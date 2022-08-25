 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Charlotte Observer)   The University of South Carolina needs you to help name its cock. The Charlotte Observer is helping with a ten-option poll that has nine wrong answers   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 6:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't see Cockie McCockface so all the answers are wrong.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I don't see Cockie McCockface so all the answers are wrong.


I came here to suggest that...
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There were several I wanted more, but one needed the vote, apparently 79% of the voters feel the same way.
 
vpc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, that one out of ten that isn't outright wrong is backwards. Commander Cock.

And why is Charlotte, NORTH Carolina, running this for the University of SOUTH Carolina?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I don't see Cockie McCockface so all the answers are wrong.


Lights off, thread over, etc.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BRC
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vpc: Well, that one out of ten that isn't outright wrong is backwards. Commander Cock.

And why is Charlotte, NORTH Carolina, running this for the University of SOUTH Carolina?


Commander Cock is a job.
Cock Commander is a calling.
 
craigmoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/Mo1OpgdNfao
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vpc: Well, that one out of ten that isn't outright wrong is backwards. Commander Cock.

And why is Charlotte, NORTH Carolina, running this for the University of SOUTH Carolina?


Charlotte and Columbia are at least united in West Carolina barbecue, right?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Buzz. Buzz Cock.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Courtney?
 
mark625
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vpc: And why is Charlotte, NORTH Carolina, running this for the University of SOUTH Carolina?



220, 221, whatever it takes.

/Cockie McCockface FTW
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: I don't see Cockie McCockface so all the answers are wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Foghorn Leghorn?  Copyright?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't Cock Commander just Cobra Commander with a circumcised hood?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ankah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: vpc: Well, that one out of ten that isn't outright wrong is backwards. Commander Cock.

And why is Charlotte, NORTH Carolina, running this for the University of SOUTH Carolina?

Commander Cock is a job.
Cock Commander is a calling.


That's what he said
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image image 425x617]


Honestly? That's bloody brilliant.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fatassbastard: I don't see Cockie McCockface so all the answers are wrong.


Hennie Younghen.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.