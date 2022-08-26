 Skip to content
(KFOX Las Cruces)   Over 100 graves at Fort Bliss National Cemetery have sunken after heavy rainstorms. That's depressing   (kfoxtv.com) divider line
Theeng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's something deeply weird/cynical about naming a cemetery bliss.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My father and grandmother are buried there.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FatherDale: My father and grandmother are buried there.


Both sets of my grandparents are there too.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, this is how we get zombies...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Many dead I assume?
 
Nullav
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Damn, it looks so different now.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FatherDale: My father and grandmother are buried there.


One of my great-grandfathers and his wife are buried there. Their graves aren't near a brick wall, though. I visited the cemetery 10 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Theeng: There's something deeply weird/cynical about naming a cemetery bliss.


I've seen worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: So, this is how we get zombies...


Not at all what, don't be silly.  It has nothing to do with how we get zombies

/it has plenty to do with knowing which graves they've already crawled out of or not, sure - but it's not how we get them
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's beautiful, Subby. It's an at-best-average pun in mildly poor taste which will offend some readers, it's absolutely classic Fark, and well played.
 
bittermang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've always felt sorry for all the Civil War dead, and others, who served their government only to rest in a farkhole town like Keokuk, IA.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bittermang: I've always felt sorry for all the Civil War dead, and others, who served their government only to rest in a farkhole town like Keokuk, IA.


They don't care, you shouldn't either.
 
