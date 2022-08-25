 Skip to content
(WSVN Miami)   Police block miscarrying woman from entering emergency room. Today the 'Florida' tag, tomorrow the 'Murica   (wsvn.com) divider line
39
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
DOJ needs to announce an investigation of the officers that abused and harmed a woman under the color of law and make sure they do prison time.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
In fairness this wasn't about abortion or denying women rights, this was just a run of the mill power trip by a bunch of badged assholes who we're gonna put that husband in his place for honking at them because he thought his wife's medical emergency was more important than whatever they were doing.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
At this time, the case is currently under investigation by Internal Affairs.

L. O. f*cking L. 2 weeks vacation, cleared of all wrongdoing.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What in the everloving fark?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Peki: What in the everloving fark?


Cops were sitting in their cruiser, probably looking at nudes they stole from a teenagers phone when a guy honked at them to gtfo of the way because his wife was having a medical emergency so they decided he needed a lesson who was boss round them parts.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Peki: What in the everloving fark?

Cops were sitting in their cruiser, probably looking at nudes they stole from a teenagers phone when a guy honked at them to gtfo of the way because his wife was having a medical emergency so they decided he needed a lesson who was boss round them parts.


Yeah, I get that.

But I just don't get it.

I just can't even...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somebody felt that their Authority was not being properly respected.
So much for protecting and serving.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, the astute medical diagnosis from Doctor Officer, "she's alert and breathing, she's fine."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: DOJ needs to announce an investigation of the officers that abused and harmed a woman under the color of law and make sure they do prison time.


Done in one
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: DOJ needs to announce an investigation of the officers that abused and harmed a woman under the color of law and make sure they do prison time.


Good luck with that.
 
davynelson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somebody is going to get a new hole drilled. Color isn't going to matter here. The woman was an employee at the hospital, and while senior management usually doesn't give a flip about the proles, they will probably stand up for the lady this time. Especially since she works in Revenue.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Somebody is going to get a new hole drilled. Color isn't going to matter here. The woman was an employee at the hospital, and while senior management usually doesn't give a flip about the proles, they will probably stand up for the lady this time. Especially since she works in Revenue.


User name checks out.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark. This. World. Seriously. Even BEFORE roe v wade shiat wasn't this bad
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every day I'm amazed at people's self-restraint.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, the case is currently under investigation by Internal Affairs.

L. O. f*cking L. 2 weeks vacation, cleared of all wrongdoing.


You aren't entirely wrong. Since it appears the woman finally did receive the treatment relatively unharmed, no criminal charges will come out.

However- the vacation (unpaid this time) is likely, as well as reassignment to some Godforsaken section of the county. Hospital management probably will be following up.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Depower the Police.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The police officer, who identifies himself as Officer Daniels, provided his own diagnosis.
"She's alert and she's breathing," said Daniels.

"Alert and breathing" isn't exactly the gold standard of a clean bill of health, Officer Dunning-Kruger. People two steps from death can be alert and breathing.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: DOJ needs to announce an investigation of the officers that abused and harmed a woman under the color of law and make sure they do prison time.


Somehow, it wasn't until reading your post that I thought of the connection between this legal term with the more common use of "color" connected to race/racism.  Seems like that's not just a coincidence....

I don't want cops like that fired.  I want them in prison.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video"

and later they investigate themselves and found nothing wrong...
 
keldaria
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peki: Cubansaltyballs: Peki: What in the everloving fark?

Cops were sitting in their cruiser, probably looking at nudes they stole from a teenagers phone when a guy honked at them to gtfo of the way because his wife was having a medical emergency so they decided he needed a lesson who was boss round them parts.

Yeah, I get that.

But I just don't get it.

I just can't even...


You have basic human empathy, they do not. Either it was trained out of them, or they never had it in the first place but having basic human empathy should be a requirement to hold any position of power.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Protect and Serve" my shapely brown ass.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!


OMG I get so raging mad when people say that! You should be ashamed for saying such a terminally stupid thing!

"Third world" is an archaic term from the cold war that simply means country not aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact; it does not mean shiathole. Sweden and Switzerland were third world countries.

The phrase you're thinking of is "banana republic." The United States is a banana republic.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
jfc, your wife is in bad shape and you argue about being asked for ID, asking for his supervisor?, sure they were being dicks but this moment prob not best time to fight for your freedumb.
 
eagles95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Officer Asshole called fire rescue when the woman was LITERALLY steps from the door to the ER. Nothing like making them drive over (probably 15-20 minutes) to walk her 10 feet into the ER. Jesus Tapdancing Christ what a farking sadistic fark
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well you interrupted Adam 69, what did you expect
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should send Officer Daniels the Fire/Rescue bill.

That defies all logic.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!

OMG I get so raging mad when people say that! You should be ashamed for saying such a terminally stupid thing!

"Third world" is an archaic term from the cold war that simply means country not aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact; it does not mean shiathole. Sweden and Switzerland were third world countries.

The phrase you're thinking of is "banana republic." The United States is a banana republic.

The term Third World was originally coined in times of the Cold War to distinguish those nations that are neither aligned with the West (NATO) nor with the East, the Communist bloc. Today the term is often used to describe the developing countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Australia/Oceania.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video"

"Yeah, we've shared it with other departments and we got it playing in the breakroom. We've all been getting such a huge laugh. I just showed Sergeant Howard and when that Mexican looking dude pulls up and honks, Howard just busted out laughing and yelled 'Oh he's farked now!'. When the boys called EMS to show up just outside the hospital doors, I had tears in my eyes, literally tears, from laughing so damn hard. OMG, she wanted to get to the hospital so bad and she was so close, but my guys were like 'Nope! That's what you get for being impatient just because you might have a medical emergency biatch!' I bet she waits for them to finish talking next time! I wish there was an America's Funniest Cop Videos we could send this to!"
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!

OMG I get so raging mad when people say that! You should be ashamed for saying such a terminally stupid thing!

"Third world" is an archaic term from the cold war that simply means country not aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact; it does not mean shiathole. Sweden and Switzerland were third world countries.

The phrase you're thinking of is "banana republic." The United States is a banana republic.


Wow, way to go ballistic about nomenclature and then make the exact same error-- banana republic also has a specific meaning.

We can just stick with shiathole if you want to be accurate.
 
Creoena
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA Florida IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!


Florida doesn't represent all of the USA.  Maybe more of the USA than it should, but not all of it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
War is coming. It is inevitable at this point.
 
abbarach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Peki: Cubansaltyballs: Peki: What in the everloving fark?

Cops were sitting in their cruiser, probably looking at nudes they stole from a teenagers phone when a guy honked at them to gtfo of the way because his wife was having a medical emergency so they decided he needed a lesson who was boss round them parts.

Yeah, I get that.

But I just don't get it.

I just can't even...


Maybe this will help explain:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kindms: Kalyco Jack: davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!

OMG I get so raging mad when people say that! You should be ashamed for saying such a terminally stupid thing!

"Third world" is an archaic term from the cold war that simply means country not aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact; it does not mean shiathole. Sweden and Switzerland were third world countries.

The phrase you're thinking of is "banana republic." The United States is a banana republic.

The term Third World was originally coined in times of the Cold War to distinguish those nations that are neither aligned with the West (NATO) nor with the East, the Communist bloc. Today the term is often used to describe the developing countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Australia/Oceania.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!

OMG I get so raging mad when people say that! You should be ashamed for saying such a terminally stupid thing!

"Third world" is an archaic term from the cold war that simply means country not aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact; it does not mean shiathole. Sweden and Switzerland were third world countries.

The phrase you're thinking of is "banana republic." The United States is a banana republic.


Much as it chaps my pedantic ass, any combination of words that conveys meaning from one person to another is valid communication. You understood what was meant. Welcome to the internet and calm down before you burst a blood vessel.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All of you people going after the cops here are just soft on crime.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Kalyco Jack: davynelson: Now I don't feel so bad when I write in comments sections that THE USA IS a 3rd WORLD SH THOLE, SHEEPLE!

OMG I get so raging mad when people say that! You should be ashamed for saying such a terminally stupid thing!

"Third world" is an archaic term from the cold war that simply means country not aligned with either NATO or the Warsaw Pact; it does not mean shiathole. Sweden and Switzerland were third world countries.

The phrase you're thinking of is "banana republic." The United States is a banana republic.

Wow, way to go ballistic about nomenclature and then make the exact same error-- banana republic also has a specific meaning.

We can just stick with shiathole if you want to be accurate.


It's a joke, not a dick.
 
TacoBeelzebub [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cops should be charged with attempted murder since fetuses have the same rights as living, breathing people nowadays.

What if it would have been somebody who was on the verge of death trying to get into that ER?  Like, someone who had a burst appendix?

At the very least, charge them with depraved indifference.  They could have killed someone because they had to show how big and bad they were.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well now we know what they do when they aren't standing outside of an active shooter situation at a school and doing zero to stop the loss of life. Now they can do that at hospitals too.
 
