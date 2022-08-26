 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 184 of WW3: Reactors at Zaporizhzhia NPP remain disconnected. The plant was disconnected Thursday. Backup diesel generators "immediately activated" to avert "radiation disaster," Zelensky said. It's your irradiated Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: News, Nuclear power, Chernobyl disaster, International Atomic Energy Agency, Three Mile Island accident, nuclear power plant, Electricity generation, Nuclear safety, Power outage  
•       •       •

28 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 8:00 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, take some RadX and you'll be fine.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*Walks into the Kyiv Arms tavern, waves to Denys at the bar.* "Morning all!" *slips into a booth near the TV, and the St. Javelin poster.* "I'll take a Coke, and the morning bird special."
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
⚡ The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine advised Russia to buy the same number of bags for corpses in response to Vladimir Putin's plans to increase the Russian army to 2 million soldiers, they tweeted. pic.twitter.com/uuNeMexy2B
- Flash (@Flash43191300) August 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
.@BaykarTech is again showing a giant middle finger to the Kremlin.
"Bayraktars will never be sold to Russia, money is not of priority here"
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Probably will be better photos of these things later at the moment it's just pictures of slight smoke



Strikes in multiple places around Kherson. Just now.
-Chornobaevka (photo1-2)
-Inzhynerne
-Antonovsky bridge (photo3) #Kherson #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IByfxONfiM
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) August 26, 2022
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So just how much diesel fuel does Zaporizhzhia have for its backup generators? And how much of it got siphoned off by the orcs? If the plant is disconnected from the grid and the cooling pumps shut down, this turns Zaporizhzhia into Fukishima 2.0
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
⚡Governor: Ukraine kills 200 Russian paratroopers in Kadiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Aug. 26 that Ukrainian troops had destroyed a Russian base at the Donbas hotel in Russian-occupied Kadiivka, formerly known as Stakhanov.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 26, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Busy evening if someone's got the time to go over more stuff. I'm heading back to sleep. I'm only up right now due to dog problems
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 13 to August 19

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The main thing for August 25:

At night, Russians from Belarus attacked the Kyiv region: two flights arrived in the Vyshgorod district. There are no victims or wounded among civilians.

On Independence Day, August 24, 189 alarms sounded across Ukraine. This is the largest number during the entire war. Russia set a terrorist record.

As a result of shelling of the village of Chaplyne, 25 people died, two of them children. An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another 6-year-old died in a car fire near the railway station. Another 31 people were injured.

At night, the Russian army shelled four districts - Synelnykivskyi, Nikopolskyi, Kryvorizkyi and Dniprovskyi. Several buildings were destroyed in Velikomykhailivka. Eight injured. Among them are three children. The smallest girl is 2 years old! Everyone is in the hospital.

Norway became the main supplier of gas in Europe instead of the Russian Federation.

The actions of the rioters caused a complete disconnection of the Zaporizhzhya NPP from the power grid - for the first time in the history of the plant.

6 billion dollars of US aid to Ukraine: three for defense aid, three for financial aid. The package included the NASAMS air defense system.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good morning from Kherson Oblast: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the air defense equipment of Russian terrorists

According to the Operational Command "South", the strikes were carried out in Kherson and Novovoskresensk.

And there are also hits on the concentration of the enemy and military warehouses in Arkhangelsk and Burhanivka, Snigurivka, Novovoskresensky and Chkalov.

As a result of the attacks, the following were destroyed:
20 occupants
2 units of auto equipment
the communications center of the 98th Parachute Regiment in Dudchany
ammunition warehouse in Novovoskresensk.

The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
During the night, the enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region nine times

The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district 5 times with Grady and heavy artillery. Damaged infrastructure. People are not injured.

5 shells from "Grady" landed in the Marganets community, 10 shells from heavy artillery landed in Chervonogrigorivsk. It passed without destruction or casualties.

Rocket shelling of two communities in the Synelniky district. In one there is a destruction of an agricultural enterprise, in another there is a fire.

In the Kryvorizka district, the enemy targeted the Zelenodol and Shirokiv communities. There is destruction, no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Mariupol, the occupiers threaten to remove children from their families if their parents do not bring them to school in September

Educators who cooperated with the occupiers send messages to parents, informing them that if they do not bring their children to the occupation schools, the children will be forcibly removed from their families.

This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

Once again, we call on residents of Mariupol to evacuate. Save yourself and your children from the crimes of the Russian occupiers. While there is time and opportunity.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.