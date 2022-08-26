 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   'Woman jailed for covering Newport pot shop in teriyaki sauce'   (koin.com) divider line
28
    More: Awkward, Arrest, Resisting arrest, sales floor of a local cannabis dispensary, Medication Station dispensary employees, Newport Police Department, Arizona woman, 42-year-old Ronnie Marie Deleski, Newport's police chief  
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a jerky thing to do
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
""[An officer] informed her [that] she was under arrest," NPD stated. "She told him she wasn't, and began struggling with the officer"

<chuckle>
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: ""[An officer] informed her [that] she was under arrest," NPD stated. "She told him she wasn't, and began struggling with the officer"

<chuckle>


I...I didn't know I could do that
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If teriyaki sauce is the latest strain that'll kick your butt, I'm in.
 
zobear
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Paging NewportBarGuy.
 
steklo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who the heck walks around with teriyaki sauce in their purse?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh... *that* Newport. Makes more sense now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Somaticasual: ""[An officer] informed her [that] she was under arrest," NPD stated. "She told him she wasn't, and began struggling with the officer"

<chuckle>

I...I didn't know I could do that


And when you go to court you can say "I'm not out of order, you're out of order!" and in prison you can tell the guard "I'm not the one behind bars, you are!"
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But what brand of teriyaki sauce was it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: Who the heck walks around with teriyaki sauce in their purse?


A really awesomely prepared mom?
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was she charged with aggressive condiment usage?
 
steklo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A really awesomely prepared mom?


Well we all know prepared mom's also carry around a case of wipes or napkins. She should've clean up the mess.

Of all that is holy, and pot stores are holy places, she should not have done this in a most holy place.

Burn her at the stake.

You don't desecrate a pot store.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: Was she charged with aggressive condiment usage?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least they were able to find a cop. In my city, once the vandalism, burglary, etc. is over, you are supposed to call 311 and make a report, and maybe someday someone from the police department will show up.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oregonbeachmagazine.comView Full Size

sux
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: Who the heck walks around with teriyaki sauce in their purse?


Only the most discerning of Japanese grilled food connoisseurs.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You would think this is where the story ends and the chilling out begins, since dispensaries have customers walk into their establishment every day, make their purchases, smile with anticipation and then leave," NPD stated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also: maybe the lady misunderstood when she heard that the pot shop "was a great place to get baked".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [oregonbeachmagazine.com image 443x319]
sux


Well, at least she's no longer missing.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Only the most discerning of Japanese grilled food connoisseurs.


She probably stole it from Benihana's
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She was taken for treatment to Mayo Clinic.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Even if I wasn't in Newport, I'd know I was in Newport."
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't count the number of videos I've watched where a Karen says "No I'm not under arrest!!!"

Ma'am it doesn't work like that. When you are told you are under arrest it is not an option. You cannot decline. Your opinions mean nothing.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: She was taken for treatment to Mayo Clinic.


Can they cut the mustard?
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was it Stoner's Pot Palance? They are well known for blatantly misleading customers.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Who the heck walks around with teriyaki sauce in their purse?


I suspect she was planning to perpetrate Teppan-Yaki.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ less than a minute ago  

doctorguilty: LordOfThePings: She was taken for treatment to Mayo Clinic.

Can they cut the mustard?


Guess I need to have to hustle to ketchup on this thread.
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

