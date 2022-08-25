 Skip to content
(NPR)   Won't somebody please think of the children? Hurricane Katrina memoir edition
gnosis301
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're now adults or in their later teens.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My cousin Quentin lost belief that his life mattered. At that moment, at 11 years old

smart kid
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I still remember this cover. They were right. America looked like total shiat.
economist.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: My cousin Quentin lost belief that his life mattered. At that moment, at 11 years old

smart kid


I'm proud of him. I was more than twice his age before I figured that out
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They got hats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: Karma Chameleon: My cousin Quentin lost belief that his life mattered. At that moment, at 11 years old

smart kid

I'm proud of him. I was more than twice his age before I figured that out


Sounds like you and Quentin still have so much to learn:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been watching Five Days at Memorial on AppleTV+ and that is some gut wenching horror that happened in NOLA. No one seemed to know what the fark they were doing at any level.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But Brownie did a heckuva job.
 
