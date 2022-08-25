 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   If you're havin' bird problems I feel bad for you son / We got 99 budgies, so please adopt one   (globalnews.ca) divider line
30
    More: Misc, Bird, Avian influenza, local BC SPCA branch, large number of birds, Influenza, August, ongoing care, sanitation issues  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 99 red luft budges
On power lines And in the trees 🎶
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but yes to the headline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand trained budgies are sweet little pets. Unfortunately species conflict happens and its almost always the budgie that gets the worst of it.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nice to fly though a birds brain is limited, not a donald trump quote
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got ur Budgie

Metallica - Crash Course In Brain Surgery (Budgie Cover) Lyrics on screen
Youtube 7TmBDMEXiKA
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 Pass the budgie 'pon the left hand side 🎵
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take them to a cat shelter

I kidd
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline +1
 
frankb00th
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a longtime budgie owner i am very happy this got resolved. Budgies are really sweet.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pee Wee the rescue budgie. He loves to preen my eyebrows and coos like a pigeon when he sees me.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We found an escaped budgie on our doormat one time. Unfortunately the cat found it first and left us a cute little blue head and a pair of kidneys, and nothing else...
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I got ur Budgie

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TmBDMEXiKA]


BUDGIE - BREADFAN
Youtube 54H3EUAzpVg
 
profdc9
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can keep one in your budgie smugglers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of all the things to hoard, budgies??

They're barely tolerable if there's one of them
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

frankb00th: As a longtime budgie owner i am very happy this got resolved. Budgies are really sweet.


We had several when I was a kid, each with its own unique personality. I'm tempted to get one of these ones once they're through their quarantine.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was eight, I put on a record and my sister's budgie lost his shiat and started dancing. So I did too. We'd have little dance parties in the back bedroom. That was the only animal we ever had who was as big of a dork as I was.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I adore the name "budgie".
 
frankb00th
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: frankb00th: As a longtime budgie owner i am very happy this got resolved. Budgies are really sweet.

We had several when I was a kid, each with its own unique personality. I'm tempted to get one of these ones once they're through their quarantine.


If you get a budgie get two. They really are social birds. Unless youre there all the time. Also have a plan for care if you travel.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: We found an escaped budgie on our doormat one time. Unfortunately the cat found it first and left us a cute little blue head and a pair of kidneys, and nothing else...


That's an amazing story to share. You really should give me more details about how badly it died. Like, really lean into the details.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish I had a 99 kakapo problem. As far as flightless birds of the parrot class go they're top tier. I'll teach them vulgar insults and everything a good parrot needs
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Luther King and Mahatma Gandhi
Went to the park to check on the game
But they was murdered by the other team
Who went on to win fifty-nil
You can be true, you can be false
You be given the same reward
Socrates and Milhaus Nixon
Both went the same way - through the kitchen
Plato the Greek or Rin Tin Tin
Who's more famous to the billion millions?
News Flash: Vacuum Cleaner Sucks Up Budgie
Oooohh...bub-bye
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
frankb00th: If you get a budgie get two. They really are social birds. Unless youre there all the time.

You might think so, but sometimes the two end up *hating* each other. My parents tried that but ended up giving one of them away. The one we kept sang for days and days after she was gone. He was much happier on his own.

On the other hand, my very religious grandmother had a pair of male budgies who were great "friends".
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never will understand people who keep birds as pets. Do you chop off or hobble your pet dog or cat's feet? Yet bird owners maim their birds without even a thought. I can't abide

Oh, and if you own a bird, you should be legally required to carry it upon your shoulder with you at all times when leaving the house. Oh what's that? It's not fashionable and people say "ahoy!", "yarrrrrr", and call you "matey"? Well at least no one hobbled you like a slave to keep you from running away, so what's a little public humiliation compared to what you did to that poor bird you keep as a prisoner, unable to do the one thing they evolved to do - fly?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While working at the Zoo they put in a big cage where you could go in and feed some budgies. 400 of them. When they first arrived we spotted one flying around the entry plaza. So I called the keepers to help catch this little bird. The sea lion keepers came out with a pool net.

After I got like 20 keepers looking for this budgie the keeper for the exhibit realized that it flew in the wind very well. The budgies we had were all very young and not all that flight worthy.

Someone had either lost their budgie or let it go in the park (which is common here) and it came to the Zoo when it heard all it's buddies.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
99 budgies?  I bet subby's mom has seen more than a cockatoo.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Never will understand people who keep birds as pets. Do you chop off or hobble your pet dog or cat's feet? Yet bird owners maim their birds without even a thought. I can't abide


If you're talking about clipping wings, feathers are dead tissue (like hair or fingernails) and the birds will grow new ones.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

frankb00th: skiinstructor: We found an escaped budgie on our doormat one time. Unfortunately the cat found it first and left us a cute little blue head and a pair of kidneys, and nothing else...

That's an amazing story to share. You really should give me more details about how badly it died. Like, really lean into the details.


It's the head that makes no sense. The story should be...

...The cat was in med school and making some money on the side. I won't go into details, but somewhere, a budgie was waking up in a little bathtub filled with little ice cubes. The cat went on to be a transplant surgeon for a vetrinarian hospital in Des Moines. And he never did explain that Yakuza tattoo behind his ear.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: 99 budgies?  I bet subby's mom has seen more than a cockatoo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hand trained budgies are sweet little pets. Unfortunately species conflict happens and its almost always the budgie that gets the worst of it.


If everyone else is stubborn, guess which pet has to budge. Go on, guess.
 
Bindyree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I was a wee tot we had a budgie named Mr Green Jeans. When he passed, we got a blue one so of course it was Mr Blue Jeans. Very good birdies!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.