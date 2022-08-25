 Skip to content
(YouTube)   What happens when you combine insanely expensive Zillow listings, Florida, and Irish people? "If erectile dysfunction was a room..." (some NSFW language, but in charming Irish accents)   (youtube.com) divider line
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I really enjoy this channel. Lots of great, fun, witty Irish folk. And the drinking videos. Oh, the drinking videos... Ciara is my Irish dream woman.

As for the homes in this video. Um... does anyone ever live in one of these, or are they all just money laundering pits?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was kind of hoping they would have looked at the one we had on fark the other week that was the twin homes with the lake in between that was in Ft Lauderdale.
 
TiredWings
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been watching them for years, incl Leather Jacket Guy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I really enjoy this channel. Lots of great, fun, witty Irish folk. And the drinking videos. Oh, the drinking videos... Ciara is my Irish dream woman.


Yeah, I've been subscribed to it for years. Lots of great videos, especially when they drink....which they do a lot. Well, they're Irish.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They should peruse the Wall Street Journal's "Mansion" section. It's ... something.

But these are all 20- and 30-somethings, so ... they don't read newspapers. Though WSJ is available online, too.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was selling real estate in Florida I had an Irish visitor who bought a home in Clearwater. Great guy but his home mailing address in Ireland is the only address I've ever seen that had absolutely no numbers in it. Only names. It must have been a small town in Ireland.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
MyZillow
 
Rent Party
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I actually have a home in Ireland, and they build differently over there.   Lots and lots and lots of townhomes, everything out of cinderblock, and really sketchy craftsmanship.   There aren't a whole lot of fully detached places out there, particularly in the cities.  And damn near everything fenced (stone or wrought iron) and gated.

Tons of these: 
media.daft.ieView Full Size


And even more tons of these

assets.bwbx.ioView Full Size


I've had Irish builders all agog that we build out of wood here in a lot of the states.

"How come you do that?"

"Because we live in the forest."

It isn't surprising that they'd see a Florida McMansion as some kind of strangeness.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of those are pretty impressive but they don't hold a candle to the most expensive home in California at $599,900,000
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/6050-19th-Ave-Sacramento-CA-95820/25811151_zpid/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Winterlight: I really enjoy this channel. Lots of great, fun, witty Irish folk. And the drinking videos. Oh, the drinking videos... Ciara is my Irish dream woman.

As for the homes in this video. Um... does anyone ever live in one of these, or are they all just money laundering pits?


Ciara could drink 21yo me under the table, then eat ghost peppers and say "Oh, that's just grand."

I haven't watched this one yet, but it feels like maybe the Try Channel is running out of things to try. Although, their take on AITA was pretty good.

Maybe get some more Durian to torment Justine, or bring back Brian and give him peanut butter.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sorry.  I over-stated.  It's $519,900,000.
 
amb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Some of those are pretty impressive but they don't hold a candle to the most expensive home in California at $599,900,000
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/6050-19th-Ave-Sacramento-CA-95820/25811151_zpid/
[Fark user image image 576x290]


Is it filled with inkjet ink?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flamark: When I was selling real estate in Florida I had an Irish visitor who bought a home in Clearwater. Great guy but his home mailing address in Ireland is the only address I've ever seen that had absolutely no numbers in it. Only names. It must have been a small town in Ireland.


They don't have a grid.  You might get a house number, but just as frequently you'll get a name instead, like it was some kind of manor.

"The Red Rail Inn, McPaddy Street, Dublin 9"

That gets you there.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Sorry.  I over-stated.  It's $519,900,000.


Glad they could knock off the $80mil. Otherwise, that would've been unreasonable.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  

amb: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Some of those are pretty impressive but they don't hold a candle to the most expensive home in California at $599,900,000
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/6050-19th-Ave-Sacramento-CA-95820/25811151_zpid/
[Fark user image image 576x290]

Is it filled with inkjet ink?


I'm not sure but I think I see why it's so expensive now.  It's built with some sort of shape-shifting tech that, I assume, is some sort of alien technology.  I just check to see if the description mentioned printer ink and now it looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
