(MSN)   Where are all the hurricanes?   (msn.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
FTFA
Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity, thus far, has been strangely quiet - especially given forecasts for a busy season.

Just to be safe, I blame global warming.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
For some reason they also show it raining like a mofo around here but we haven't had any in days.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Option 1) They're frightened of Dark Brandon
Option B) They don't want to get implicated in whatever's going on in Mar-A-Lago
Option iii) It's just an unusually quiet season, as climate change increases the amplitudes of weather patterns.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is a good read
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2022/08/quiet-in-the-atlantic-will-we-go-0-for-august/
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Don't tempt fate subby.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's pretty clear God approves of Biden's recent actions and has kept the storms at bay, but take note, Republicans: you keep misbehaving and Jesus himself will haul his brown ass down to earth to stir up the West African seas. You have been warned.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Don't tempt fate subby.


This. I live in NC, we don't get them nearly as often as some of the other SE states, but come on. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You complaining, TFA?
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hurricanes are all waiting for me to go on a cruise in a few weeks.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just can't make some people happy.

Be grateful for small blessings, morons
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where have all the cowboys gone?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, when will you ever learn?
Oh, when will you ever learn?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Where have all the cowboys gone?


I was reading the comments, wondering if cowboys would be brought up before "long time passing". Now I have my answer...Paula Cole beats out Pete Seeger this round.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it a month. September is typically when the biggest and worst ones arrive anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While there haven't been any hurricanes, there has been a stationary front over the southeast for almost 2 weeks that has flooded Dallas and central Mississippi with moisture from the Gulf that you expect in a hurricane.  It's going to be there for another week it looks like.  Kind of odd.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DUH!!! The Dems  have a Hurricane Machine. Remember how Obama wielded it?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6yP1tcy9a10
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God finally checked His AOL email account and saw all those Pat Robertson demands.

The more I think about it, I'm surprised one of the scumbag grifter "men of God" aren't out there saying this is God thanking the U.S. Supreme Court for banning abortion.

Y'know, because an omnipotent, omniscient being is deeply concerned about American politics *and* needed Justice Kegstand to make sure the job got done.
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are all the hurricanes?
Long time passing
Where are all the hurricanes?
Long long time ago
Where are all the hurricanes?
They've gone for nowhere, everyone
Oh, when will you ever learn?
Oh, when will you ever learn?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abortions are still legal in the Atlantic Ocean, so it had about seven so far.
 
Lee451
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I was told, after Hurricane Katrina, that everystorm from that point on would be a Katrina or worse.Fark told me this and Fark doesn't lie.
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when has the weatherman been able to predict the weather, let alone the future.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tothekor: Since when has the weatherman been able to predict the weather, let alone the future.


weather personalities.
 
balko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."


"It's quiet... Too quiet."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

balko: Hyjamon: I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."

"It's quiet... Too quiet."


"Nothing can stop us now!"
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: While there haven't been any hurricanes, there has been a stationary front over the southeast for almost 2 weeks that has flooded Dallas and central Mississippi with moisture from the Gulf that you expect in a hurricane.  It's going to be there for another week it looks like.  Kind of odd.


energy needs to be released.  Like fapping farkers, there's no telling where it will land.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take a look at the satellite imagery from NOAA, you can see the jet stream is still in the standard winter pattern. All the energy-dense air movement from Africa is still moving east toward the north-eastern shoulder of South America, and the upper-level winds going west are still inhibiting formation of dense low-pressure zones.

Watch the Water Vapor loop. Low pressure areas have winds rotating counter-clockwise, and high-pressure areas rotate clockwise. Upper-level winds take the tops off of developing low-pressure centers, which interrupts cyclone formation. In a 'normal' summer pattern, a lot of the upper-level winds shift northward in pulses tied to the jet stream oscillation, which in turn allows low pressure zones to suck up a ton of water and energy from the Atlantic.

There's a huge low-pressure zone trying to develop in the central Atlantic right now, but the upper-level winds keep tearing the tops off of it. Without the action of those upper-level winds, that low-pressure areas would absolutely be developing into a tropical depression
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This and abnormally mild winter's scare the crap out of me  . It doesn't feel right.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hurricanes like to make the forecasters look like idiots.

Which is like shooting fish in a barrel

Which is easy, apparently
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."


imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: Hyjamon: I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."

[imgix.bustle.com image 348x233]


Isn't that from The Day After Tomorrow?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here I am ...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: darth sunshine: Hyjamon: I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."

[imgix.bustle.com image 348x233]

Isn't that from The Day After Tomorrow?


I think so. The End is Nye is starting soon(?) they talk about a hydrastorm, few hurricanes in the north hemisphere and one in the south.

series sounds interesting.

The End is Nye | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
Youtube WW-AqkVpTrc
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: While there haven't been any hurricanes, there has been a stationary front over the southeast for almost 2 weeks that has flooded Dallas and central Mississippi with moisture from the Gulf that you expect in a hurricane.  It's going to be there for another week it looks like.  Kind of odd.


Climate Change (tm)
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lee451: Now, I was told, after Hurricane Katrina, that everystorm from that point on would be a Katrina or worse.Fark told me this and Fark doesn't lie.


Fark is legion
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tothekor: Since when has the weatherman been able to predict the weather, let alone the future.


Oh man, when I point out the limitations of computer modeling like that, people call me a crackpot.

(Nevermind that I work in the field...)
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: God finally checked His AOL email account and saw all those Pat Robertson demands.

The more I think about it, I'm surprised one of the scumbag grifter "men of God" aren't out there saying this is God thanking the U.S. Supreme Court for banning abortion.

Y'know, because an omnipotent, omniscient being is deeply concerned about American politics *and* needed Justice Kegstand to make sure the job got done.


They aren't stupid. They know that as soon as they say that, there will be a conga line of one hurricane after another plowing through every inch of the Gulf Coast. Better to wait until the season is actually over before proclaiming that.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Biden turned off the weather machine to keep votes in November.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lee451: Now, I was told, after Hurricane Katrina, that everystorm from that point on would be a Katrina or worse.Fark told me this and Fark doesn't lie.


[Citation needed]
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Rapmaster2000: While there haven't been any hurricanes, there has been a stationary front over the southeast for almost 2 weeks that has flooded Dallas and central Mississippi with moisture from the Gulf that you expect in a hurricane.  It's going to be there for another week it looks like.  Kind of odd.

Climate Change (tm)


Meh.  This happens.  Most of the rainiest places in the US are near the Gulf with Mobile, AL being America's city with the most precipitation per year.  In order:

Mobile, AL
Pensacola, FL
New Orleans, LA
West Palm Beach, FL
Lafayette, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Miami, FL
Port Arthur, TX
Tallahassee, FL
Lake Charles, LA
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is not a good thing.  You actually want a busy hurricane season that is full of lots and lots of tropical storms and small Cat 1 hurricanes, because each one that passes through the ocean, sucks up colder water from beneath the water, and thus creates a barrier for future hurricanes that prevents them from becoming too powerful.  When you have a really warm summer, and you have a patch of ocean that hasn't had much activity over a while, when you do eventually get a storm, it is going to be a big storm.

We are probably going to get a big storm eventually this year.  It's probably going to be a killer.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: This is not a good thing.  You actually want a busy hurricane season that is full of lots and lots of tropical storms and small Cat 1 hurricanes, because each one that passes through the ocean, sucks up colder water from beneath the water, and thus creates a barrier for future hurricanes that prevents them from becoming too powerful.  When you have a really warm summer, and you have a patch of ocean that hasn't had much activity over a while, when you do eventually get a storm, it is going to be a big storm.

We are probably going to get a big storm eventually this year.  It's probably going to be a killer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Evil Twin Skippy: Rapmaster2000: While there haven't been any hurricanes, there has been a stationary front over the southeast for almost 2 weeks that has flooded Dallas and central Mississippi with moisture from the Gulf that you expect in a hurricane.  It's going to be there for another week it looks like.  Kind of odd.

Climate Change (tm)

Meh.  This happens.  Most of the rainiest places in the US are near the Gulf with Mobile, AL being America's city with the most precipitation per year.  In order:

Mobile, AL
Pensacola, FL
New Orleans, LA
West Palm Beach, FL
Lafayette, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Miami, FL
Port Arthur, TX
Tallahassee, FL
Lake Charles, LA


Hilo Hawaii
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All quiet in August but watch a Category 10 show up in September.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Hurricanes like to make the forecasters look like idiots.

Which is like shooting fish in a barrel

Which is easy, apparently


I don't know.
Have you actually tried to shoot fish?
In a barrel?
It might not be all that easy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: balko: Hyjamon: I've seen movies. now we know what happens next.

"you know it is awfully quiet out there."

"we haven't had a murder in this town in years."

"I don't know how those got there."

"It's quiet... Too quiet."

"Nothing can stop us now!"


What could possibly go wrong?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We did it!  Climate change is solved!  Yay us!
 
