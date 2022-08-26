 Skip to content
(NPR)   New Jersey city goes a year without a traffic fatality, starts with engineering solutions before traffic enforcement   (npr.org) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everything Hoboken is doing, DC needs to start trying.

We are killing everybody around here.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My city is doing that kind of stuff.. It just needs to be expanded. I have an advanced walk sign on my walk to work and it's really nice. It seems to calm the intersection a lot.

Though sometimes I wish I had a squirt gun of prozaac to calm down some of those drivers..
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
huh.  actually spending money on infrastructure instead of imposing and enforcing fines makes roads safer. amazing.
 
