(NPR)   New lawsuit claims Whole Foods financially exploited its customers by charging significantly more for its meat products compared to competitors, under the guise that their products are healthier   (npr.org) divider line
    Obvious, Pleading, Whole Foods, Lawsuit, Livestock, Milk, Meat, nonprofit organization, Non-profit organization  
•       •       •

Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hirenj.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Jeff Bezos' company now. Of course he would do that lie in order to make himself wealthier at the expense of people's pocketbooks.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have great scallops. That's all I've bought there for about ten years. If I can get in on this, I might get back some of that $70,000.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the place with the nickname "Whole Paycheck" has prices higher than other stores?  where are my fainting pearls?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they found traces in a total of six samples-out of how many?

/ Not exactly reassuring
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It's Jeff Bezos' company now. Of course he would do that lie in order to make himself wealthier at the expense of people's pocketbooks.


This behavior existed long before Amazon ever purchased them. They have always been, at least in my area, where pretentious hipsters go to shop to feel some sense of elitism over the common drooling masses of poors that have to shop at Aldi. I know, because my brother and his wife shop there. While inside their home they are cheap tightwads, everything outside is done for their egos to feel rich and elite.

If your dumb enough to have shopped at overpriced Whole Foods to begin with, then you asked to be gauged for the meat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: the place with the nickname "Whole Paycheck" has prices higher than other stores?  where are my fainting pearls?


Came here to say this.

Whole Foods! You can get better but you can't pay more!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: They have great scallops. That's all I've bought there for about ten years. If I can get in on this, I might get back some of that $70,000.


Oh honey, you don't know how class action lawsuits end up. The lawyers will get paid, the plaintiffs will get a dollar coupon for Whole Foods.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You being dumb & bad at shopping is not a cause of action to sue the stores that sell you things.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssa5: DarkSoulNoHope: It's Jeff Bezos' company now. Of course he would do that lie in order to make himself wealthier at the expense of people's pocketbooks.

This behavior existed long before Amazon ever purchased them. They have always been, at least in my area, where pretentious hipsters go to shop to feel some sense of elitism over the common drooling masses of poors that have to shop at Aldi. I know, because my brother and his wife shop there. While inside their home they are cheap tightwads, everything outside is done for their egos to feel rich and elite.

If your dumb enough to have shopped at overpriced Whole Foods to begin with, then you asked to be gauged for the meat.


In my experience Whole Foods was pretty good before Amazon took over. They had a lot of selection, and better brands than you could get at the normal grocery store (HEB in my case). But Amazon got rid of a lot of the options, and what's there is lower quality.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It's Jeff Bezos' company now. Of course he would do that lie in order to make himself wealthier at the expense of people's pocketbooks.


That's why they're suing now - Bezos has more money.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: They have great scallops. That's all I've bought there for about ten years. If I can get in on this, I might get back some of that $70,000.


Their scallops are great, I go to my local Whole Foods for that and their high quality dry-aged steaks. That's  about it ...also their super cheap bottles of wine.
/cheap wine drinker
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: They have great scallops. That's all I've bought there for about ten years. If I can get in on this, I might get back some of that $70,000.


Punched from only the best stingray wing flaps!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even know where one is these days but when I lived near one their steaks were worth every penny.  The only higher quality I could find was at a Jewish deli in Boca.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh.....it's not just Whole Foods that sells high-priced garbage under the guise of "healthy" or "organic" or "naturally sourced". Stop falling for marketing gimmicks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole Foods founder says socialists are 'taking over' the US, threatening liberties
Mackey has long warned Americans that socialism is a danger to the country

Whole Foods founder says socialists are 'taking over' the US, threatening liberties | Fox Business
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Whole Foods next to me, a Sprouts Farmers Market and a Trader Joes, guess which company had way better product and paid their staff will real wages.

Chuck for the win!

Fark user imageView Full Size

/For those of you who don't know Trader Joes, In-N-Out and COSTCO have been paying their employees really well plus benefits for a long, long time.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole Foods had a lot more obscure cuts of meat like hanger steak that I never saw at even the fancy Market District Giant Eagles. Some of their stuff was crazy, but for the most part it was maybe a buck a pound more. I'd go do the bulk of my shopping at Shop and Save or Aldi then get a few treats at Whole Foods every once in a while.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it emailed a Whole Foods executive in 2017 suggesting a testing method to verify the supermarket's antibiotic-free claims, but were told "the repercussions for having a positive result were beyond ridiculous."

If we don't test for it, it doesn't exist. It's a brilliant strategy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Whole Foods once because it was right there next to this building I was working at that day, and it was late and I needed something for dinner and some sandwich fixings, and itv was much quicker than fighting traffic to go to my normal grocery store on the way home.
Not only was it noticeably mote expensive, I didn't find it any better, and the sliced sandwich cheese started molding after just over a week.

If I want more expensive, but better, I'll go to Wegmans. They cost more, but I'm actually impressed with the quality of the products.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In all the times that I have been to Whole Foods I have never once seen a customer forced to buy anything at gunpoint.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Whole Foods founder says socialists are 'taking over' the US, threatening liberties
Mackey has long warned Americans that socialism is a danger to the country

Whole Foods founder says socialists are 'taking over' the US, threatening liberties | Fox Business


Yeah, the guy's a nut.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: August11: They have great scallops. That's all I've bought there for about ten years. If I can get in on this, I might get back some of that $70,000.

Punched from only the best stingray wing flaps!


I just had the funniest image in my head of an old Jewish guy with a hand lever single hole punch, sliding a manta ray flap through a little bit at a time and punching out scallops, one after another.

/I don't know why he's Jewish. Certainly not in any because the job is defrauding people. He's just old, retired, looking for a little extra money and something to do, and the place is right next to his favorite deli.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
shiat, WF sells commodities for 20%+ more than competitors. A 12 pack of Sierra Nevada would be $17 at Wegmans and $22 at WF.  It's not just the same beer. It's from the same local distributor and put on the shelves by literally the same guy.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the place with the nickname "Whole Paycheck" has prices higher than other stores?  where are my fainting pearls?


In the great scallops?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FWIW I'm pretty sure these guys will lose that lawsuit.

Fenbendazole isn't an antibiotic, it's an antihelminthic. It keeps the cattle from getting worms/parasites, and it'd be considered abusive to not take measures to keep them safe from that.

Monensin, while indeed an antibiotic, is also a minor feed additive that again wards off minor infections. It's easily argued that "no antibiotics" refers to injected antibiotics, that the cattle aren't drugged up. Finding small amounts of feed additives isn't really the same ballpark.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bishop of Southfark: In all the times that I have been to Whole Foods I have never once seen a customer forced to buy anything at gunpoint.


Starbucks, on the other hand ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I swear the original version of that article had an image of some Starbucks soldier in an armored vehicle with night vision binoculars ...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: This is news? That place isn't call Whole Paycheck for no reason.

Idiots. Generic food at Target, ALDIs, or your local grocery is just as good as anything that places sells.


I don't go to Whole Foods because the food is better, in most cases; they just carry more of the weird ingredients I cook with.  I usually do most of my shopping elsewhere, and swing by WF on the way back for speciality items, or anything I couldn't get at the regular grocery.  (The regular grocery I shop at often has lousy picked-over produce, for example.)
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ssa5: If your dumb enough to have shopped at overpriced Whole Foods to begin with, then you asked to be gauged for the meat.


I never fail to find it amusing when people who have a poor grasp of language accuse others of being dumb.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where I grew up in Sothern California there were no ALDI stores. So I was excited to visit one in Arizona on a business trip, wow I was in shock, they are a bizarre store, tons of off name brands and small selection.  They did not even offer normal brands on what you would think they would, the people there were asleep and did not want to help me and when I ask one question the girl just said, "I don't know for sure look around."  The only cool person was the checker sitting in a office chair and rung up my bill. He said he had a bad back so they gave him a chair, that is the only thing I liked at that store.
I hope they are not all the same as the one I went to.

I don't know for sure but I would bet ALDI does not pay decent living wages.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you know someone who shops largely at Whole Foods, you know a sucker.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whole Foods beef and steaks are the only beef that doesn't give me an autoimmune reaction where I live. I basically live off of it. All regular store bought meat or grass fed meat gives me issues. Has to be grass fed and grass finished. I finally found a butcher I can use but kinda far away. It is still going to be a gamble whether or not I can handle that beef.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: I had a Whole Foods next to me, a Sprouts Farmers Market and a Trader Joes, guess which company had way better product and paid their staff will real wages.

Chuck for the win!

[Fark user image 541x567]
/For those of you who don't know Trader Joes, In-N-Out and COSTCO have been paying their employees really well plus benefits for a long, long time.


Pro-tip. Go up to the $10 level for the wines. You won't be disappointed.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Throughout the pandemic, WF meat prices were remarkably stable and because of that they were always a decent option on the few occasions we wanted a roast for the slow cooker or steaks.

The other supermarkets in our area, Lowe's, Harris-Teeter, etc. started charging exorbitant prices, especially for steaks, sometimes nearly $30/lb. Admittedly the high price ones were probably the best grade, but that dragged up the price of the standard grade too.

Of course, WF doesn't really put stuff on sale, at least not significantly. H-T often puts steaks out there at $10/lb these days.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Where I grew up in Sothern California there were no ALDI stores. So I was excited to visit one in Arizona on a business trip, wow I was in shock, they are a bizarre store, tons of off name brands and small selection.  They did not even offer normal brands on what you would think they would, the people there were asleep and did not want to help me and when I ask one question the girl just said, "I don't know for sure look around."  The only cool person was the checker sitting in a office chair and rung up my bill. He said he had a bad back so they gave him a chair, that is the only thing I liked at that store.
I hope they are not all the same as the one I went to.

I don't know for sure but I would bet ALDI does not pay decent living wages.

[Fark user image 850x478]


No. Aldi has always paid higher wages than many of them. They're pretty much on par with Costco.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We bounce between WF, stop and shop, and target depending what's on the list for the week. Won't touch stop and shops meats. Stuff is nasty. It's pricier but WF Bags of sockeye salmon fillets and organic chicken thighs are bomb.  WF is great for speciality items and home cooks, it's an absolute trap for people who prefer prepared foods. Get a costco membership if that's your jam. Also, fricken stop and shop has gotten wicked pricey and at least ours is kind of dumpy.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, blame Whole Foods for high beef prices when the meat packers are paying $1 a pound on the hoof and there's no competition.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djZorbof: Whole Foods beef and steaks are the only beef that doesn't give me an autoimmune reaction where I live. I basically live off of it. All regular store bought meat or grass fed meat gives me issues. Has to be grass fed and grass finished. I finally found a butcher I can use but kinda far away. It is still going to be a gamble whether or not I can handle that beef.


It could be true but I am going to go with that it is all in your head, are you also gluten free?  All stores source meat from all over the country, how would you know that one store has special beef?

My ex wife told me she was allergic to pepper and would break out into hives if she ate it, so I started using white pepper instead and she was fine, because she didn't see the black flakes!  White pepper is black pepper with the thin shell taken off.

Maybe you really are intolerant, I am a sceptic to things as you can see.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the place with the nickname "Whole Paycheck" has prices higher than other stores?  where are my fainting pearls?


Right!!!

Also, author of article, congratulations on discovering capitalism for the first time in your life.
 
