 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   "The Dogger's bottom has not been out of the water in 134 years, when it should be taken out every seven years"   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Transport, Water, rusty exterior of the boat, Canal, Amsterdam, Thought, Family, Jeroen Elsen  
•       •       •

1401 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty well built.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing its the one in front. They all look about the same age.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat subby, didn't know you were from the UK, and your mom was that old and soggy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doggerland became a drydock but that was ten thousand years ago.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People will be coming from all over to go dogging...
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: People will be coming from all over to go dogging...


Especially for a nice bottom.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuffy: Guessing its the one in front. They all look about the same age.


Yes. Photo caption says the one in the foreground.
 
djfitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa, guys! What's the rush all of a sudden?? I'll get this taken care of in under century.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.