 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Dopplegangers are living in our cities and being confused for other people. See, that's what happens when you've got an innate +6 Deception   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, CNN, one - CNN Video, Weather, CNN's Don Lemon, Mediterranean Sea, CNN Newsletters, New study, Extreme weather  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2022 at 8:37 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He always starts when I want to
Begin
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's why I dress for the 1860s.  No matter how many doughy mustachioed men are out there, none will dress the way I do.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I moved to a new place -- a small town. People kept calling me by another name everywhere I went. Pretty soon I met the woman that was the reason why. Our own families often confused us on the street.
We turned into fast friends (still are), and were once asked to co-emcee an event, so here we are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We never checked about DNA, though.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's my doppelganger.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah. I can't begin to count the number of times I've been mistaken for a movie star. I'd classify this article as "Ignorant."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's more difficult for cops. All minorities look the same to them.
 
Sarien
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I moved to a new place -- a small town. People kept calling me by another name everywhere I went. Pretty soon I met the woman that was the reason why. Our own families often confused us on the street.
We turned into fast friends (still are), and were once asked to co-emcee an event, so here we are.

[Fark user image 339x444]


I'm betting it was just because of the shirt.  One of you should change for the sake of your families.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't they do an X-Files episode about this starring Kathy Griffin
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So we're not unique snowflakes after all.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: So we're not unique snowflakes after all.


Sure we are

/in some cases the difference is like .0042%
//but technically correct
///best kind
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was walking through the streets of downtown Chicago and spotted someone who looked like me.  But I was so freaked out that I didn't even stop to say anything to them.

They probably didn't recognized any similarity.

/Men are worse at facial feature recognition anyway.
/That's not even a CSB.
 
Eravior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Here's my doppelganger.
[Fark user image 425x425]


Dr. Fauci?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I Am The Walrus (Remastered 2009)
Youtube t1Jm5epJr10
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sarien: Hankie Fest: I moved to a new place -- a small town. People kept calling me by another name everywhere I went. Pretty soon I met the woman that was the reason why. Our own families often confused us on the street.
We turned into fast friends (still are), and were once asked to co-emcee an event, so here we are.

[Fark user image 339x444]

I'm betting it was just because of the shirt.  One of you should change for the sake of your families.


Can't help it. We only own one shirt each.

But seriously, my first week in town, I was walking through the grocery store. Someone was behind me making a noise that sounded like "Bark! Bark! Bark!" I was thinking okay, small town crazy dude barking in the grocery store, no big deal.

But finally I figured out he was saying "Burke! Burke! Burke!" (that's the other woman's last name and it's customary to call everyone by their last name there.) I turned around, he studied my face for a minute, apologized and ran away.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My god, it's like they're identical!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I met mine at a bar. The bartender asked if I wanted another martini, and I said, "No, I'm drinking white wine?"
He looked down the bar at another woman, back at me, and said, "Whoa."
I thought it was cool...she did not.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I guess I should find mine and apologize.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I feel really bad for the Asian fella.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: We never checked about DNA, though.


One of you must have some.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's just an alternate you from another dimension, there must be a tear in the continuum.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It is true. I know I have a doppelganger, but we have never met. We seem to have the same tastes as we seem to frequent the same stores. The closest we have come is missing each other by about 20 minutes.
 
eckspat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dopplegangers: the evil twins of doppelgangers.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I lived in Clark County, NV (aka Las Vegas), I frequented a small book store.  One day, I walk in and the clerk says, "Your book came in." I had not ordered a book at that time. She swore it was mine and she had taken the order herself.  I pulled out my DL and showed her. She was "gobsmacked". She said the guy who ordered the book looked like me, down to the "Amish" beard and the HAT*!  She wouldn't give me a name and I never ran across anyone else who confused me with him.

*Commonly called the Riverboat Gambler hat.

I should note that I have a replica statue of a young German boy and his dachshund, The face is very much like my own, down to the slight droop in the right upper eyelid.  And I had a dachshund as a kid.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.