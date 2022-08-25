 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYPR Baltimore)   OnlyFans spin-off ruled unconstitutional   (wypr.org) divider line
10
    More: Asinine, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, room scan, Cleveland State University, remote-proctored exam, Aaron Ogletree, federal judge, unreasonable searches, Civil rights attorney Matthew Besser  
•       •       •

675 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 7:33 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Awesome. Finally a rare win for the 4th amendment.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While this is definitely a good thing as a third party having access to the inside of a student's room is super shady, I have a feeling this is just going to lead back to a reliance on in-person testing at the school or a proctoring center as the school still has an interest in ensuring students aren't cheating.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TFA: In its defense, Cleveland State argued that room scans are not "searches," because they are limited in scope, conducted to ensure academic fairness and exam integrity, and not coerced.
[...]
A student who refused to perform the exam could still take the test, the school argued, even if opting out meant getting no credit for the exam.

Sounds pretty farking coerced to me.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soooooooo, why does this have the Asinine tag?  Sounds more like it deserves the Cool tag.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I tried to increase my clientele, so I switched to Mostly Fans.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you're in a single party consent state can you tap into the proctor's webcam?

I know it's a stupidly ridiculous and irrelevant conjecture. Been writing for ten hours and my brain's loopy.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Awesome. Finally a rare win for the 4th amendment.


3rd amendment supporters report a 25% drop in latest polls.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Summoner101: While this is definitely a good thing as a third party having access to the inside of a student's room is super shady, I have a feeling this is just going to lead back to a reliance on in-person testing at the school or a proctoring center as the school still has an interest in ensuring students aren't cheating.


As a teacher, I'm okay with that.

/  During the covid lockdowns, I flat out told my students they were to keep their cameras off and mics muted (unless they had something they needed to say to me) during my class calls. I knew some of them would be goofing off, but meh. I really don't want to know what's going on in their homes. What I don't see I don't have to deal with.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's nice that this ruling went this way.

The other issue is that the quality of the proctors vary. I had one test where I had to make calculations to find an answer, and the test monitoring software I used to take test even had a built- in calculator. But once I launched the calculator, the proctor told me to close it as I was violating the rules. And Iwas not allowed to use a writing tool and paper during the test. I think I guessed at that question, then moved on.

The one thing I really hate is giving them photos of my license to prove it is me. I just assume at this point that my personal info may have been misused.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went to school at NKU. Which had its own private police force. Armed.

There was also an understanding if they suspected something in the dorms they could search it. And we are talking drug free no alcohol campus (heh sure jan...)

Since I graduated with a BS I never used in Business and my clearest memories of college was hitting my one hitter or going into the woods on campus to smoke a J or brewing mead on my dorms electric stove (1 gallon at a time till carboy made it to 5 gallons)

I'm calling BS on that threat. Otherwise they'd have opened up my wardrobe and found my fermenting babies or my footlocker that had a liquor stash I'm envious of now at 35
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.