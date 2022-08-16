 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Not news: Sherriff's office investigates themselves. News: Finds wrongdoing, fires cop. FARK: cop is still running for Sherriff   (wcax.com) divider line
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he's still running for sheriff -- what other job is he going to be able to get?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the super troopers
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK: He's the ONLY candidate.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tale as old as time, like the one about the horse in a bar asking for a cocktail
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You won't find dirtier local politics than in sheriff's races, someone should make a documentary about it...  Its how sheriffs departments get so corrupt, the ones willing to go the farthest to get and spread dirt on an opponent are the ones that get elected... Not saying that's what's happening here but it does happen alot and almost exclusively in election years
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: Of course he's still running for sheriff -- what other job is he going to be able to get?


Well, in prison... never mind.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he also a pirate?

/rr
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: You won't find dirtier local politics than in sheriff's races, someone should make a documentary about it...  Its how sheriffs departments get so corrupt, the ones willing to go the farthest to get and spread dirt on an opponent are the ones that get elected... Not saying that's what's happening here but it does happen alot and almost exclusively in election years


Robin hood. We just gotta get em with shame.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Be pariahs...
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is FarkNOTNEWS.  It happens over-and-over in counties across the U.S.  You think urban policing is bad?  In rural counties the law doesn't count -- it's who you know.

A close friend had exactly this happen in a California jurisdiction in Gold Country.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: You won't find dirtier local politics than in sheriff's races, someone should make a documentary about it...  Its how sheriffs departments get so corrupt, the ones willing to go the farthest to get and spread dirt on an opponent are the ones that get elected... Not saying that's what's happening here but it does happen alot and almost exclusively in election years


Shere'reve.
Not cops worse
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: This is FarkNOTNEWS.  It happens over-and-over in counties across the U.S.  You think urban policing is bad?  In rural counties the law doesn't count -- it's who you know.

A close friend had exactly this happen in a California jurisdiction in Gold Country.


Let's change it.
I'm in.
Sherriffs are idiots w no honor, low hanging fruit

Were americans.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It drives me crazy when Democrats don't put a name up against a Republican and disgusts me to no end when both parties run the same candidate.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans. Position electable.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Vermont.  I think Vermont is the exception that proves the rule for just about everything.
 
lexus2nv
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh! Just realized yesterday my Fark account became old enough to have a beer with Drew Curtis! 21 years and counting!
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sherriff don't like it.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that's supposed to be "sshheerriiff", which is when you sneeze while you're shiatting.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
STOP CHEERING WHEN THEY GET FIRED.
Getting fired is very minor.

A criminal investigation headed by the Vermont State Police is ongoing and Grismore has not been charged with a crime.

That's the important part.
He committed a farking crime.
Anyone else would be immediately arrested and quickly charged and convicted.
Cheer when his fellow cops arrest him right away, like they SHOULD.
 
petec
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
at first i was like REALLY?

but then it was same shiat, different day....
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wanna bet the the old sheriff, let alone the new sheriff is not a NEAR?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: FARK: He's the ONLY candidate.


So he's the new sheriff then. Lovely.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Windsor county? nope. Same thing is happening there.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sheriffs in VT get to claim 5% of department contracts as personal income.

It is the weirdest shiat.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Windsor county? nope. Same thing is happening there.


I'm in Windsor.  It's not the same situation as this.
 
