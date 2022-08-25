 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   There are some disturbed individuals out there that that have no sense of morality, especially when it comes to a saint like Dolly Parton   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, High school, Dolly Parton, Parking lot, Parking, Aledo Independent School District, Parking space, high school senior, Country Music Association Awards  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 9:03 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad when religious icons are defaced.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm thinking he'll get to meet Dolly Parton over this.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm thinking he'll get to meet Dolly Parton over this.


Probably the little conniving fark's plan all along
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: "Will Lepard has a wall covered with Dolly Parton album covers he's collected since freshman year in high school."

Tell me you're gay without telling me you're gay.
/NTTAWT
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I think of Dolly, I also think of boats with motors. Is that normal?
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Over 186 million reasons to honor Saint Dolly:  https://imaginationlibrary.com
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Whar Boobies tag?
 
IlGreven
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "Will Lepard has a wall covered with Dolly Parton album covers he's collected since freshman year in high school."

Tell me you're gay without telling me you're gay.
/NTTAWT


Fellas, is it gay to like a woman?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "Will Lepard has a wall covered with Dolly Parton album covers he's collected since freshman year in high school."

Tell me you're gay without telling me you're gay.
/NTTAWT


I don't know...enjoying dolly is for heterosexual people too...music and big breasts are sort of for everyone
 
munko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: FTA: "Will Lepard has a wall covered with Dolly Parton album covers he's collected since freshman year in high school."

Tell me you're gay without telling me you're gay.
/NTTAWT


maybe he just likes her smile, pretty southern charm, all the and huge tracts of land.  maybe it's just boobies.  who hasn't killed a kitten or two whilst thinking about Carl's playground?  I may do it yet tonight for old times sake.  just let me spin this trusty old dolly tune  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x87Zx3XAIsI
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.