(Daily Mail)   Yoga To The People doesn't believe in Taxes To The IRS. Leaders arrested in giant donation scam, tight pants   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...then blow the money on travel, horse riding and NFL tickets without declaring it to the IRS"

And the rest they wasted?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holy shiat that dude is 61?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Holy shiat that dude is 61?


Sophia Loren is nearly 90. She still looks good and acts in movies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just getting this out of the way

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's get the yoga pix started
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

lifetailored.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I presume they also had a side with subscriptions and legit finance so they could do the basics of running a business. When I see a cash only business my mind automatically goes to money laundering.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is your wife into horse stuff?  Nudge, nudge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What IRS yoga pants might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Holy shiat that dude is 61?


Yow, I flatter myself thinking I look good for late 50s. I don't look this good.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


/ Though maybe with some hair dye
// And hair
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They were itching for a massive raid, with cameltoes aplenty.  Instead, the DailyFail got two old dudes and one gal.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Let's get the yoga pix started


Sweet, sweet jesus
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was a woman in camo yoga pants at the grocery store today. They didn't hide anything at all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's either too early or too late for a Yoga to the Papal joke. I'm going to guess it is just a bad joke that will never exist.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Should you find a wise taxman to point out your faults, hide from him as you would a guide to hidden treasure."
          - Baddha

Scamaste.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next time do a joke about a business I've heard of like Moxy.
 
Shryke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I presume they also had a side with subscriptions and legit finance so they could do the basics of running a business. When I see a cash only business my mind automatically goes to money laundering.


I see Mr. Typical Farker has entered the thread
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Scamaste.


Lol
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was absolutely no way this would ever come to light. /S
 
