  On the one hand that hub of activity might allow China to gather forces without being spotted from satellite or rf surveillance, but on the other hand if they tried a cross-strait invasion requiring waves of transport, Taiwan would be justified in hitting-back against the places those forced were gathered.

Since an air-based invasion is likely a nonstarter, they'll need sea-based plans.  They don't appear to be conducting enough of that sort of drill or making enough 'accidental' incursions by civil transport vessels or cargo vessels to make Taiwan grow complacent towards that sort of thing, so they're not going to be able to get invasion forces close enough without being destoyed to land in force.

I have no doubt that Taiwan is paying very, VERY close attention to shipping in its vicinity.  specifically to look for Chinese Q-ships and other clandestine ships that would be used to perform such an invasion.  They wouldn't want to let Chinese forces stowed aboard civilian or civilian-looking vessels to get within landing-distance of Taiwan, so it's in Taiwan's interest to interdict any vessel at sea that gets too close for inspection, and then being ready to sink it if they're rebuffed in some fashion.
 
robodog
I still think that saying fark it, we don't care about nuclear non-proliferation because the Russians have been selling to anyone who can scrape up some hard currency and just giving Taiwan a pair of missile subs is the cheapest and easiest way out of this. Let China know that they'll lose their 20-30 largest cities if they invade and the problem goes away. Two subs would be half the cost of the recent microchip plant subsidy and would produce a lot more effective chips per year.
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they are getting a good idea of US capabilities.  Might as well wait, watch, learn and adjust plans accordingly.  Hopefully they'll realize that they could get their asses kicked and decide to go for a walk instead.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
And maybe a fire drill.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a non-article. The mod who greenlit that link should be embarrassed.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Speaking on China's President, he said Jinping is not a "patient" President, and like Putin, "wants to make his mark on history.""

This is always dangerous because it means the leader is in it for them and their ego, rather than seeing leadership of the nation as something bigger than themselves.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
Operation Leafblower
 
Gaythiest Elitist
Operation Leafblower / Opération Souffleuse
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the part I don't get -- why doesn't he just do it now?  If nothing else, Putin's shiatshow makes for a perfect diversion/distraction.  While the West is tied up with the Ukraine conflict, we might be spread too thin to do anything about Taiwan.  Waiting until Ukraine resolves allows the West time to regroup/recharge and then focus all efforts on Taiwan.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The former State Department spokesperson told the Express: "If Russia pulls off some sort of convincing victory in Ukraine - which they won't -that would certainly embolden China to act, and they would act."

This article is entire based on this quote, in which they had to ignore the key context to come up with the headline.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is China working on changing Germany's mind too?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB: A neighbor died recently, and his son finally explained his POW license plate.

The funeral was postponed until December 8th.  I had thought that the full military honors, with caisson and boots reversed in the stirrups (like  the JFK funeral) took time to schedule.  But no.  The funeral was held on the very specific day of his capture.  In Japan and China, December 8th comes earlier than here.  We call it December 7th.  So in 1941, he was a Marine pilot near the Japan border with China and had to escape.  The squadron mostly got to safety.  His plane ran out of gas over China -- the wrong China.  Villagers in Mao's China caught him and he spent the war in a Red Chinese prison camp.  Rural China, back then, was not in any tourist guide for a good reason.   Back then, Taiwan was much larger, and included the Chinese mainland.
 
geoduck42
How is the West "tied up" in Ukraine? Weapons are being supplied, but it's not like whole armies are being deployed there.
 
UseUrHeadFred
A disproportionate amount of America's military power is invested in its navy.  Nobody else is even close, and no combination of powers could take on the navy and expect to win.  Our navy is essentially completely disengaged from anything going on the Ukraine, and is 100% ready to go today.

The carriers and surface fleets get all the PR, but the real power is the submarines.  If the Chinese attempt to cross the strait, it will be a turkey shoot the likes of which the world has never seen.  They're just sitting there ready to fire, right now, on a moment's notice, and there's nothing the Chinese could do to stop them.
 
Al Tsheimers
If he tries to start something, remind him that the Strait of Malacca can be selectively blockaded, if sanctions were to be imposed.
 
farkitallletitend
It may also depend on how much Beijing is willing to risk the mainland region across the strait from Taiwan.  That coast is incredibly built-up, tens of millions of people living there and a lot of economic output comes from there.  On the one hand that hub of activity might allow China to gather forces without being spotted from satellite or rf surveillance, but on the other hand if they tried a cross-strait invasion requiring waves of transport, Taiwan would be justified in hitting-back against the places those forced were gathered.

Since an air-based invasion is likely a nonstarter, they'll need sea-based plans.  They don't appear to be conducting enough of that sort of drill or making enough 'accidental' incursions by civil transport vessels or cargo vessels to make Taiwan grow complacent towards that sort of thing, so they're not going to be able to get invasion forces close enough without being destoyed to land in force.

I have no doubt that Taiwan is paying very, VERY close attention to shipping in its vicinity.  specifically to look for Chinese Q-ships and other clandestine ships that would be used to perform such an invasion.  They wouldn't want to let Chinese forces stowed aboard civilian or civilian-looking vessels to get within landing-distance of Taiwan, so it's in Taiwan's interest to interdict any vessel at sea that gets too close for inspection, and then being ready to sink it if they're rebuffed in some fashion.


Taiwan is just as important to the CCP economy as it is to the rest of the world so the status quo will remain. This has happened before when the US has said or done something in favor of Taiwan and China saber rattles and complains. One year they complained to the UN over 900 times.
But now the CCP has a fleet of aircraft carrier. No idea how to run it under fire or establish supply lines and hold them, but they've got a carrier and a bunch of planes, ships and rockets. So did Russia and we've applied minimum military effort towards them and farmers use tractors to steal their tanks.
The world needs to move production out of CCP China and quit paying to support the evil empire. The IPhone 14 will be made in India and 350,000 manufacturing jobs have come back to the US. It's a start.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Taiwan can breath a sigh of relief then.
 
