 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   People shocked to discover unicorns aren't real   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Facepalm, Loch Ness Monster, national animal of Scotland, Royal coat of arms of Scotland, James I of England, made-up creature, Loch Ness monster, short clip, England  
•       •       •

1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 10:20 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this another threesome thread?
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's cut to the chase here. What kind of dung does a Unicorn leave behind?

is it all glittery?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Unicorns are lame.  The griffin is a much cooler mythical animal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Unicorn Mayonnaise
Youtube gqUHQYJ4fEQ
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another little known fact is that the official State Insect of Texas is the Booger.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No weirder than the number of people in Scandinavian countries who genuinely who believe gnomes and other mythical creatures exist.
 
drtgb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't tell my granddaughter... she's only five.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait until they find out the guy on the isle man flag didn't beat Usain bolt at the Olympics...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Unicorns exist...the bible says so.

The word "unicorn" appears in the King James Version nine times - in Numbers 23:22 and 24:8, Deuteronomy 33:17, Job 39:9,10, Psalms 22:21, 29:6 and 92:10 and in Isaiah 34:7.

So, if you believe in god, you MUST believe in unicorns.

/snerk
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No weirder than the number of people in Scandinavian countries who genuinely who believe gnomes and other mythical creatures exist.


Stop oppressing my culture.

/my wife hid my nissen doll because it was, quote, "ugly".
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: Let's cut to the chase here. What kind of dung does a Unicorn leave behind?

is it all glittery?


Scottish unicorns do tartan turds, obvs.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Unicorns are lame.  The griffin is a much cooler mythical animal.


tvovermind.comView Full Size

Weird flex but you do you bro
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sources say local residents were surprised to learn of the horny eunuchs, citing dyslexia in the original texts....
 
Burchill
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Literally not what the article says.
 
jnoel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rtfa subby
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mentat: Is this another threesome thread?


Maybe? But we aren't here to kink shame you.
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm so glad that Tik Tok is there to fill in the gaps of traditional education. It fills me with optimism for the future.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No weirder than the number of people in Scandinavian countries who genuinely who believe gnomes and other mythical creatures exist.


My ex wife did as well, and she wasn't Scandinavian

No weirder than believing in angels
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size

/ second unicorn thread in the last few days ...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Totally not what the article implies.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Puh, silly Brits!
Bigfoot told me all the unicorns got eaten by the Loch Ness monster when they went for a swim.
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can make this right.  But I'll need some hair gel and a heilan coo.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: Unicorns are lame.  The griffin is a much cooler mythical animal.

[tvovermind.com image 650x400]
Weird flex but you do you bro


*tinyfistofrage*
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: Unicorns are lame.  The griffin is a much cooler mythical animal.

[tvovermind.com image 650x400]
Weird flex but you do you bro


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Unicorn
Youtube fBQQ_-VuvGU
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No weirder than the number of people in Scandinavian countries who genuinely who believe gnomes and other mythical creatures exist.


Elves were real, but they left the building
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mentat: Is this another threesome thread?


Threesome or not, it's still bestiality
 
Malenfant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Burchill: Literally not what the article says.


Correct. Subby may be the idiot in the Mirror comments who called people stupid for believing something that the article did not say they believe.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: Unicorns are lame.  The griffin is a much cooler mythical animal.

[tvovermind.com image 650x400]
Weird flex but you do you bro


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: Ragin' Asian: No weirder than the number of people in Scandinavian countries who genuinely who believe gnomes and other mythical creatures exist.

Elves were real, but they left the building


There's a guy works down the chip shop swears he's Elvish.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Judging by all the tabloid articles linked on Fark, I imagine the people of England are GOBSMACKED in capital letters 24/7.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: There's a guy works down the chip shop swears he's Elvish.


There's only one way to be sure.

Have him sing "In The Ghetto"
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As Charlie Stross tells it - that's a good thing 
(Warning some NSFW stuff in here)
https://www.tor.com/2013/09/24/equoid/comment-page-1/
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Burchill: Literally not what the article says.


Whattttttt?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Elf watching with Hafdis Huld
Youtube EhBqdR1oDyg
zG8kNB6uYW0 -fmQJ5Qd3I4
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.