 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   *STOP* : Hammer crime   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2022 at 1:26 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I always wondered what happened to mc hammer.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please hammer dont hurt em is maybe what the old guy victim said
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's the hammer of justice.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When all you have is a Hammer every problem is being murdered
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
whiskey in the baby's bottle is probably a Hank III song, or it should be.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The oddity of executing someone 26 years after the crime, never put much thought to it, he had an equal amount of time post conviction essentially a complete second life.  That actually seems more inhumane, the chance to grow change and possibly become a better person knowing that no matter what, you will be killed.  Is there a point to trying to become a better person knowing you will be executed?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't know Oklahoma had resumed executions.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: The oddity of executing someone 26 years after the crime, never put much thought to it, he had an equal amount of time post conviction essentially a complete second life.  That actually seems more inhumane, the chance to grow change and possibly become a better person knowing that no matter what, you will be killed.  Is there a point to trying to become a better person knowing you will be executed?


Stanley Tookie Williams, supposedly changed. But. Who knows. I've changed.  I used to support gang members.  But. Now in my old i age I think prison gang gang members should be in gitmo.  And street gangs should be ticketed and have restraining orders against each other.
When they get in real legal trouble they need to be removed from the state.  And placed away from gangs when they get out.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I always wondered what happened to mc hammer.


The Simpsons covered that:

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.