(Denver Channel)   Ignore that soylent green aftertaste   (thedenverchannel.com)
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the water was already so contaminated by dead bodies one more made no difference?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, the aftertaste varies from person to person
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The first sip was pungent, yet non-effusive, with subtle undertones of tobacco, grapefruit and Axe© Dark Temptation™.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You've had worse on a hamburger.  Don't think about it.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean the resivour near my house is filled with fish, plants leaves, and all kinds of other stuff, the waters so rated some of the best of the nation
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pophistorydig.comView Full Size

from his cold dead hand.....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Well, the aftertaste varies from person to person


A favorite.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: RoyFokker'sGhost: Well, the aftertaste varies from person to person

A favorite.

[preview.redd.it image 640x480]


I only steal from the best...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The man's body was found in the terminal reservoir

Name checks out.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"A man's body was pulled from a reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on Wednesday morning, and officials say the incident does not impact the quality of water in the city."

The crappy water will remain crappy.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And by "no impact" they mean "horrifying impact"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I recently had an Abridged Script spoofing Soylent Green published, so I am really getting a kick out of this headline.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Half the Lake Mead comments were just disproved
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Well, the aftertaste varies from person to person


Done in two.
 
