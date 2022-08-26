 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Woman pulls gun at Five Guys after being cut in line by Three Girls   (inquirer.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica, Firearm, single female, Woman, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Constable, mall's food court, food court of King of Prussia Mall, Shopping mall  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 4:30 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dracos31
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
5 Guys, Three Girls. I have that dvd.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Karl Urban & John Cho Discover What Five Guys Is | @The Hook
Youtube YHbJZlCStsA
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember.... No shots were fired.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember folks: and armed society is a polite society.

We just need more guns in the hands of more people and eventually that will come true.
 
Xai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I agree with her, but I understand.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also:

the woman was not being charged "at this time" with any criminal offenses.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't just pointing a gun at someone considered assault?  Is it just ok now to pull out a gun and point it at someone during an argument over cutting in line?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No active shooter. Sedentary brandisher.
 
Valter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You have a right to be armed. You do not have aright to pull a gun on people on basic disagreements in courtesy. "I was afraid" is not a valid excuse when contrary evidence is in play.

Bad takes:

I was afraid my boss wasn't going to promote me - I shot up the joint. BAD

I was afraid my salon wasn't going to do my hair up right. BAD

I was afraid I wasn't getting proper service at the fast food joint. BAD

SERIOUSLY - STOP PULLING A GUN ON PETTY THINGS
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xai: I'm not saying I agree with her, but I understand.



Why? According to the story the mall spokesperson said:

"The woman, who is pictured in images that Cohen posted on Twitter, told police she pulled out the gun after she felt threatened during an argument over one person cutting the other in line, said Cohen."

It doesn't say who cut who, just that there was an argument. It could have been ol' Annie Oakley that cut the line.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Neondistraction: Remember folks: and armed society is a polite society.

We just need more guns in the hands of more people and eventually that will come true.


To be fair, ain't nobody gonna be cutting in line there anymore, amirite?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.