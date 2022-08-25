 Skip to content
(Central Missouri)   Slobby Knobby Throbby at Hobby Lobby   (centralmoinfo.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dad?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I enjoyed reading this headline aloud several times!

Also, eww! Keep your dick to yourself.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because he wants to jerk you off
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, believed to be between 18 to 35 years old

Despite the weight, I guess I'm still in great shape since I'm 36!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, sounds like this was this guy's hobby, why not do it at the Hobby Lobby?

Makes sense to me.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened at Walmart but wasn't reported?   Just the usual at Walmart I suppose
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get past the exposing himself, but the socks and Crocs are inexcusable.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, what's the endgame here?  Is he doing it to hopefully find the right girlfriend that will put down her shopping bags and walk over to him..

Girl: Wow, nice d*ck! Looks like you might need a hand with that, here let me help you...

Or is he just doing it because he doesn't want blue balls when out in public?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is atrocious, yet I can't look away. Bravo, subby.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the culprits really expect any result other than disgust or bemusement? Has any victim ever thought, "Interesting. I want to get to know this person more"?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to ask his fark handle, but the guy in the surveillance picture is clearly too young and fit to be a farker.
 
papazit [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the same Hobby Lobby with the Hammurabi robbing hobby?

It IS!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Has any victim ever thought, "Interesting. I want to get to know this person more"?


There's a ton of fake porn out there that show a guy in a car whacking off and some "random" woman walks past and next thing you know, she's helping him out.

Guy: Excuse me, miss?
Girl: yes?
Guy: can you help me out?
Girl: (Walking over to the car window) oh, wow...nice. I think I have a few minutes to help you. Here, move over.

I bet this guy watches too many of these and thinks the same thing will happen to him.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socks with sandals?

Monster.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What beautiful day! Think I'll go wave my penis at strangers."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johndalek: Happened at Walmart but wasn't reported?   Just the usual at Walmart I suppose


After the 5th Police response in a week, they start charging
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come nobody ever has decent exposure.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Do the culprits really expect any result other than disgust or bemusement? Has any victim ever thought, "Interesting. I want to get to know this person more"?


This type of behavior isn't about hooking up. Their exhibitionists who get off on people watching them.  A willing partner isn't required, just a set of eyeballs.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: How come nobody ever has decent exposure.


They do occasionally.  When the exposed person is not unattractive, and their exposure is not observed by any cops, kids, or people who are offended/disgusted by said exposure, then it qualifies as decent.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sorta feel like this headline should include something about "Corn on the Cobby" but maybe I was exposed to too much Three 6 Mafia in my younger years.

/Yes, I said "exposed"
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB: years ago I worked at a grocery store where some creepazoid would do this. Usually evenings or overnights. The night shift dudes had given him the name "Woody Spanker". He stopped showing up / showing off at the store when one of his victims (customer in her 50s) loudly exclaimed "OH MY GOD IT LOOKS LIKE A PENIS ONLY MUCH SMALLER! YOU POOR MAN! HOW BRAVE!"

We thou
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ght that was brilliant.

Damn I wish we had an edit button.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: Well, sounds like this was this guy's hobby, why not do it at the Hobby Lobby?

Makes sense to me.


It's fine at a low-rent dive like Hobby Lobby.  He just better not try that stunt at the Hobby Foyer.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A+ headline subby, would lol again.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Dad?


Dan?
/don't tell your mother

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I can get past the exposing himself, but the socks and Crocs are inexcusable.


Never mind, it was someone else.

//never go socks, Crocs and c**ks
 
