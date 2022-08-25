 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Charlotte Observer)   "Each cat has an entire story", but Charlotte's Mac Tabby Cat Café has a 1,000 after hitting their milestone adoption on Tuesday. Please welcome them to this week's Caturday thread   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
392
    More: Caturday  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 27 Aug 2022 at 8:00 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



392 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leepj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 600x422]


Any news about Sherpa?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Leepj: valnt9: [Fark user image 600x422]

Any news about Sherpa?

[Fark user image 275x183]


Still in ICU last I heard.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
this is one of my favorite Sherpa opening posts.

I miss my Sherpa!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: this is one of my favorite Sherpa opening posts.
I miss my Sherpa!
[Fark user image 306x243] [View Full Size image _x_]


♥♥
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: this is one of my favorite Sherpa opening posts.
I miss my Sherpa!
[Fark user image 306x243] [View Full Size image _x_]


He's been on my mind a lot, too.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
YAY for Caturday...the roofers are here and boy is it noisy. We'll have a nice tight roof very soon, and new siding on the dormer off the bedroom.

Eli was sick this morning, but seems ok now. Cleaning up wharf at 7am is not a good way to start the day.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: YAY for Caturday...the roofers are here and boy is it noisy. We'll have a nice tight roof very soon, and new siding on the dormer off the bedroom.

Eli was sick this morning, but seems ok now. Cleaning up wharf at 7am is not a good way to start the day.


Picking up on the conversation in the Woofday thread, Dulce likes to sleep in his carrier. Today, he threw up in it while I was in a WebEx meeting. I guess it's time to increase his prednisolone.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, and I'm glad Eli seems better now!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]


anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]

anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?


Yep...big mitts!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently the ride down the hallway from the bathroom to the living room got him dirty
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
yobbery ...I hope your surgery went well and you recover speedily!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
sherpa, get the hell outta the hospital. We miss you (but our aim is improving).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

Apparently the ride down the hallway from the bathroom to the living room got him dirty


no cat has ever, ever been "clean"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]

Apparently the ride down the hallway from the bathroom to the living room got him dirty

no cat has ever, ever been "clean"


Ha!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Oh, and I'm glad Eli seems better now!


I think he was a bit constipated, and when that happens he barfs/poops..he's very much the elderly gent. And for a former indoor outdoor cat he his far beyond the norm at 20/21 years old.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: tigerose: YAY for Caturday...the roofers are here and boy is it noisy. We'll have a nice tight roof very soon, and new siding on the dormer off the bedroom.

Eli was sick this morning, but seems ok now. Cleaning up wharf at 7am is not a good way to start the day.

Picking up on the conversation in the Woofday thread, Dulce likes to sleep in his carrier. Today, he threw up in it while I was in a WebEx meeting. I guess it's time to increase his prednisolone.


Poor little sweet boy!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Oh, and I'm glad Eli seems better now!

I think he was a bit constipated, and when that happens he barfs/poops..he's very much the elderly gent. And for a former indoor outdoor cat he his far beyond the norm at 20/21 years old.


That is so impressive! I know we are also glad  "our" Eli the Bitey is no longer causing problems for the mailman and enjoying his happy home.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OMG! Last night Jasper taught me manners and proper behavior! So....I was sitting at the computer and he knocked something off of the desk. When I turned to look at him he was of course looking the other way. I got my mouth up near his ear and said "hey" in a normal voice. Of course he jumped down and I went back to the computer and the next moment he had his mouth 1" from my left ear and meowed in a normal voice! I started laughing so hard and hugged him and told him I loved him and that I would never do that again!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: OMG! Last night Jasper taught me manners and proper behavior! So....I was sitting at the computer and he knocked something off of the desk. When I turned to look at him he was of course looking the other way. I got my mouth up near his ear and said "hey" in a normal voice. Of course he jumped down and I went back to the computer and the next moment he had his mouth 1" from my left ear and meowed in a normal voice! I started laughing so hard and hugged him and told him I loved him and that I would never do that again!


Hahaha!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]

anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?


Thinking of poly cats here's some fresh Jack
Fark user imageView Full Size


Back to the vets tomorrow for another blood test and insulin dose adjustment.  He's on a long lasting formula (Lantus) so cheaper stuff won't work.  We can get vials using GoodRX for $99, or get some from Canada at around the same price.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
and some fresh Buzzie too
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]

anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?

Thinking of poly cats here's some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 632x801]

Back to the vets tomorrow for another blood test and insulin dose  in adjustment.  He's on a long lasting formula (Lantus) so cheaper stuff won't work.  We can get vials using GoodRX for $99, or get some from Canada at around the same price.


how much (CC or ML) in the bottle?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: tigerose: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Oh, and I'm glad Eli seems better now!

I think he was a bit constipated, and when that happens he barfs/poops..he's very much the elderly gent. And for a former indoor outdoor cat he his far beyond the norm at 20/21 years old.

That is so impressive! I know we are also glad  "our" Eli the Bitey is no longer causing problems for the mailman and enjoying his happy home.


Yeah, he doesn't have enough teefs to be too scary..although those claws are still pretty scary..

For those not in the know, I used to have to keep Eli the Bitey inside during the time the mailman would come, because Eli would chase/claw them. In fact I had to sign a paper promising to keep him in, or they wouldn't deliver mail..Eli is extremely territorial and didnt' like anyone walking across HIS lawn..he'd be fine if you came up the drive or was on the sidewalk..in fact he'd greet the highschool students routinely..but walk across the lawn? That's a Biting..I think he weighed all of 10 lbs? The mail carriers were afraid of him, and I did wonder what they did to make him remember and be mad...

We had a few subs who thought the "warning" card for our address was hilarious..in fact one fellow stopped to talk and pet Eli...and couldn't understand the fuss..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: akimbotoo: OMG! Last night Jasper taught me manners and proper behavior! So....I was sitting at the computer and he knocked something off of the desk. When I turned to look at him he was of course looking the other way. I got my mouth up near his ear and said "hey" in a normal voice. Of course he jumped down and I went back to the computer and the next moment he had his mouth 1" from my left ear and meowed in a normal voice! I started laughing so hard and hugged him and told him I loved him and that I would never do that again!

Hahaha!!!


How is Lily doing today? I've been beaming healing toward her all week.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 800x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: OMG! Last night Jasper taught me manners and proper behavior! So....I was sitting at the computer and he knocked something off of the desk. When I turned to look at him he was of course looking the other way. I got my mouth up near his ear and said "hey" in a normal voice. Of course he jumped down and I went back to the computer and the next moment he had his mouth 1" from my left ear and meowed in a normal voice! I started laughing so hard and hugged him and told him I loved him and that I would never do that again!


♥  :D
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Eli and his amazing tail
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: lilyspad: akimbotoo: OMG! Last night Jasper taught me manners and proper behavior! So....I was sitting at the computer and he knocked something off of the desk. When I turned to look at him he was of course looking the other way. I got my mouth up near his ear and said "hey" in a normal voice. Of course he jumped down and I went back to the computer and the next moment he had his mouth 1" from my left ear and meowed in a normal voice! I started laughing so hard and hugged him and told him I loved him and that I would never do that again!

Hahaha!!!

How is Lily doing today? I've been beaming healing toward her all week.


She seems to be okay.  I got her a different wet food, and she's eating all of it when I give her small amounts.  And she's eating the kibble, and using the litter box, so I am very happy with that!  Thanks for asking.  ♥
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: tigerose: lilyspad: akimbotoo: OMG! Last night Jasper taught me manners and proper behavior! So....I was sitting at the computer and he knocked something off of the desk. When I turned to look at him he was of course looking the other way. I got my mouth up near his ear and said "hey" in a normal voice. Of course he jumped down and I went back to the computer and the next moment he had his mouth 1" from my left ear and meowed in a normal voice! I started laughing so hard and hugged him and told him I loved him and that I would never do that again!

Hahaha!!!

How is Lily doing today? I've been beaming healing toward her all week.

She seems to be okay.  I got her a different wet food, and she's eating all of it when I give her small amounts.  And she's eating the kibble, and using the litter box, so I am very happy with that!  Thanks for asking.  ♥


Oh, what wonderful mews. Eli eats in the morning, when I come home for lunch, and again at "dinner" time. We have found he digests the wet better that way. He isn't a chonk, but he has been able to maintain his weight.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Snuffybud: valnt9: valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]

anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?

Thinking of poly cats here's some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 632x801]

Back to the vets tomorrow for another blood test and insulin dose  in adjustment.  He's on a long lasting formula (Lantus) so cheaper stuff won't work.  We can get vials using GoodRX for $99, or get some from Canada at around the same price.

how much (CC or ML) in the bottle?


They are 100ml vials.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: lilyspad: [Fark user image image 800x600]

[Fark user image 425x433]


That's us talking to Desi!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: Snuffybud: valnt9: valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]

anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?

Thinking of poly cats here's some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 632x801]

Back to the vets tomorrow for another blood test and insulin dose  in adjustment.  He's on a long lasting formula (Lantus) so cheaper stuff won't work.  We can get vials using GoodRX for $99, or get some from Canada at around the same price.

how much (CC or ML) in the bottle?

They are 100ml vials.


We get lantus in pens..dial in the dose, top with the micro needle..insert, count to 5? Very easy.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: Snuffybud: valnt9: valnt9: [Fark user image 640x526]

anyone else notice the "orange cat" is polypactyl?

Thinking of poly cats here's some fresh Jack
[Fark user image 632x801]

Back to the vets tomorrow for another blood test and insulin dose  in adjustment.  He's on a long lasting formula (Lantus) so cheaper stuff won't work.  We can get vials using GoodRX for $99, or get some from Canada at around the same price.

how much (CC or ML) in the bottle?

They are 100ml vials.


so $1 per ml
what's his dose today?
IIRC my diabetic cat, Dammit, got 7 ml twice a day.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all, thank you for the birthday wishes. It was a nice day my sister took me to dinner and people at work even got me stuff. Even Mango was nice to me and was not as big of a PITA first thing in the morning.
Fark user imageView Full Size

But I do have even gooder news mom had her surgery today and is already at home recovering. She thought she might have to to stay overnight so she can make me cookies now.🤣 She was not amused by that and said some unmotherly things to me..
I am packing for tomorrow and can't wait to see the folks but I'm gonna miss my furry overlord and am sure I won't hear the end of it.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I even got cupcake cones!
Thank you again all you wonderful people ,❤
 
Displayed 50 of 392 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.